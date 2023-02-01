Take Your Passions Further with the New Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Designed for a Premium Experience

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada today unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23+, and Samsung Galaxy S23, marking a new era of Samsung Galaxy’s premium phone experience. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Series redefines what’s possible by helping people take their passions further. With the most epic camera yet1, it’s the creator’s pro-grade camera for everyday use, giving users more freedom to explore their creativity, such as capturing truly cinematic Nightography videos with AI. The Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy unleashes a premium experience, including improved2 AI, future-ready mobile gaming adventures, and powerfully sustained gameplay3.



On the Galaxy S23 Ultra, an embedded S Pen4 that many long-time Samsung Galaxy users know and love offers more possibilities for productivity, notetaking, hobbies and more. All of the Galaxy S23 Series’ new innovations are housed within a striking design that supports Samsung’s sustainability efforts with more components made using recycled materials than any other Samsung Galaxy smartphone5.

“The value of impactful technology is measured, not just by what it enables for people today, but also how it contributes to a better future,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “The entire Galaxy S23 Series is the new standard-bearer of a premium Samsung smartphone experience.”

A Samsung Galaxy Camera with More Megapixels and Extensive Creative Controls, From Day to Night

With Galaxy S23 Ultra, two worlds of Galaxy innovation collide in a category of its own. Integrating the peak performance and productivity tools of the Galaxy S Pen with the signature camera of the Galaxy S Series, Samsung has created its most elevated Galaxy Ultra smartphone ever6.

A smartphone that reflects the people who use it, the Galaxy S23 Ultra makes it easier for any level of photographer to capture phenomenal content that stands out from the crowd. It offers Samsung Galaxy’s most advanced camera system7, tailored for nearly any lighting condition and engineered to render incredible detail. Improved Nightography capabilities transform how the Galaxy S23 Series optimizes photos and videos in a variety of ambient conditions. From filming a favourite song at a concert or snapping a selfie at the aquarium, to grabbing a group shot of friends at dinner, users can get sharper images and videos8. Visual noise that usually ruins low-light images can be corrected by a new AI-powered image signal processing (ISP) algorithm that enhances object details and colour tone.

In a Samsung Galaxy first, the Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a new 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor that captures epic moments with incredible precision enabling superb photography, even at night. It uses pixel binning to support multiple levels of high-resolution processing at once9. As selfie cameras are important features of how we communicate today, the Galaxy S23 Series introduces fast autofocus and our first Galaxy Super HDR selfie camera, jumping from 30 frames per second to 60 frames per second, for noticeably better front-facing images and videos10.

For users who want the ultimate creative control and customization, the Galaxy S23 Series offers a suite of tools that elevate your photography experience. The Expert RAW app11, available exclusively on Samsung Galaxy, enables DSLR-style image shooting and editing in RAW and JPEG — no bulky camera equipment is required. Users can experiment with multiple exposure photo art, or capture a clear view of the night sky with Astrophoto settings. And now, after being downloaded on Galaxy S23, Expert RAW features can be accessed within Samsung’s Camera app. Meanwhile, the new zoom capabilities on the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Series’ Camera Controller app allows users to capture a perfectly framed shot right from their wrist12.

Additional camera advancements include13:

In low-light, or in situations that would normally create a blur, videos are more stable with doubled optical image stabilizer (OIS) angles in all directions on Galaxy S23 Ultra.

angles in all directions on Galaxy S23 Ultra. Recording videos feel more cinematic with enhanced 8K video at 30 frames per second with a wider angle 14 .

at 30 frames per second with a wider angle . Advanced, object-based AI analyzes each detail in the frame – even down to facial features such as hair and eyes – to carefully reflect a person's dynamic characteristics.

analyzes each detail in the frame – even down to facial features such as hair and eyes – to carefully reflect a person's dynamic characteristics. For an even more enhanced video experience, the new 360 Audio Recording feature on Galaxy Buds2 Pro creates multi-dimensional sound15.

On the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23, the iconic Samsung Galaxy camera also has an upgraded look. The contour housing has been removed, marking a new era of Galaxy design that makes the entire series stand out.

Premium Performance Paves the Way for the Future of Mobile Gaming

For creators and gamers alike, the desire to push limits and reimagine what’s possible requires technology that outpaces expectations. Together, Samsung and Qualcomm optimized the Samsung Galaxy experience with the brand new “Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy” – the most powerful and efficient platform ever in a Samsung Galaxy smartphone and the fastest16 Snapdragon available today. Further, on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, a 5000mAh battery17 powers a larger camera than the Galaxy S22 Ultra without increasing the device’s size.

A newly designed CPU micro architecture boosts the processing abilities of the Galaxy S23 Series by about 30 percent compared to the Galaxy S22 Series. Samsung Galaxy’s highly efficient NPU architecture has also been optimized to be 49 percent more efficient in order to balance performance and power, which will help users to take epic photos and videos. One of the most significant improvements to the Galaxy S23 Series is the optimized GPU, which is approximately 41 percent faster compared to the Galaxy S22 Series18.

