Global Autonomous Train Market Analysis Report 2023: Grade of Automation (GoA) 4 Trains to Account for Approx 30% of Automonous Trains by 2030

Global Autonomous Train Market to Reach 93.3 Thousand Units by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Autonomous Train estimated at 67.3 Thousand Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 93.3 Thousand Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

GOA 4, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach 27.7 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the GOA 3 segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 19.7 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR



The Autonomous Train market in the U.S. is estimated at 19.7 Thousand Units in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 16.5 Thousand Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2022 67.3 Thousand Units Forecasted Market Value by 2030 93.3 Thousand Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Introduction to Autonomous Trains

Age of Smart Mobility and Progression towards Autonomous Trains

The Technology in Making of Smart Trains

Difference between Autonomous Trains and Autonomous Cars

Autonomous Train - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

ABB Group

Alstom SA

American Equipment Company

Beijing Traffic Control Technology Co., Ltd.

Belden, Inc.

Bharat Forge Ltd.

Bombardier, Inc.

CAF, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A

CalAmp Corporation

Crrc Corporation Ltd.

Deuta-Werke GmbH

Deutsche Bahn AG

GE Transportation

Hitachi Ltd.

HollySys Group

Ingeteam Corporacion SA

Intesens SaS

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Siemens AG

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Thales Group

Transmashholding

Tvema

Wabtec Corporation

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industry Witnesses the Introduction of Autonomous Freight Trains

Autonomous Trains for Passengers and the Hurdles Ahead

