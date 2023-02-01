Thin-Film Batteries Market Forecasts 2022 to 2027 - Key Opportunities and Resistance Factors

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thin-Film Batteries 2022-2027 Market Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this data set, the publisher provides an updated forecast of the thin-film batteries market through the year 2027. The materials covered have been addressed in previous studies
Forecasts broken out by:
- Applications, volumes and revenues
Applications Addressed:
- Sensors and Sensor Networks
- IoT
- Smartcards
- Food Packaging
- Pharmaceutical Packaging
- Interactive Media, Toys, and Games
- Medical Disposables
- Medical Implants
- Semiconductor and Computer Industry Applications
- Mobile phones
- Wearables
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Technology & Materials Assessment
3 Market Opportunities and Resistance Factors
4 Forecasts
5 Forward Outlook
