Western European Workwear & Uniforms Market Report 2022-2027: Sustainability and Fabric Innovations will Drive Market Growth

The Western European workwear and uniforms market generated revenues of €7,606.8 million in 2022.

The Western European workwear and uniforms market generated revenues of €7,606.8 million in 2022.

Sustainability and fabric innovation will drive market growth. The Western European workwear and uniforms market will increase at a compound annual growth rate of 2.4% from 2022 to 2027.

General workwear is the largest product segment in the Western European workwear and uniforms market. General workwear accounted for 67.4% of revenue share in 2022. Increased demand for white workwear from the healthcare and hospitality industries will drive the post-pandemic growth of general workwear.

The direct sales channel has a slight advantage over the rental channel, with a 53.3% revenue share in 2022. The penetration of eCommerce will strengthen workwear and uniform direct sales in Western Europe by 2027.

Economic uncertainty, energy crisis, increasing inflation, supply chain disruptions, and the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War will restrain the Western European workwear and uniforms market as employers will postpone expenditures.

End-user preference for the fashionable, lightweight, breathable, anti-microbial, anti-stain, and anti-tear (ripstop) features will dominate market demand between 2022 and 2027. The growing preference for sustainable workwear that reduces carbon footprints will boost market growth during the forecast period.

