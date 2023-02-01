Global Protein Purification and Isolation Market Report 2022 to 2027: Key Players Include Abcam, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, General Electric and Merck

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Purification and Isolation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global protein purification and isolation market size reached US$ 7.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 13.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.16% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Protein purification and isolation refer to a series of processes undertaken for isolating a type of protein from a complex mixture of cells, organisms, or tissues. These processes are mandatory for performing protein studies, which isolate, concentrate, stabilize, and remove impurities like nucleic acid, endotoxins, and viruses.

They involve determining the initial material and maintaining a purification table to track the progress of the enzyme. They are primarily utilized for the classification of the function, structure, and interactions of the protein. Some of the commonly used methods of protein purification and isolation include affinity chromatography, immunoprecipitation, proteomics, or enzyme assay.



Protein Purification and Isolation Market Trends:



The burgeoning pharmaceutical industry across the globe represents one of the primary factors strengthening the growth of the market. Besides this, governing agencies of numerous countries are coming up with favorable initiatives to provide tax incentives, grants, and investment-friendly regulations to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector.

These initiatives are positively influencing the manufacturers to engage in the research and development (R&D) activities for the development of novel drugs, which is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, there is a rise in the need for identifying new ligands and the development of purification kits that assist in the screening, preparing, purifying, and concentrating of protein samples.

This is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, several technological advancements, including the introduction of magnetic and protein beads, ligand tagging systems, and automated analyzers, are creating a favorable market outlook.

Other major factors like rising research initiatives in academic institutes for structural and functional proteomics, detailed kinetic analysis, and the increasing number of preclinical trials outsourced by drug development companies are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., General Electric Company, Merck KGaA, Norgen Biotek Corp., Promega Corporation, Purolite, Qiagen N.V. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global protein purification and isolation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global protein purification and isolation market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global protein purification and isolation market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $7.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $13.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Protein Purification and Isolation Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Ultrafiltration

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Precipitation

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Preparative Chromatography

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Key Segments

6.3.2.1 Affinity Chromatography

6.3.2.2 Ion Exchange Chromatography

6.3.2.3 Reverse-Phase Chromatography

6.3.2.4 Hydrophobic Charge Induction Chromatography

6.3.2.5 Size Exclusion Chromatography

6.3.3 Market Forecast

6.4 Electrophoresis

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Key Segments

6.4.2.1 Gel Electrophoresis

6.4.2.2 Isoelectric Focusing Electrophoresis

6.4.2.3 Capillary Electrophoresis

6.4.3 Market Forecast

6.5 Western Blotting

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Dialysis and Diafiltration

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Centrifugation

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product

7.1 Instruments

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Consumables

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Key Segments

7.2.2.1 Protein Purification Kits

7.2.2.2 Protein Purification Reagents

7.2.2.3 Prepacked Columns

7.2.2.4 Protein Purification Resins

7.2.2.5 Magnetic Beads

7.2.2.6 Others

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Drug Screening

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Protein-Protein Interaction Studies

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Biomarker Discovery

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Target Identification

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Disease Diagnostics and Monitoring

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Protein Therapeutics

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Academic Research Institutes

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 contract research organizations (CROs)

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xktali

Attachment