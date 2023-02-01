Global Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Preference for Homecare Drives Cardiac Monitoring Devices Demand

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

ECG Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Holter Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $684.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR

The Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$684.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$783.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$491.2 Million by the year 2030.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Cardiovascular Diseases: Facts & Figures
  • Recent Market Activity
  • CVD Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices on a High Growth Trajectory
  • The US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
  • ECG Systems Lead the CVD Diagnostics and Monitoring Market
  • Competitive Scenario
  • Holter Monitoring Systems: An Established Market, Facing Threats
  • Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices - A Comparison of Holter and Other Devices
  • Evolution of Cardiac Monitoring Devices
  • A Comparison of Key Features of Three Major Ambulatory ECG Systems- Holter Monitoring, Event Monitoring and MCOT
  • Benefits and Drawbacks of Three Major Primary Cardiac Event Monitoring Systems - Holter Monitoring, Event Monitoring and MCOT
  • Competitive Landscape
  • ImplanTable Loop Recorder (ILR) to Register the Fastest Growth
  • ECG Management Systems: Integral for Data Storage
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • BioTelemetry, Inc. (USA)
  • BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany)
  • Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)
  • GE Healthcare UK Ltd. (UK)
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V, (USA)
  • Medtronic Plc. (USA)
  • Mortara Instrument, Inc. (USA)
  • Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)
  • Philips Healthcare (USA)
  • Schiller AG (Switzerland)
  • Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. (USA)
  • St. Jude Medical, Inc. (USA)
  • Welch Allyn (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) - A Major Growth Driver
  • Aging Population Drives Demand
  • Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Cardiac Monitoring Market
  • Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Cardiac Monitoring Devices
  • Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases
  • Increasing Preference for Homecare Drives Cardiac Monitoring Devices Demand
  • SELECT PRODUCT TRENDS/ADVANCEMENTS
  • Holter Devices Continue to Witness Technological Advances
  • Disposable Devices - the New Trend in Holter Monitors
  • ZIO Wireless Patch Holter Monitors
  • Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT): A Potential Threat to Holter Monitors
  • Remote Monitoring Reduces Hospital Admissions and Readmissions
  • Innovations in Remote ECG Monitoring
  • Advancements in ECG Management Systems
  • Third-Party Integration
  • GE Muse Version 9 ECG Management System
  • Mobile Access for ECG Waveforms
  • Others Advancements in ECG Management Systems

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

