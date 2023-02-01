Global Ultrafast Lasers Technology and Market Analysis Report 2022 with Profiles of Coherent, DPSS Laser, Epilog Laser, IMRA America., Jenoptik Laser, Laser Quantum, Menlo Systems, and Trumpf

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrafast Lasers: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report includes an overview of the global ultrafast lasers market as well as the analysis of global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, the latter considered the base year, as well as estimates for 2022 through 2027, with projections of CAGR in the forecast period. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on laser type, pulse duration, application, industry, and geography.

Ultrafast or ultrashort pulse lasers have become essential manufacturing tools across industries, such as automotive, medical device and consumer electronics, due to advantages such as enhanced dimensional accuracy, tighter tolerances and elimination of post-processing steps. Industries have moved from laser cut technology to ultrafast laser technology for machining accuracy, thereby enabling early time to the market.

Although these lasers' equipment (typically in the form of oscillators and amplifiers) tend to have high initial costs, the improvement in process precision reduces the overall time and operating cost for the production line, which is the primary reason for the high adoption of this equipment in material processing applications.



This report classifies ultrafast lasers based on their usage and practical applications. Fiber lasers are widely used in materials processing, telecommunications, spectroscopy, healthcare, and directed energy weapons operations. These lasers have largely replaced other traditional ultrafast lasers in recent years due to features such as high optical quality, high output power and high vibration reliability. Ultrafast lasers have not only enabled automobile manufacturers to meet various regulations but have also helped them achieve small-sized, high-precision products made out of diverse materials, including ceramic, glass, etc.



Factors that support the growth of ultrafast lasers include their unmatched high-range intensity due to their low divergence angles as well as minimal energy loss during use. Although there are both large and small competitors in various regions, there are currently no substitutions for ultrafast lasers, and this is expected to remain the case in the near future.

In addition to industry and competitive analyses of the ultrafast lasers market, this report includes patent analyses as well as company profiles of key market players.

Report Includes

51 data tables and 19 additional tables

An overview and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for ultrafast lasers and technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales figures) for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global ultrafast lasers market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on type of laser, pulse duration, application, end-user industry, and region

Understanding of the upcoming market opportunities for ultrafast lasers and innovation-driven applications market highlights, and the major regions and countries involved in such developments

Information on the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved that could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies

Review of the published ultrafast lasers related patents and patent applications across various regions and key countries

Insight into the recent industry structure for ultrafast lasers, ongoing research activities, and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Company profiles of the major global players, including Coherent Inc., DPSS Laser Inc., Epilog Laser, IMRA America Inc., Jenoptik Laser GmbH, Laser Quantum Ltd. (Novanta), Menlo Systems, and Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Evolution of Ultrafast Lasers

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5 Future Outlook

3.6 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market Drivers

4.1.2 Market Restraints

4.1.3 Market Opportunities

4.1.4 Market Challenges

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Laser

5.1 Overview

5.2 Fiber Lasers

5.3 Diode-Pumped Lasers

5.4 Titanium-Sapphire Lasers

5.5 Mode-Locked Diode Lasers

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Pulse Duration

6.1 Overview

6.2 Picosecond

6.3 Femtosecond

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Biomedical

7.3 Materials Processing

7.4 Spectroscopy and Imaging

7.5 Science and Research

7.6 Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Industry

8.1 Overview

8.2 Consumer Electronics

8.3 Medical

8.4 Automotive

8.5 Aerospace and Defense

8.6 Research

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Middle East and Africa

Chapter 10 Patent Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Geographical Patterns

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Amplitude Laser Inc.

Attodyne Inc.

Clark-Mxr Inc.

Coherent Inc. (Ii-Vi Inc.)

Dpss Laser Inc.

Ekspla

Epilog Laser

Femto Blanc Inc.

Imra America Inc.

Ipg Photonics Corp.

Jenoptik Laser GmbH

Kmlabs

Laser Quantum Ltd. (Novanta)

Light Conversion Ltd.

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Menlo Systems GmbH

Montfort Laser GmbH

Newport Corp. (Mks Instruments Inc.)

Nkt Photonics A/S

Photonic Solutions Ltd.

Resonetics LLC

Rpmc Lasers Inc.

Sheaumann Laser Inc.

Spark Lasers

Toptica Photonics AG

Trumpf GmbH + Co. Kg

Ziemer Group AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/15r5f5-lasers?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment