Worldwide Vaping Regulatory Database 2023: Regulatory Changes Continue to Pose a Significant Challenge to Businesses Around the World

This bundle offers necessary information to understand the electronic cigarette regulatory landscape worldwide split into three regions (Europe, US and International).
We understand that regulatory changes continue to pose a significant challenge to businesses around the world.
This package provides you with the essential regulatory data needed to comply with the diverse and complex framework in each of the several different geographies, keeping you up to date with all of the requirements.
Regulation areas covered:
- Taxation
- Sales and distribution channels
- Public place usage
- Product restrictions
- Marketing and advertising
Jurisdictions covered:
- World Health Organization (WHO) and European Commission
- Europe: including an overview of TPD implementation in all 28 EU member states
This bundle provides:
- Understanding how the regulatory landscape operates
- Quick access tool to identify which countries have a favorable regulatory environment
- Summary of the most important restrictions in the policy areas presented
- Comprehensive data through colour coding to classify regulation in three stages: light, medium and strict
- Compilation of the current regulation in each country and bills proposed
- Links to regulations and proposals from external sources
- United States: including state-by-state regulatory coverage of all key enacted legislation and bills affecting the e-cigarette sector
- International: including 51 countries
Key Topics Covered:
Current e-cigarette regulation in Europe
- Advertising
- Product restrictions
- Public vaping
- Sales channels
- Taxation
Current e-cigarette regulation in United States
- Advertising
- Product restrictions
- Public vaping
- Sales channels
- Taxation
Current global e-cigarette regulation (international countries)
- Advertising
- Product restrictions
- Public vaping
- Sales channels
- Taxation
Countries Covered
- Europe
- US
- Argentina
- Iran
- Qatar
- Australia
- Israel
- Russia
- Azerbaijan
- Japan
- Saudi Arabia
- Bahrain
- Jordan
- Serbia
- Barbados
- Kazakhstan
- Singapore
- Brazil
- Kenya
- South Africa
- Brunei
- Korea
- Taiwan
- Cambodia
- Kuwait
- Thailand
- Canada
- Lebanon
- Tunisia
- Chile
- Malaysia
- Turkey
- China
- Mexico
- Turkmenistan
- Colombia
- Montenegro
- Uganda
- Egypt
- New Zealand
- Ukraine
- Georgia
- Nigeria
- United Arab Emirates
- Hong Kong
- Oman
- Uruguay
- India
- Panama
- Venezuela
- Indonesia
- Phillippines
- Vietnam
