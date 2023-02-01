IVVD INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. and Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead Case

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit seeking to represent purchasers of Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) common stock between November 29, 2021 and December 14, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Captioned Brill v. Invivyd, Inc., No. 23-cv-10254 (D. Mass.), the Invivyd class action lawsuit charges Invivyd and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



CASE ALLEGATIONS: Invivyd formed in June 2020, during some of the worst days of the pandemic, to develop drugs for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 and future coronavirus outbreaks. During the Class Period, Invivyd was focused on developing ADG20, an investigational monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19. In September 2022, Adagio announced that it was changing its corporate name to Invivyd.

But as the Invivyd class action lawsuit alleges, defendants throughout the Class Period failed to disclose that: (i) the published epitope mapping, structural studies, and sequence analyses which defendants had used to claim ADG20 was effective against the Omicron variant were insufficient, unreliable, and inadequate to make claims of effectiveness of ADG20 against Omicron; (ii) that defendants’ claims regarding ADG20’s efficacy against Omicron lacked a reasonable factual basis; and (iii) ADG20 was over 300 times less effective against the Omicron variant as compared to its effectiveness against previous variants.

On December 14, 2021, Invivyd issued a press release reporting in vitro results of ADG20 against the Omicron variant. In doing so, only a few weeks after assuring investors of the efficacy against Omicron, Invivyd announced that “[t]he in vitro data generated through both authentic and pseudovirus testing of the Omicron variant show a greater than 300-fold reduction in neutralizing activity of ADG20 against Omicron.” In other words, Invivyd revealed that the data showed that ADG20 was 300 times less effective at neutralizing Omicron than it was against the other variants. Put simply, Invivyd admitted that the results showed that ADG20 did not work against Omicron. Invivyd’s co-founder, Director, and CEO, defendant Tillman U. Gerngross explained: “While the individual mutations present in . . . Omicron . . . were not associated with escape from ADG20 in the context of an original strain of the virus, new data show that the combination of mutations present in the Omicron spike protein led to a reduction in ADG20 neutralization that was not suggested by prior data.” On this news, the price of Invivyd shares declined by nearly 80%, damaging investors.

