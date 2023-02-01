Synaptics’ Triple Combo™ Heterogeneous Wireless Solution Wins Electronic Products Magazine’s 2022 Product of the Year Award for IoT Platforms

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) today announced that its Triple Combo™ SoC (SYN4381) was named “Product of the Year for IoT Platforms” by Electronic Products magazine. In its 46th year, Electronic Products’ awards recognize outstanding technology innovations that exhibit any of the following qualities:



A significant advancement in a technology or its application

An exceptionally innovative design

A substantial achievement in price/performance

Improvements in design performance and potential for new product designs/opportunities

The award, given by Electronic Products editors who evaluated 150+ products across 10 categories, reinforces Synaptics’ wireless leadership position. The Triple Combo SoC is the industry’s first Matter-compliant solution that offers integrated Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and 802.15.4/Thread to enable a seamless wireless connectivity experience across multiple protocols, OEM brands, and platforms.

The SYN4381 offers industry-leading performance, with Wi-Fi 6E data rates up to 600 Mbps, as well as transmit power and receive sensitivity that together enable sustained high throughput over an extended range. It features proximity detection using High Accuracy Distance Measurement (HADM) and supports best-in-class Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/802.15.4 coexistence performance. Built-in support for the Thread networking protocol allows devices using the SYN4381 to connect to a smart home’s secure, low-power mesh network while acting as a Thread Router node.

Availability

The SYN4381 Triple Combo is available now. For more information, go here or contact your local sales representative.





About Synaptics Incorporated

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA ) is changing how humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers combine Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook , or visit www.synaptics.com .

Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Synaptics Incorporated

Patrick Mannion

Director of External PR and Technical Communications

+1 631-678-1015

patrick.mannion@synaptics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cda529d-428c-4d4a-800b-a8922b5ae39f



