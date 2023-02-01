The Worldwide Disposable Protective Clothing Industry is Expected to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Protective Clothing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global disposable protective clothing market size reached US$ 3.32 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.51 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.81% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Disposable protective clothing refers to a personal protective equipment (PPE) product, which is designed and fabricated for protecting personnel from hazardous working environments and contaminants.

It includes lab coats, ballistic vests, and head, eye, body and breathing protection gears, which assists frontline workers and operators in obstructing the entry of physical, chemical, airborne, heat and biohazard matters.

This, in turn, aids in ensuring a higher rate of cleanliness, maintaining hygiene, and providing optimal safety to the workers at affordable prices.

Apart from this, disposable protective clothing is versatile, sustainable, and lightweight in nature, on account of which it is extensively used in different applications. At present, it is commercially available in polyethene, polyester, and polypropylene material types.



Disposable Protective Clothing Market Trends:



The rising need for effective respiratory and protective clothing across the healthcare sector for mitigating the spread of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) is primarily driving the disposable protective clothing market.

The product is also gaining huge popularity owing to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, which has intensified their adoption in the medical and food service industries to prevent the spread of the virus and meet the health and safety measures.

Additionally, the increasing instances of manual industrial accidents and injuries caused due to handling hazardous chemicals in the oil and gas and manufacturing sectors has prompted governments of different nations to undertake favorable initiatives for ensuring the safety of point of entries (POEs) and employers or employee at workplaces, which, in turn, is supporting the market growth.

In line with this, ongoing technological advancements, along with strategic collaborations between key players for introducing advanced disposable coveralls manufactured from microporous films, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. These materials assist in providing an excellent barrier against viruses, protozoans, and parasites, due to which it is extensively used for disease prevention purposes.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, Ansell Ltd., Asatex AG, Derekduck Industry Corp., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., International Enviroguard, Kimberly-Clark Worldwide Inc. (Kimberly-Clark Corporation), Lakeland Industries Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific and Uvex Winter Holding Gmbh & Co. Kg.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global disposable protective clothing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global disposable protective clothing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global disposable protective clothing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 121 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $3.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Disposable Protective Clothing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Material Type

6.1 Polyethylene

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Polypropylene

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Polyester

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Thermal

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Mechanical

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Chemical

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Radiation

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

8.1 Manufacturing

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Oil and Gas

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Healthcare

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Defense

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 3M Company

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Ansell Ltd.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Asatex AG

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Derekduck Industry Corp.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Honeywell International Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 International Enviroguard

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Kimberly-Clark Worldwide Inc. (Kimberly-Clark Corporation)

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Lakeland Industries Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Uvex Winter Holding Gmbh & Co. Kg

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7mbkz5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment