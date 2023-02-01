Global Autoinjectors Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $168.2 Billion by 2030 - Rapid Shift from Self-Injectors to Autoinjectors for Easy and Safe Administration Drives Demand

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autoinjectors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Autoinjectors Market to Reach $168.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Autoinjectors estimated at US$50.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$168.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Rheumatoid Arthritis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16% CAGR and reach US$47.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Anaphylaxis segment is readjusted to a revised 15.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.4% CAGR



The Autoinjectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$40.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 13.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$26.4 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $50.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $168.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Rapid Shift from Self-Injectors to Autoinjectors for Easy and Safe Administration of Drugs Drives Demand

North America: The Largest Market for Autoinjectors

Autoinjectors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Global Epinephrine Autoinjector market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019E

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 42 Featured)

AbbVie, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Antares Pharma, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Consort Medical PLC

Eli Lilly and Company

Haselmeier GmbH

Mylan NV

Owen Mumford Ltd.

SHL Group

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Ypsomed AG

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Targeted Therapies such as Cancer, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis and Diabetes: A Strong Growth Driver

Number of New Cases of Cancer Worldwide for the Years 2012, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Diabetes Prevalence in the Age-Group of 20-79 Years in Millions by Region for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2025

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rising Incidence of Anaphylaxis and Increased Prescription Rate of Epinephrine Autoinjectors Boosts Market Demand

Increasing Number of Regulatory Approvals for Autoinjectors in Various Diseases

Generic Autoinjectors Take Center Stage

Patent Expiry of Biologics to Drive the Demand for Biosimilars

Strong Government Support and Favorable Reimbursement Policies Propel Market Growth

Challenges

Development of Autoinjectors for Multiple Drug Viscosities: A Major Challenge

Increasing Demand for Alternative Drug Delivery Modes Hampers Market Growth

Emergence of Oral Diabetic Agents, Oral Insulin and Epinephrine Nasal Sprays Poses Huge Challenge for Autoinjectors Market

Product Overview

Autoinjector: Definition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7255oo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment