The Worldwide Digital Badges Industry is Projected to Reach $46.9 Million by 2030 - Increasing Emphasis on Gamification to Drive Market Growth

The global market for Digital Badges estimated at US$111.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$446.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Platform, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.4% CAGR and reach US$334.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 17.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $32.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGR
The Digital Badges market in the U.S. is estimated at US$32.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$74.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.2% and 16.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Accredible
- Accreditrust Technologies LLC (TrueCred)
- Badge List
- Badgecraft UAB
- Basno, Inc.
- Be Badges
- Bestr
- Concentric Sky, Inc.
- Credly, Inc.
- Discendum Oy
- Ebizon
- Forall Systems, Inc.
- LearningTimes, LLC.
- Nocti Business Solutions
- Portfolium, Inc.
- Professional Examination Service
- Youtopia, Inc
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$111.9 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$446.9 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Digital Badges to Witness Significant Growth
- Academic End-Use Segment to Register Higher Growth
- Digital Badges - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- An Introduction to the Leading Market Player
- Percentage Breakdown of Market Share of Digital Badges Market by Leading Players (2018)
- M&A and Partnerships to Spur Demand for Digital Badges Market
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- With Increased Need to Bridge the Skill Gap, the Market for Digital Branding is set to Grow
- Increasing Collaborations between Digital Badges Vendors and Corporates/Institutions to Bolster Market Growth
- Increasing Emphasis on Gamification to Drive Market Growth
- Increase in Student Enrolments for Online Learning to Support Market Demand
- Market Size of Global Online Education Market (in Billion USD): 2016-2023
- Opportunities for Workforce Development
- Introduction of Blockchain Based Digital Badges, Spur Market Demand
- New product Launches Drive Demand for Digital Badges
- Growing Significance of Life-long Learning to Spur Demand
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/26x40v-badges?w=12
