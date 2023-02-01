McPhy Energy: McPhy announces its financial calendar for 2023

French English

Grenoble, February 1st, 2023 - 5:45 pm CET - McPhy Energy, specialized in low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), today announces its indicative financial calendar for 2023.

Indicative Financial Calendar:

Events Dates* 2022 Annual Results March 7, 2023 Annual General Meeting May 24, 2023 2023 Half-Year Results July 27, 2023

(*) The press releases will be issued after the close of trading. Information may be subject to change.

ABOUT MCPHY

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

