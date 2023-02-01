The Worldwide Digital Badges Industry is Projected to Reach $46.9 Million by 2030 - Increasing Emphasis on Gamification to Drive Market Growth

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Badges - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Digital Badges estimated at US$111.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$446.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Platform, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.4% CAGR and reach US$334.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 17.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $32.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGR

The Digital Badges market in the U.S. is estimated at US$32.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$74.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.2% and 16.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.6% CAGR.

  • Accredible
  • Accreditrust Technologies LLC (TrueCred)
  • Badge List
  • Badgecraft UAB
  • Basno, Inc.
  • Be Badges
  • Bestr
  • Concentric Sky, Inc.
  • Credly, Inc.
  • Discendum Oy
  • Ebizon
  • Forall Systems, Inc.
  • LearningTimes, LLC.
  • Nocti Business Solutions
  • Portfolium, Inc.
  • Professional Examination Service
  • Youtopia, Inc

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages194
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$111.9 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$446.9 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate18.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal

