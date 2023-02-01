Wildlight Kitchen + Bar Announces February 2 Opening

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservations are now available for Wildlight Kitchen + Bar, the new premium-casual concept featuring the homegrown culinary talent of Chef Warren Chow that will officially open its doors on Thursday, February 2 in West Point Grey.

The first restaurant venture for B.C.’s Pattison Food Group, Wildlight will bring a taste of ‘West Coast Wild’ to the city with its approachable fare using ethically-sourced, seasonal, and local ingredients — including some grown as close to the restaurant as the nearby UBC Farms.

French-trained Chef Chow, who is fresh off a gold medal win with Community Catering Team Canada at the ExpoGast 2022 Culinary World Cup, has crafted dishes for the University Boulevard location that reflect the bounty of beautiful British Columbia.

Diners can expect to see stunning West Coast seafood, like juicy gin-steamed mussels from Salt Spring Island and Sheringham’s Seaside gin with njuda butter and cherry tomato, or Wildlight’s signature pescatarian charcuterie board, perfect for sharing, featuring housemade salmon pastrami, beet cured ling cod, marinated mussels, smoked albacore tataki, cod rillette, pickled sea asparagus, warm olives, rye, poppadom and nori crackers. Other offerings include Wildlight chicken wings with shishito, garlic, charred lime, and nuoc cham caramel; seasonal risotto with farmer’s choice vegetables; steak frites; pan-roasted Rossdown Farms chicken; and West Coast seafood chowder.

Wildlight’s all-day menu is paired with a beverage program that features B.C. craft beer and cider, an extensive selection of top B.C. wines by the glass or bottle, and creative cocktails. The drinks program showcases regional spirits and ingredients, and includes a pair of cocktails on tap, handcrafted libations like the Almond Joy (with Odd Society Wallflower Gin, house-made orgeat, and The Woods Amaro), and thoughtful zero-proof creations. The restaurant also offers daily happy hours, and will soon be introducing weekend brunch, all with an aim of becoming a staple go-to no matter the day or time.

Creating an atmosphere where everyone feels at ease visiting is at the heart of the Wildlight team’s mission. “We are so excited to open our doors and welcome the community into this new space, where we know they’ll feel at home,” said Chow.

“It is so thrilling to see our concept come to light,” said Brenton Smith, Wildlight general manager. “We can’t wait for guests to experience what we have created at Wildlight Kitchen + Bar.”

Reservations are now open and can be made via the Wildlight Kitchen + Bar website at wildlightrestaurant.ca.

For more information or to stay up to date on all the latest news, visit wildlightrestaurant.ca and follow @wildlightrestaurant on Instagram and /wildlightrestaurant on Facebook.

ABOUT WILDLIGHT KITCHEN + BAR | A celebration of West Coast culture and cuisine, Wildlight Kitchen + Bar is the first restaurant for B.C.-based Pattison Food Group. The approachable, premium-casual concept highlights ethically sourced, seasonal ingredients in modern all-day dishes by homegrown culinary talent, Chef Warren Chow. His menu is matched by select regional wines and handcrafted cocktails, all served in a warmly welcoming and stylish dining space. | wildlightrestaurant.ca

Wildlight Kitchen + Bar, 107-5380 University Blvd., Vancouver, B.C. V6T 0C9 | 604-915-0722 | Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Weekend Brunch to be introduced soon

Instagram: @wildlightrestaurant | Facebook: /wildlightrestaurant

ABOUT PATTISON FOOD GROUP

Established in 2021, the Pattison Food Group is a Jim Pattison business and Western Canada’s leading provider of food and drugs. The Pattison Food Group includes Save-On-Foods, Buy-Low Foods, Quality Foods, Everything Wine, Pure Integrative Pharmacy, Imperial Distributors Canada Inc., and other Jim Pattison Group specialty and wholesale operations. Its businesses employ more than 30,000 team members in its nearly 300 food and drug retail locations and share a passion for giving back to the communities where they do business. Pattison Food Group businesses are leaders in customer service and innovation and are committed to achieving long-term growth.