In anticipation of a future with the ultimate digital realism in graphics, the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes ready to support real-time ray tracing as it enters the mobile gaming mainstream. Users will be able to see lifelike renderings of scenes thanks to technology that simulates and tracks rays of light. Plus, Samsung Galaxy’s vapour chamber, now bigger19 and on every Galaxy S23 Series model, keeps your gaming marathon going.

All this power underpins the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s expansive 6.8-inch20 edge display with a reduced curvature to create a larger and flatter surface area for the best visual experience yet on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Samsung Galaxy’s unique enhanced comfort feature allows users to adjust colour tones and contrast levels, lessening eye strain from screen time at night. Vision booster now adjusts at three levels of lighting to combat brightness and glare in daylight.

Samsung Galaxy is More Eco-conscious

The Galaxy S23 Series raises the bar, as it is made using more recycled materials21 than the Galaxy S22 Series, Samsung Galaxy increases its use of recycled materials from six internal components in the Galaxy S22 Ultra to 12 internal and external components in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Series also has a wider variety of recycled materials than any other Galaxy smartphone, including pre-consumer recycled aluminum and glass and post-consumer recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets, PET bottles, and water barrels.

The new Galaxy S23 Series is also the first to feature Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2, offering durability for long-term use and consisting of an average of 22 percent pre-consumer recycled content22. Plus, every Galaxy S23 smartphone comes in redesigned packaging made with 100 percent recycled paper.

Users can sustain the Galaxy S23 Series’ premium experience through the years with four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates23. To enhance device longevity, users can also leverage programs such as Samsung Care+24, a support service for accidental damages, repairs, and more.

User-Friendly Security and Privacy Enable a Transparent Experience

Secure and private experiences are a feature of the Galaxy S23 Series. Every Samsung smartphone comes with our proprietary Knox protection. In addition, the Security and Privacy Dashboard gives Galaxy users more visibility and control over which applications and programs have access to their data and how it is being used. For example, it can send users prompts to change their settings for a more private experience25.

More Freedom and Flexibility for Connected Lifestyles

The power and creative capabilities of the Galaxy S23 Series does not stop at smartphones. With the first-ever Ultra device in the Galaxy Book Series, users can now enjoy the ultimate Samsung Galaxy ecosystem.

Across the Galaxy S23 Series, connected experiences get added benefits. Samsung Multi Control26, which connects mouse and keyboard functionality between a Samsung Galaxy PC and tablet, now extends to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23, for the ultimate flexibility between devices. Plus, enhanced text usability makes it easy to copy and paste text, like URLs, from one device to another to pick up an activity on another device. On the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Google Meet paired with Samsung Notes and the embedded S Pen can help make video calls more collaborative. With Google Meet live sharing, all participants can simultaneously co-edit27 a document from each of their Android devices, rather than only viewing a shared screen28.

Canadian Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Series is available for pre-order starting on February 1, 2023, and for purchase starting on February 17, 2023 in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender at samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores, and at major carrier and retail partner locations across Canada 29.

In addition to the colours above, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are also available in Lime and Graphite, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is available in Lime, Graphite, Red, and Sky Blue, exclusively at samsung.com/ca.30

Galaxy S23:

128GB model: Available for $1,099.99 (Our regular price).

256GB model: Available for $1,179.99 (Our regular price).

Galaxy S23+:

256GB model: Available for $1,399.99 (Our regular price).

512GB model: Available for $1,559.99 (Our regular price).

Galaxy S23 Ultra:

256GB model: Available for $1,649.99 (Our regular price).



512GB model: Available for $1,889.99 (Our regular price).

A 1TB model of Galaxy S23 Ultra is also available exclusively at samsung.com/ca for $2,209.99 (our regular price).

Samsung Canada will also be offering Galaxy Experience Spaces within the Samsung Experience Stores nationally. These venues will allow visitors to see and interact with the newly unveiled devices and innovations.

For more information about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, please visit: samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-s23-ultra/buy.

For more information about the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, please visit: samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-s23/buy.

Promotional Offers

Financing

Canadians who purchase an eligible Galaxy S23 device at samsung.com/ca or at a Samsung Experience Store can pay as low as $22.64 a month with financing on approved credit through PayBright by Affirm. 12, 24, or 36 month plans at 0 percent APR are available with purchase31.

As a special bonus:

Samsung will cover the cost of two monthly payments for Canadians who complete their purchase of an eligible Galaxy S23 device from February 1 to February 16, 2023 and qualify for 24 month financing through Paybright 32 .

. Samsung will cover the cost of three monthly payments for Canadians who complete their purchase of an eligible Galaxy S23 device from February 1 to February 16, 2023 and qualify for 36 month financing through Paybright33.

Double your storage, on us.

Canadians can receive twice the storage for the same price when they pre-order between February 1 to February 16, 2023 and complete their purchase by March 2, 202334.

Get a Galaxy S23 256GB (regular price: $1,179.99) for the price of a Galaxy S23 128GB (regular price: $1,099.99), a discount of $80 off the regular price.

Get a Galaxy S23+ 512GB (regular price: $1,559.99) for the price of Galaxy S23 256GB (regular price: $1,399.99), a discount of $160 off the regular price.

