Australia Plastic Recycling Market Analysis 2022: The Industry is Forecast to Reach 3.99 Million Tonnes by 2030

The Australia plastic recycling market stood at 2.96 Million Tonnes in 2020 and is forecast to reach 3.99 Million Tonnes by 2030, growing at a healthy CAGR of 2.91% until 2030.

Continuous advancements in recycling technologies coupled with the growing awareness regarding recycling are the key factors responsible for bolstering the growth of the plastic recycling market in the country. Moreover, a recent ban on domestic waste product exports has put the responsibility back on Australians regarding plastic recycling, which is anticipated to drive market growth in the coming years.

Australia National Waste Policy was introduced in 2009 and updated in 2018 has five basic principles such as improve resource recovery, avoid waste, increase the use of recycled material, manage material flow, and enhance information flow to support innovation. Such policies also favor the use of recycled plastic in the country, which is likely to boost the plastic recycling market in the region.

The COVID-19 outbreak had a devastating impact on the economy but increased the consumption of plastics for packaging and manufacturing essential items. However, the limited mobility of goods and personnel created a huge lack of labour force, responsible for the collection of plastic waste around the country, which affected the Australia Plastic Recycling market negatively.



Years Considered for Analysis:

Historical Years: 2015 - 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2030

Deliverables

Installed Capacity By Company-Installed capacity within the country along with the individual capacity of leading players

Installed Capacity By Location-Installed capacity at several locations across the country

Production By Company-Actual production done by different companies

Operating Efficiency By Company-Operating efficiency at which different companies are operating their plants

Demand By End Use-Demand/Sale of Plastic Recycling in different end-user industries across the country

Demand By Sales Channel-Demand/Sale of Plastic Recycling by different sales channels across the country

Demand By Region-Demand/Sale of Plastic Recycling in different regions of the country

Country Wise Exports-Exports of Plastic Recycling by Different Countries

Country Wise Imports-Imports of Plastic Recycling by Different Countries

Demand & Supply Gap-Demand & Supply Gap at country level

Market Share of Leading Players-Revenue shares of leading players in the country

News & Deals-Historical & Current News & Deals in the Plastic Recycling market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Australia Plastic Recycling Market Outlook, 2015-2030

1.1. Capacity By Company

1.2. Capacity By Location

1.5. Production By Company

1.6. Operating Efficiency By Company

1.7. Country-Wise Import

1.8. Country-Wise Export

1.9. Demand-Supply Gap



2. Australia Plastic Recycling Demand Outlook, 2015-2030

2.1. By End Use

2.2. By Application

2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)

2.4. By Region

2.5. By Company Share of Leading Players



3. News & Deals



