MANUFACTURED HOUSING PROPERTIES INC. ACQUIRES FIVE NEW COMMUNITIES

Charlotte, North Carolina, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. (OTC:MHPC) today announces the January 2023 acquisitions of Country Aire & Merritt Place Manufactured Housing Communities and the November and December acquisitions of the Wake Forest portfolio and Mobile Cottage.

Country Aire consists of 105 lots and is situated on approximately 20.8 acres in Simpsonville, South Carolina, a town in the Greenville Metropolitan Statistical Area. Merritt Place consists of 40 developed lots, 14 lots under development, and 24 homes, and expands the company’s presence in the Brunswick, Georgia market. The Wake Forest portfolio consists of Cooley and Country Road Manufactured Housing Communities, totalling 72 lots and 54 homes in the North Raleigh region; and Mobile Cottage adds 23 lots and 18 homes to MHPC’s presence in Morganton, NC.

MHPC now owns and operates 57 manufactured housing communities totalling 2,747 lots.

About Manufactured Housing Properties Inc.

Manufactured Housing Properties Inc., together with its affiliates, acquires, owns, and operates manufactured housing communities. The company focuses on acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities in high growth markets and is actively seeking to expand its portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will”, “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” of the reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and we undertake no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Regulation A Offering

An offering statement relating to our offering of Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock has been filed with the SEC. The SEC has qualified that offering statement, which means that we may make sales of the securities described by that offering statement. It does not mean that the SEC has approved, passed upon the merits or passed upon the accuracy or completeness of the information in the offering statement. You may obtain a copy of the offering circular that is part of that offering statement through this link . You can also obtain a copy of the offering circular by contacting J.R. Thacker at Arete Wealth Management, LLC, the placement agent for the Regulation A offering, by calling (888) 690-3580, by email at jrthacker@centerstreetsecurities.com, or write to Arete Wealth Management, LLC at 2 International Plaza Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37217.

Investing in a Regulation A offering is subject to unique risks, tolerance for volatility, and potential loss of investment, that investors should be aware of prior to making an investment decision. Please carefully review the risk factors contained in the offering circular for this offering. For more information about Regulation A offerings, including the unique risks associated with these types of offerings, please click on the SEC's Investor Alert .

Neither this press release nor any of its content constitutes an offer to sell, solicitation of an offer to buy or a recommendation for any security by us or any third party. The content of press release is provided for general information purposes only and is not intended to solicit the purchase of securities or to be used as investment, legal or tax advice. A securities offering by us is only being made pursuant to the offering circular described above. The content of this press release is qualified in its entirety by such offering circular. Prospective investors are urged to consult with their own, investment, legal and tax advisors prior to making any investment.

