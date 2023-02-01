New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Homeland Security and Emergency Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798771/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market to Reach $945.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Homeland Security and Emergency Management estimated at US$648.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$945.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Law Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$266.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Risk & Emergency Services segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $189.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Homeland Security and Emergency Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$189.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$166.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured)

- BAE Systems PLC

- Boeing Company

- Booz Allen Hamilton

- CACI International, Inc.

- Elbit Systems Ltd.

- FLIR Systems, Inc.

- General Dynamics Corporation

- Harris Corporation

- Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

- Honeywell International, Inc.

- IBM Corporation

- Leidos, Inc.

- Lockheed Martin Corporation

- Motorola Solutions, Inc.

- Northrop Grumman Corporation

- Raytheon Company

- SAIC Inc.

- Thales Group

- Unisys Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798771/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Homeland Security and Emergency Management - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Homeland Security and Emergency Management by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Law

Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Law Enforcement &

Intelligence Gathering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Law Enforcement &

Intelligence Gathering by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Risk &

Emergency Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Risk & Emergency Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Risk & Emergency

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Border Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Border Security by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Border Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Maritime Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Maritime Security by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Maritime Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aviation Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Aviation Security by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Aviation Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cyber Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Cyber Security by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Cyber Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Critical Infrastructure Security by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Critical Infrastructure

Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Critical Infrastructure

Security by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

CBRNE Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for CBRNE Security by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for CBRNE Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Homeland Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Homeland Security by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Homeland Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emergency Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Emergency Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Emergency Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Homeland Security and Emergency Management

Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2023 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Homeland Security and Emergency Management by End-Use - Law

Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering, Risk & Emergency

Services, Border Security, Maritime Security, Aviation

Security, Cyber Security, Critical Infrastructure Security and

CBRNE Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by End-Use - Law Enforcement &

Intelligence Gathering, Risk & Emergency Services, Border

Security, Maritime Security, Aviation Security, Cyber Security,

Critical Infrastructure Security and CBRNE Security Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Law Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering, Risk &

Emergency Services, Border Security, Maritime Security,

Aviation Security, Cyber Security, Critical Infrastructure

Security and CBRNE Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Homeland Security and Emergency Management by Vertical -

Homeland Security and Emergency Management - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by Vertical - Homeland Security and

Emergency Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Homeland Security and Emergency Management for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Homeland Security and Emergency Management by End-Use - Law

Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering, Risk & Emergency

Services, Border Security, Maritime Security, Aviation

Security, Cyber Security, Critical Infrastructure Security and

CBRNE Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by End-Use - Law Enforcement &

Intelligence Gathering, Risk & Emergency Services, Border

Security, Maritime Security, Aviation Security, Cyber Security,

Critical Infrastructure Security and CBRNE Security Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Law Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering, Risk &

Emergency Services, Border Security, Maritime Security,

Aviation Security, Cyber Security, Critical Infrastructure

Security and CBRNE Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Homeland Security and Emergency Management by Vertical -

Homeland Security and Emergency Management - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by Vertical - Homeland Security and

Emergency Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Homeland Security and Emergency Management for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2023 (E)

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Homeland Security and Emergency Management by End-Use - Law

Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering, Risk & Emergency

Services, Border Security, Maritime Security, Aviation

Security, Cyber Security, Critical Infrastructure Security and

CBRNE Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by End-Use - Law Enforcement &

Intelligence Gathering, Risk & Emergency Services, Border

Security, Maritime Security, Aviation Security, Cyber Security,

Critical Infrastructure Security and CBRNE Security Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Law Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering, Risk &

Emergency Services, Border Security, Maritime Security,

Aviation Security, Cyber Security, Critical Infrastructure

Security and CBRNE Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Homeland Security and Emergency Management by Vertical -

Homeland Security and Emergency Management - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by Vertical - Homeland Security and

Emergency Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Homeland Security and Emergency Management for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2023 (E)

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Homeland Security and Emergency Management by End-Use - Law

Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering, Risk & Emergency

Services, Border Security, Maritime Security, Aviation

Security, Cyber Security, Critical Infrastructure Security and

CBRNE Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by End-Use - Law Enforcement &

Intelligence Gathering, Risk & Emergency Services, Border

Security, Maritime Security, Aviation Security, Cyber Security,

Critical Infrastructure Security and CBRNE Security Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Law Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering, Risk &

Emergency Services, Border Security, Maritime Security,

Aviation Security, Cyber Security, Critical Infrastructure

Security and CBRNE Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Homeland Security and Emergency Management by Vertical -

Homeland Security and Emergency Management - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by Vertical - Homeland Security and

Emergency Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Homeland Security and Emergency Management for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2023 (E)

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Homeland Security and Emergency Management by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Homeland Security and Emergency Management by End-Use - Law

Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering, Risk & Emergency

Services, Border Security, Maritime Security, Aviation

Security, Cyber Security, Critical Infrastructure Security and

CBRNE Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by End-Use - Law Enforcement &

Intelligence Gathering, Risk & Emergency Services, Border

Security, Maritime Security, Aviation Security, Cyber Security,

Critical Infrastructure Security and CBRNE Security Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Law Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering, Risk &

Emergency Services, Border Security, Maritime Security,

Aviation Security, Cyber Security, Critical Infrastructure

Security and CBRNE Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Homeland Security and Emergency Management by Vertical -

Homeland Security and Emergency Management - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by Vertical - Homeland Security and

