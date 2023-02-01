French English

Paris, 1st February 2023,

Turnover

SYNERGIE, at an all time high,

exceeds its €2.9 billion target

€ million Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change



France 328.7 290.1 -13.3% 1,249.8 1,119.8 +11.6% International 419.9 425.6 -1.4% 1,666.0 1,576.6 +5.7% Total 748.6 715.7 +4.6% 2,915.8 2,696.4 +8.1%

Overall business broke a new record for the year at €2,915.8 million, exceeding the 2021 performance and reflecting a growth of 8.1% (+7.7% on a like-for-like basis), Q4 business also reached historical highs.

The performance was driven by contributions from all regions where the Group operates, with a high activity level in France (42.9% of global turnover).

In France, the year was marked by a very strong growth of +11.6% reaching +13.3% in Q4; with a turnover of €1,249.8 million.

Key accounts, most notably in aeronautics and the automotive sector, were strong contributors to this performance. Favourable consumer trends had a positive impact on the services sector (luxury, events, hospitality…).

The contribution from international business amounted to 57.1% with the driving performance of Southern Europe remaining strong achieving a turnover of €981.9 million, of which €735.9 million for Italy (25% of Group business); the significant market shares acquired in other regions were maintained, with turnover of €608.1 million for Northern and Eastern Europe (including the Benelux at €329.8 million) and €76.0 million for countries outside Europe.

With full-year turnover up 11% compared with 2021 (€58.1 million versus €52.9 million), INTERKADRA, one of the leaders of the Polish temporary staffing market, which acquisition was finalised by the Group in November 2022, enhances SYNERGIE capacity to address increasing tensions on sourcing in Europe.

Our specialised subsidiaries in Digital Services, generated turnover of €75.5 million, up 10.5%, confirming the expertise of SYNERGIE in high value-added services.

With a strong balance sheet and high cash flow, SYNERGIE has the resources to further pursue its development and carry out new strategic investments.

SYNERGIE is aiming at a global turnover of €3.2 billion in 2023.

Next event: 2022 Full-year results on 4 April 2023 after market close

Attachment