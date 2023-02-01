Explore New Horizons With Spigen's New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Accessories Allowing MagSafe Access

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every year, Samsung elevates its flagship devices, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is no exception. Knowing this, Spigen has also taken its collection to the next level by revamping some classic cases and bringing entirely new ones to the table.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Lineup

The Rugged Armor takes on an entire refresh more fitting to the S23 Ultra with its precise camera cutouts and added corner bumps while still keeping true to its classic carbon-fiber accent. With this design revamp, Spigen elevates its ruggedness for maximum protection while keeping it sleek and slim.

One of Spigen's most striking designs comes to the Galaxy family to give the teardown look without the actual teardown with the Ultra Hybrid Zero:One. It brings a new definition to "transparent," giving insight to the insides of an S23 Ultra to showcase its impressive build. Needless to say, this was a fan favorite when it first came to the iPhone 14 Pro for good reason.

MagFit for Android

MagFit not only allows for more convenience but also more efficiency throughout the day through several means. The collection consists of MagSafe compatible accessories designed to attach seamlessly to any MagSafe devices. Whether it be staying charged up while outside or adding on compact accessories to minimize bulk, MagFit is a valuable addition to any device.

The Ultra Hybrid OneTap Ring makes it possible for the S23 Ultra to do all of this without any extra steps. The metal OneTap Ring is integrated into the phone, allowing for a seamless look and strong connection to additional, useful accessories.

MagFit EDC

MagFit makes having it all a little easier. When outside for a long day of errands, the ArcHybrid Portable Charger makes sure the S23 Ultra never has to fear running out of battery. The SmartFold Cardholder makes it easy to ditch a bulky wallet in favor of carrying out a few cards with ease while also able to double as a kickstand for extra functionality. If needing a more compact kickstand that also provides better handling, the O-Mag Ring is the portable finger grip to keep on hand.

S23 Ultra and Friends

Let Spigen bring a new world to the S23 Ultra, from cases that keep it protected and looking sleek to MagFit accessories that bring a new level of efficiency. Find the S23 Ultra lineup here and the MagFit collection here.

About Spigen:

With over 14 years of experience in the case-making industry, Spigen has grown to be a leader in mobile accessories. The company prides itself on being "something you want," constantly striving to create high-quality products at an affordable price. For more information about Spigen and its products, please visit our website.

Contact Information:

Tiffany Bakthy

Media Relations Specialist

tiffany@spigen.com



Related Images











Image 1: Galaxy S23 Ultra









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment