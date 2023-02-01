Global Web Performance Market Report 2022: Major Players Include Micro Focus, IBM, Akamai Technologies and Dynatrace

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Web Performance Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global web performance market.



The global web performance market is expected to grow from $4.88 billion in 2021 to $5.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.01%. The web performance market is expected to reach $8.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.37%.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the web performance market are Micro Focus, IBM, Akamai Technologies, Dynatrace, Neustar, New Relic, F5 Networks, New Relic, Cloudflare, Cavisson, Netmagic Solutions, ZenQ, CDNetworks, Thousandeyes, and Radware Ltd.



The web performance market consists of sales of web performance solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to tools and software used to monitor content loads and renders in a web browser, as well as how well it responds to user interaction. Good or bad website performance has a strong correlation with user experience and the overall effectiveness of most sites.



The main components of web performance include solutions and services. Solutions refer to web performance solutions for website management to aid in the detection and resolution of issues that may impede the customer journey. Web applications use solutions to help businesses run more efficiently. It aids in the development of advanced enterprise web applications, as well as the support and management of ERP solutions that ensure results. These solutions are deployed on-premise or cloud. The end-user of web performance tools includes IT and telecom, logistics and transportation, government, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and other end users.



North America was the largest region in the web performance market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the web performance market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in growth of the E-commerce industry is expected to drive the web performance market. Ecommerce is the purchase and sale of goods and services over the internet. The growth of the world wide web and technologies has made business functions faster and easier to execute.

E-commerce has made doing business more cost-effective and efficient. For instance, in 2022, the Indian eCommerce market is expected to grow by 21.5%, reaching US$ 74.8 billion. By 2030, according to the Indian brand equity Foundation (IBEF), India's e-commerce market is expected to be worth US$ 350 billion. The Indian e-commerce market is expected to grow to US$ 111 billion by 2024 and US$ 200 billion by 2026. Increased internet and smartphone penetration have fueled much of the industry's growth. Therefore, the rise in the growth of the E-commerce industry is driving the growth of the web performance market.



Technology advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the web performance market. Major players in the market are focusing on launching and implementing advanced web applications technology for web performance.

For instance, in September 2021, Micro Focus UK-based enterprise software provider, delivering technology and supporting services released Visual COBOL 7.0 and Enterprise Suite 7.0, which provide COBOL and mainframe application, process, and infrastructure modernization solutions.

Micro Focus Visual COBOL and Enterprise Suite 7.0 are the culmination of a decade of consistent investment that builds on the company's more than 40 years of experience in modernizing mission-critical applications running on the mainframe or distributed environments, as organizations seek to deliver on IT strategies through modernization and digital transformation initiatives.

This latest release reinforces Micro Focus' commitment to customers by delivering proven, robust solutions that protect their investments and enable them to meet changing business expectations while taking advantage of new environments and infrastructures.



The countries covered in the web performance market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.42 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $8.33 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Web Performance Market Characteristics



3. Web Performance Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Web Performance



5. Web Performance Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Web Performance Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Web Performance Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Web Performance Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Web Performance Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Solutions

Services

6.2. Global Web Performance Market, Segmentation By Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

On-Premises

Cloud

6.3. Global Web Performance Market, Segmentation By End user, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

IT and Telecom

Logistics and Transportation

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Other End Users

7. Web Performance Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Web Performance Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Web Performance Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a8txh2-performance?w=12

Attachment