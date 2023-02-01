Global EV Charging Adapters Strategic Business Report 2023: 12 Players Featured Including AddEnergie Technologies, AeroVironment, ChargePoint and Delphi Automotive

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Charging Adapters - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for EV Charging Adapters estimated at US$404.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 37.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
AC Charging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 35.4% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the DC Charging segment is readjusted to a revised 45.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $118.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 36.3% CAGR
The EV Charging Adapters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$118.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$869.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 36.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 34.5% and 32.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 26.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
- ABB Group
- AddEnergie Technologies Inc.
- AeroVironment, Inc.
- ChargePoint, Inc.
- Delphi Automotive PLC
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- EFACEC Group
- Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.
- POD Point
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Signet Electronic Systems, Inc.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|229
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$404.1 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5300 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|38.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- EV Charging Adapter - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Electric Vehicle Charging Adapter - An Overview
- EV Charging Adapter Exhibiting High Growth
- Demand Rises for Quick Charging of Electric Vehicles
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Technological Advancements Impacting EV Batteries Market
- Tesla's Charging Adapter Finds Use at Non-Tesla Public Charging Stations
- Developments in EV Charging Technology
- EV Charging - Tech Trends
- V2X Technology for EV Charging
- Electric Vehicle - Charging Essentials
- EV Charging Systems
- ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING TECHNOLOGY
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
