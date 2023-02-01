Worldwide Vaping Regulatory Database 2023: Regulatory Changes Continue to Pose a Significant Challenge to Businesses Around the World

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaping Global Regulatory Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This bundle offers necessary information to understand the electronic cigarette regulatory landscape worldwide split into three regions (Europe, US and International).

We understand that regulatory changes continue to pose a significant challenge to businesses around the world.

This package provides you with the essential regulatory data needed to comply with the diverse and complex framework in each of the several different geographies, keeping you up to date with all of the requirements.

Regulation areas covered:

Taxation

Sales and distribution channels

Public place usage

Product restrictions

Marketing and advertising

Jurisdictions covered:

World Health Organization (WHO) and European Commission

Europe: including an overview of TPD implementation in all 28 EU member states

This bundle provides:

Understanding how the regulatory landscape operates

Quick access tool to identify which countries have a favorable regulatory environment

Summary of the most important restrictions in the policy areas presented

Comprehensive data through colour coding to classify regulation in three stages: light, medium and strict

Compilation of the current regulation in each country and bills proposed

Links to regulations and proposals from external sources

United States: including state-by-state regulatory coverage of all key enacted legislation and bills affecting the e-cigarette sector

International: including 51 countries

Key Topics Covered:

Current e-cigarette regulation in Europe

Advertising

Product restrictions

Public vaping

Sales channels

Taxation

Current e-cigarette regulation in United States

Advertising

Product restrictions

Public vaping

Sales channels

Taxation

Current global e-cigarette regulation (international countries)

Advertising

Product restrictions

Public vaping

Sales channels

Taxation

Countries Covered

Europe

US

Argentina

Iran

Qatar

Australia

Israel

Russia

Azerbaijan

Japan

Saudi Arabia

Bahrain

Jordan

Serbia

Barbados

Kazakhstan

Singapore

Brazil

Kenya

South Africa

Brunei

Korea

Taiwan

Cambodia

Kuwait

Thailand

Canada

Lebanon

Tunisia

Chile

Malaysia

Turkey

China

Mexico

Turkmenistan

Colombia

Montenegro

Uganda

Egypt

New Zealand

Ukraine

Georgia

Nigeria

United Arab Emirates

Hong Kong

Oman

Uruguay

India

Panama

Venezuela

Indonesia

Phillippines

Vietnam

