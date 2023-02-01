The Worldwide Diaphragm Pumps Industry is Projected to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2030: Rising Demand for Diaphragm Pumps in the Chemical Industry is Boosting the Market Growth

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diaphragm Pumps - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Diaphragm Pumps estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Air Operated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3% CAGR and reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electrically Operated segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR

The Diaphragm Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.

