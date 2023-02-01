SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates ATCX, MAXR, DCT, ISO

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX)’s sale to GI Partners for $12.25 per share in cash. If you are an Atlas shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR)’s sale to Advent International for $53.00 per share in cash. If you are a Maxar shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT)’s sale to Vista Equity Partners for $19.00 per share in cash. If you are a Duck Creek shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO)’s sale to Berkeley Lights, Inc. for 0.612 shares of Berkeley stock for each IsoPlexis share. Following the close of the transaction, IsoPlexis shareholders will own approximately 24.8% of the combined company. If you are an IsoPlexis shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com