2022 Middle East Mobile Infrastructure and Mobile Broadband Report: Investing in 4G LTE Networks is a Key Area of Focus

This report provides valuable information, analyses, statistics and insights into the mobile infrastructure in markets of the Middle East, including the countries of Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
Mobile infrastructure in the Middle East has by far the highest population coverage compared to fixed broadband and the region is highly dependent on mobile services. In times of crisis, the ability to remain connected becomes even more essential to society and the economy in general.
This reliance on telecommunications infrastructure and services has been highlighted throughout the world during the COVID-19 outbreak, including in the Middle East where many countries have required citizens to shelter-at-home. This has placed increased demand on telecoms infrastructure with people working and studying remotely. The operators have experienced a surge in demand for bandwidth and this, in turn, has led to a renewed push to either upgrade 4G networks or fast-track 5G developments.
In order to roll-out new networks efficiently and in a cost effective manner, the report observes that many operators in the Middle East are beginning to utilise the benefits of infrastructure sharing. Mobile tower sharing, for example, has become a viable strategy in countries like Saudi Arabia and Oman.
Recent developments:
- Investing in 4G LTE networks is a key area of focus in the Middle East.
- Many existing 4G networks are being upgraded in both preparation for 5G and to also meet the demands created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- By 2025 the market share of connections to smart phones will reach almost 75% across the larger MENA region, according to the GSMA.
Key Topics Covered:
Regional market comparison
- Introduction
- Infrastructure sharing
- Mobile broadband infrastructure coverage
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Mobile subscriber statistics
Countries leading 5G developments
- United Arab Emirates
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
Bahrain
- Market Analysis
- Regulatory environment
- Mobile Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
Iran
- Market analysis
- Background to alleged sanction violations
- Regulatory environment
- Mobile Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- Mobile broadband
- Mobile content and applications
Iraq
- Market overview
- Regulatory environment
- Mobile Market analysis
- Mobile infrastructure
Israel
- Market analysis
- Regulatory authority
- Mobile network developments
- Mobile Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
Jordan
- Market overview
- Market analysis
- Regulatory environment
- Mobile market developments
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
Kuwait
- Market analysis
- Competitive environment
- Regulatory environment
- Mobile network developments
- Mobile Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- Mobile content and applications
Lebanon
- Historical overview
- Market overview
- Regulatory environment
- Mobile Market overview
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
Oman
- Market overview
- Oman Vision 2040
- Regulatory environment
- Mobile market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
Qatar
- Market analysis
- Regulatory environment
- Mobile network developments
- Mobile Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- Mobile content and applications
Saudi Arabia
- Historic overview
- Regulatory authority
- Telecom sector liberalisation
- Mobile network developments
- Mobile market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- Mobile content and applications
Syria
- Historical overview
- Market analysis
- Market challenges
- Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC)
- Regulatory environment
- Mobile Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
Turkey
- Market analysis
- Regulatory environment
- Mobile market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- Mobile content and applications
United Arab Emirates
- Historical overview
- Market analysis
- Abraham Accords Peace Agreement
- Regulatory environment
- Mobile Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- Mobile broadband
- Mobile content and applications
Yemen
- Market overview
- Key industry considerations
- Regulatory environment
- Mobile Market overview
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
Companies Mentioned
- Mobile Telecommunications Co (MTC)/Zain
- Ooredoo Kuwait (previously National Mobile Telecommunication Co (NMT)/Wataniya Telecom)
- Kuwait Telecom Company (KTC)/Viva
- Batelco
- Zain Bahrain
- Viva Bahrain
- Telecommunication Company of Iran (TCI)
- Mobile Communications Iran (MCI)
- MTN Irancell
- Tamin Telecom (Rightel)
- Mobile Telecommunications Company of Isfahan (MTCE)
- Telecommunication Kish Company (TKC)
- Iraqi Telephone and Postal Company (ITPC)
- Asiacell
- Zain Iraq
- Korek Telecom
- Regional Telecom
- Cellcom
- Orange (Partner)
- Pelephone (Bezeq)
- HOT Mobile
- Golan Telecom
- Rami Levy
- Jordan Telecom Group/Orange
- Zain Jordan
- Batelco/Umniah
- Saudi Telecom Company (STC)/Bravo
- Integrated Telecom Company (ITC)/Bayn Consortium
- GO Telecom/Etihad Atheeb
- Mobily/Ettihad Etisalat/Bayanat Al-Oula
- Zain KSA
- Lebara KSA/Etihad Jawraa
- Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa (Virgin Mobile MEA)
- Axiom Telecom
- VIVA
- Etisalat
- du
- MTC Touch
- Alfa Telecom
- Ooredoo Qatar
- Vodafone Qatar
- OmanTel
- Ooredoo Oman
- FRiENDi
- Majan Telecom (Renna)
- Samatel
- Syrian Telecommunication Establishment (STE)
- MTN Syria
- Syriatel
- Turkcell
- Vodafone Turkey
- Avea
