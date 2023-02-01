Global Electric Submersible Pumps Strategic Business Report 2023: Shale Companies Look out for Alternate Technologies

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Submersible Pumps - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Electric Submersible Pumps estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

On-Shore, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$7.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Off-Shore segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR

The Electric Submersible Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.

  • Borets Company LLC
  • Falcon Pumps Pvt.Ltd.
  • General Electric Company
  • Grundfos Pumps Corporation
  • Halliburton
  • Novomet-Perm JSC
  • Schlumberger Ltd.
  • Torqueflow Sydex Ltd.
  • Walrus America Inc.
  • Weatherford International Ltd.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Electric Submersible Pumps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Market Overview
  • Product Overview
  • Major Regional Markets
  • Permanent Magnet Motor (PMM) ESP System

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rise in Integration of AI and Cloud Technology Platforms
  • Companies Seek ESP Systems Upgrades
  • Shale Companies Look out for Alternate Technologies
  • Focus on Innovations on Rise to Address Immediate Challenges
  • Increase in Mining Activities Drives Growth Prospects
  • New Deepwater and Ultra-Deep Water Development Projects is Driving the Electric Submersible Pumps Market
  • Companies Extend Predictive Failure Analytics to ESPs
  • ESP in High Free Gas Applications
  • Oil and Gas Industry Dynamics Drive Demand for Electric Submersible Pump Market.
  • Annual Growth Estimates and Forecasts for Global Demand for Oil: 2017-2023
  • Capital Spending in the Global Oil & Gas Upstream Sector: 2017-2023
  • Increasing Depth of Oil Wells is also Projected to Drive the Market in Near Future.
  • Energy Service Providers Seek Acquisition of Electric Submersible Pump Companies
  • Recent Industry Activity
  • XPV Water Partners Invests in Holland Pump Company.
  • Weatherford International Partners with Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions to Commercialize ESPs.
  • May River Acquires Stancor from Knox Capital Holdings.
  • Franklin Electric Acquires Industrias Rotor Pump S.A.
  • Kirloskar Brothers Launches 'KOSi' Pumps

