Global Heavy-Duty Pumps Strategic Report 2023: Top Vendors, Innovations and Challenges, & Recent Product Launches

Global Heavy-Duty Pumps Market to Reach $22.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Heavy-Duty Pumps estimated at US$15.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Centrifugal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$19.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Positive Displacement segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Heavy-Duty Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 234 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $15.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