Emergency Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Homeland Security and Emergency Management for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2023 (E)

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Homeland Security and Emergency Management by End-Use - Law

Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering, Risk & Emergency

Services, Border Security, Maritime Security, Aviation

Security, Cyber Security, Critical Infrastructure Security and

CBRNE Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by End-Use - Law Enforcement &

Intelligence Gathering, Risk & Emergency Services, Border

Security, Maritime Security, Aviation Security, Cyber Security,

Critical Infrastructure Security and CBRNE Security Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Law Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering, Risk &

Emergency Services, Border Security, Maritime Security,

Aviation Security, Cyber Security, Critical Infrastructure

Security and CBRNE Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Homeland Security and Emergency Management by Vertical -

Homeland Security and Emergency Management - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by Vertical - Homeland Security and

Emergency Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Homeland Security and Emergency Management for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2023 (E)

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Homeland Security and Emergency Management by End-Use - Law

Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering, Risk & Emergency

Services, Border Security, Maritime Security, Aviation

Security, Cyber Security, Critical Infrastructure Security and

CBRNE Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by End-Use - Law Enforcement &

Intelligence Gathering, Risk & Emergency Services, Border

Security, Maritime Security, Aviation Security, Cyber Security,

Critical Infrastructure Security and CBRNE Security Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Law Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering, Risk &

Emergency Services, Border Security, Maritime Security,

Aviation Security, Cyber Security, Critical Infrastructure

Security and CBRNE Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Homeland Security and Emergency Management by Vertical -

Homeland Security and Emergency Management - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by Vertical - Homeland Security and

Emergency Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Homeland Security and Emergency Management for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Homeland Security and Emergency Management by End-Use - Law

Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering, Risk & Emergency

Services, Border Security, Maritime Security, Aviation

Security, Cyber Security, Critical Infrastructure Security and

CBRNE Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by End-Use - Law Enforcement &

Intelligence Gathering, Risk & Emergency Services, Border

Security, Maritime Security, Aviation Security, Cyber Security,

Critical Infrastructure Security and CBRNE Security Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Law Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering, Risk &

Emergency Services, Border Security, Maritime Security,

Aviation Security, Cyber Security, Critical Infrastructure

Security and CBRNE Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Homeland Security and Emergency Management by Vertical -

Homeland Security and Emergency Management - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by Vertical - Homeland Security and

Emergency Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Homeland Security and Emergency Management for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Homeland Security and Emergency Management by End-Use - Law

Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering, Risk & Emergency

Services, Border Security, Maritime Security, Aviation

Security, Cyber Security, Critical Infrastructure Security and

CBRNE Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by End-Use - Law Enforcement &

Intelligence Gathering, Risk & Emergency Services, Border

Security, Maritime Security, Aviation Security, Cyber Security,

Critical Infrastructure Security and CBRNE Security Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Law Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering, Risk &

Emergency Services, Border Security, Maritime Security,

Aviation Security, Cyber Security, Critical Infrastructure

Security and CBRNE Security for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Homeland Security and Emergency Management by Vertical -

Homeland Security and Emergency Management - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by Vertical - Homeland Security and

Emergency Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Homeland Security and

Emergency Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Homeland Security and Emergency Management for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Homeland Security and Emergency Management by End-Use - Law

Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering, Risk & Emergency

Services, Border Security, Maritime Security, Aviation

Security, Cyber Security, Critical Infrastructure Security and

CBRNE Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Homeland Security

and Emergency Management by End-Use - Law Enforcement &

Intelligence Gathering, Risk & Emergency Services, Border

Security, Maritime Security, Aviation Security, Cyber Security,

Critical Infrastructure Security and CBRNE Security Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Homeland

Security and Emergency Management by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Law Enforcement & Intelligence

Gathering, Risk & Emergency Services, Border Security, Maritime

Security, Aviation Security, Cyber Security, Critical

Infrastructure Security and CBRNE Security for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Homeland Security and Emergency Management by Vertical -

Homeland Security and Emergency Management - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Homeland Security

and Emergency Management by Vertical - Homeland Security and

Emergency Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Homeland

Security and Emergency Management by Vertical - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Homeland Security and Emergency

Management for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific

for 2023 (E)

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Homeland Security and Emergency Management by End-Use - Law

Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering, Risk & Emergency

Services, Border Security, Maritime Security, Aviation

Security, Cyber Security, Critical Infrastructure Security and

CBRNE Security - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Homeland Security

and Emergency Management by End-Use - Law Enforcement &

Intelligence Gathering, Risk & Emergency Services, Border

Security, Maritime Security, Aviation Security, Cyber Security,

Critical Infrastructure Security and CBRNE Security Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Homeland

Security and Emergency Management by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Law Enforcement & Intelligence

Gathering, Risk & Emergency Services, Border Security, Maritime

Security, Aviation Security, Cyber Security, Critical

Infrastructure Security and CBRNE Security for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Homeland Security and Emergency Management by Vertical -

Homeland Security and Emergency Management - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Homeland Security

and Emergency Management by Vertical - Homeland Security and

Emergency Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Homeland

Security and Emergency Management by Vertical - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Homeland Security and Emergency

Management for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Homeland Security and Emergency Management by End-Use - Law

Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering, Risk & Emergency

Services, Border Security, Maritime Security, Aviation

Security, Cyber Security, Critical Infrastructure Security and



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798771/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________