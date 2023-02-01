Ocular Drug Delivery Market will valued USD 25.2 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the ocular drug delivery market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the ocular drug delivery market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/ocular-drug-delivery-market/510/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as disease technology, dosage form, product type, drug class, end-users, and regions. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.

The significant players operating in the global ocular drug delivery market are Graybug Vision Inc., URSAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH, Allergan Plc., Alimera Sciences, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd., pSivida, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Eyegate Pharma, Envisia Therapeutics, Vision Ophthalmology Group GmbH, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc, Clearside Biomedical among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide ocular drug delivery market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

An ocular drug delivery system (ODDS) is a method of administering, instilling, or delivering medicines or drugs to the eye to treat any condition or ailment affecting the vision. The treatments range from simple eye drops for the ocular surface to complex intraocular implants. The market for ocular drug delivery systems is likely to grow with the use of ocular penetration enhancers such as paracellular pathways and phase transition systems. Additionally, human eye protective barrier mechanisms prevent drug delivery from being as effective as possible, offering an opportunity to develop mechanisms for bypassing them. Several well-established players hold a substantial share of the market in the ocular drug delivery system market. Keen players in the market are developing collaborative and partnership strategies, particularly with small players, so that they can be considered to have a consolidated vendor landscape. As a result of technological advances in drug delivery techniques and the rise of the geriatric population, the global market for ocular drugs delivery is expected to grow. Similarly, lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity will boost the market. There are some factors which are hampering the growth of the market such as decrease in patients’ compliance, discomfort in eye and rising geriatric population.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/510

Scope of Ocular Drug Delivery Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Technology, Dosage Form, Product Type, Drug Class, and Regions.



Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Graybug Vision Inc., URSAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH, Allergan Plc., Alimera Sciences, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd., pSivida,, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Eyegate Pharma, Envisia Therapeutics, Vision Ophthalmology Group GmbH, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc, Clearside Biomedical among others

Segmentation Analysis

Nano-particle drug delivery systems are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The technology segment is nano-particle drug delivery systems, implantable ocular drug delivery systems, and particulate drug delivery systems. The nano-particle drug delivery systems segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The use of nanoparticles has been developed as an alternative to typical eye drops for overcoming obstacles, improving drug penetration, and extending drug levels by a few internal doses of medication administration. In addition, new products with altered formulations are predicted to meet market demands.

Solution is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The dosage form segment includes suspension, gels, solution, emulsion, and ointments. The solution segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In addition to treating itchy or tired eyes related to allergies, eye drops can also be prescribed to treat viral or bacterial infections, as well as glaucoma. A growing market for eye drops is influenced by the growing availability of OTC eye drops, patient compliance issues, and eye illnesses.

Prescription drugs are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product type segment is OTC Drugs and prescription drugs. The pescription drugs segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the prescription drug industry is due to the rise in diseases including AMD and diabetic retinopathy. Two further factors that could boost demand in the prescription industry are enhanced safety and efficacy. Some of the drugs available in this market are Lotemax gel/ointment, Zylet, Durezol, Bepreve (bepotastine besilate ophthalmic solution), and prescription artificial tears. Bepreve is an antihistamine used to treat allergic conjunctivitis. The lubricating and moisturising components in several medicinal drugs temporarily boost the production of tears. Because they are believed to be the most effective at treating eye disorders, prescription medications are preferred to over-the-counter ones.

Anti-VEGF agents are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The drug class segment is anti-glaucoma, antiallergy, anti-VEGF agents, and anti-inflammatory. The anti-VEGF agents segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The market for eye drops is expected to develop as a result of the rising OTC availability of eye drops, patient compliance concerns, and the prevalence of eye diseases. Additionally, it is anticipated that rising anti-VEGF agent demand and usage, as well as the existence of significant market players with broad product portfolios, would all contribute to the segment's expansion. For instance, LUCENTIS, a prescription medication from Genentech USA, is used to treat people with myopic choroidal neovascularization, AMD, and diabetic retinopathy. Another element influencing the expansion of the segment is how successfully market leaders like Avastin, LUCENTIS, and others performed.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the ocular drug delivery market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. Several factors contribute to North America's leading position in the global ocular drug delivery market, such as product awareness, the prevalence of eye diseases, and the presence of major players. Additionally, the aging population in the US will likely increase the incidence of eye diseases, which will in turn drive the adoption of ocular drug delivery products.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's ocular drug delivery market size was valued at USD 1.14 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Germany is Europe's second largest market, and some of the top players want to expand there. It is challenging to get drug approvals in Germany because of the country's stringent regulations. China

