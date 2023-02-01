Concrete Conditioner Market Size Worth $783.00 Million by 2031 | CAGR: 5.5%: AMR

Portland, OR, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global concrete conditioner market was estimated at $476.00 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $783.00 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $476.00 Million Market Size in 2031 $783.00 Million CAGR 5.5% No. of Pages in Report 329 Segments Covered Method, Construction Type, End use, and Region. Drivers Increase in expenditure on infrastructural activities across the globe Restraints Volatility in the prices of raw materials Opportunities Rising demand for better infrastructure and safety features



Debarment of the majority of building projects across the world, during the pandemic, led to decreased demand for concrete conditioner, thus impacting the market negatively.

However, the market has now got back on track.

The global concrete conditioner market is analyzed across method, construction type, end use, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By method, the dry segment held nearly three-fifths of the global concrete conditioner market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The wet segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period.

By construction type, the new segment garnered more than half of the total comarket share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The renovation segment, simultaneously, would project the fastest CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period.

By end-use, non-residential segment held more than half of the global vacuum furnaces market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The residential segment, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.0% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America generated more than two-fifths of the global concrete conditioner market share in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global concrete conditioner market report include Pittsburgh Plate Glass Industries, Inc., 3M, BASF SE, Sika AG, Ultra Tech Cement Limited, The Sherwin Williams Company, Boral Limited, Solomon Colors Inc., Vexcon Chemicals Inc., and The Euclid Chemical Company. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