China’s ocular drug delivery market size was valued at USD 1.17 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.01 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2030.

Among the country's residents, there are also the largest numbers of those with poor vision that haven't yet been corrected, and this number is predicted to increase in the near future. During the forecast period, the market for ocular drug delivery is expected to grow due to the country's large number of ophthalmologists.

India

India's ocular drug delivery market size was valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030.

As a result of changing eating patterns and genetic influences, as well as increased awareness campaigns for eye care and treatment, there is a growing elderly population, an increase in diabetic patients.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising number of untreated poor vision patients globally.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/510/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Orthopedic Extension Devices Market Size By Product Type (Hip Surgery, Arm Surgery, Knee Surgery, Spine Surgery and Others), By End-User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/orthopedic-extension-devices-market/512

Ocular Drug Delivery Market Size By Technology (Nano-Particle Drug Delivery Systems, Implantable Ocular Drug Delivery Systems, and Particulate Drug Delivery Systems), By Dosage Form (Suspension, Gels, Solution, Emulsion, and Ointments), By Product Type (OTC Drugs and Prescription Drugs), By Drug Class (Anti-Glaucoma, Antiallergy, Anti-VEGF Agents, and Anti-Inflammatory), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/ocular-drug-delivery-market/510

Medical Waste Management Market Size By Treatment (Autoclaving, Incineration, Chemical Treatment, and Others), By Service (Onsite Treatment and Offsite Treatment), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-waste-management-market/509

Medical Refrigerator Market Size By Type (Between 0° and -40°, Between 2° and 8°, and Under 40°), By End-User (Blood Banks, Pharmacy, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-refrigerator-market/508

Medical Power Supply Devices Market Size By Manufacturing Type (CF Rating, Customized and Standard), By Convertor Type (DC-DC Power Supply and AC-DC Power Supply), By End-User (Home Care Setting, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Rehabilitation Centers, Diagnostics Centers, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-power-supply-devices-market/507

Medical Disposables Market Size By Product (Drug Delivery Products, Respiratory Supplies, Disposable Gloves, Disposable Masks, Disposable Eye Gear, Hand Sanitizers, Wound Management Products, Incontinence Products, Dialysis Disposables, Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables, Sterlization Supplies, Non-Woven Disposables, and Others), By Raw Material (Nonwoven Material, Plastic Resin, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Metals, Rubber, and Others), By End-User (Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities, Home Healthcare, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-disposables-market/506

Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market Size By Services (Medical Monitoring, Medical Information, Medical Writing & Publishing, Medical Science Liaisons, and Others), By Industry (Medical Devices and Pharma & Biopharmaceuticals), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-affairs-outsourcing-market/505

Joint Pain Injection Market Size By Injection Type (Hyaluronic Acid Injections, Corticosteroid Injections, Platelets Rich Plasma Injections, and Others), By Joint Type (Shoulder & Elbow, Knee & Ankle and Others), By End-User (Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Hospitals Pharmacies, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/joint-pain-injection-market/503

Enteral Syringe Market Size By Product Type (Catheter Tip Syringes, Single Use Enteral Syringes, Home Use Enteral Syringes, and Others), By Application (Neurological Disease, Oncology, GI Related Disease, Malnutrition, and Others), By Patient Group (Adults and Neonatal & Pediatrics), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/enteral-syringe-market/492

Disposable Pipette Tips Market Size by Type (Non-Filtered Tips and Filtered Tips), By Technology (Automatic and Manual), By End-User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Hospitals and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030