Get a Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB (regular price: $1,889.99) for the price of Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB (regular price: $1,649.99), a discount of $240 off the regular price.



Trade in Offers

Canadians who pre-order and complete their purchase or purchase a Galaxy S23 Series device between February 1 and April 3, 2023 can receive a trade-in promotional credit of up to $350, in addition to the trade-in value of their eligible old smartphone. The trade-in program is available for purchases made at samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores, and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada35.

Canadians who pre-order and complete their purchase or purchase a Galaxy S23 Series device between February 1 and April 3, 2023 can receive a combined trade-in promotional credit and trade-in credit of up to $800 when they trade-in an eligible Galaxy S21 Ultra, Note 20 or Note20 Ultra smartphone in any condition. The trade-in program is being supported at samsung.com/ca, at Samsung Experience Stores and at participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada36.

YouTube Premium

Canadians who purchase and activate any Galaxy S23 Series device from February 1, 2023 to March 1, 2024 can get up to four months free of YouTube Premium and enjoy an ad-free, offline, and background play experience37.

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Laptop, Smartphone, Tablet or Wearable device. Users will be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help them get back on track38.

Canadians who pre-order and complete their purchase or purchase a Galaxy S23 Series device between February 1 and April 3, 2023 can get a Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan on their selected Galaxy S23 device (regular price: $229.00) for 50 percent off ($114.50 before taxes). This offer can be redeemed online at samsung.com/ca for purchases made at samsung.com/ca and in-store at point of sale for purchases made at Samsung Experience Stores. For purchases made at participating retailers and carriers, please visit https://shop.samsung.com/ca/samsung-care-plus39.

Samsung Pay Got Even Better. Meet Samsung Wallet.

Samsung Wallet is your on-the-go, worry-free app for essentials — credit cards and boarding passes, all in one spot, all accessible with one swipe. With Samsung Wallet, you’ll be able to store passwords, addresses and card details for easier online browsing and shopping. Your debit cards, credit cards, and those boarding passes scattered around your inbox can be stored as well. The entire wallet is protected by allowing access using your biometric data or PIN number.

Device Specifications:

Galaxy S23 Ultra Display



6.8-inch QHD+ Edge*



Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display



Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (1~120Hz)



240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode



Vision booster



Enhanced comfort *Measured diagonally, actual viewable area is less due to rounded corners and camera hole. Dimensions & Weight 78.1 X 163.4 X 8.9mm, 234g Camera



12MP Ultra-Wide Camera

F2.2, FOV 120˚

200 MP Wide Camera

F1.7, FOV 85˚

10MP Telephoto Camera

3x Optical Zoom, F2.4, FOV 36˚ 10MP Telephoto Camera

10x Optical Zoom, F4.9, FOV 11˚ 12MP Front Camera F2.2, FOV 80˚ *100X Space Zoom includes 10x Optical Zoom and 10x digital zoom with AI Super Resolution technology.



Zooming in past 10x may cause some image deterioration. AP Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Memory



12GB + 1TB



12 + 512GB



12 + 256GB



8 + 256GB *Available storage capacity is subject to preloaded software.



*Memory option may vary by market. Battery



5,000mAh * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory conditions. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,855mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging*











Wired charging*: Up to 65% charge in around 30 mins with 45W Adapter** and 5A USB-C cable***



Fast Wireless Charging 2.0****



Wireless PowerShare***** *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC. **45W Power Adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. *** Results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 45W Travel Adapter connected to newly pre-released version of Galaxy S23 Ultra while device had 0% of power remaining, with all services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors. ****Wireless charging compatible with WPC. *****Limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+, S23, Z Fold 4, Z Flip4, S22 Series, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 Series, Z Fold2, Note20 Series, S20 Series, Z Flip, Note10, Note10+, S10e, S10, S10+, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE and Note5. Only available with certain Samsung Galaxy wearables such as Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices or some Samsung wearables. During PowerShare, it may affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. OS Android 13



One UI 5.1 Network and

Connectivity

5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 6E***, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth® v 5.3 *Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors.



**Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.



***Wi-Fi 6E network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 6E router. Security Samsung Knox, Samsung Knox Vault Water

Resistance

IP68 * IP68 Rating. Conducted under laboratory test conditions. Water resistant in up to 1.5 metres of fresh water for up to 30 minutes and protected from dust, dirt, and sand. Rinse residue/dry after wet. Not advised for beach or pool use. Water and dust resistance of your device is not permanent and may diminish over time.





Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23+ Display



6.1-inch FHD+*



Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display



Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (48~120Hz)



240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode



Vision booster



Enhanced comfort 6.6-inch FHD+*



Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display



Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (48~120Hz)



240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode



Vision booster



Enhanced comfort *Measured diagonally, Galaxy S23’s screen size is 6.1-inch in the full rectangle and 5.9-inch with accounting for the rounded corners, Galaxy S23+'s screen size is 6.6-inch in the full rectangle and 6.4-inch with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimensions & Weight 70.9 x 146.3 x 7.6mm, 168g 76.2 x 157.8 x 7.6mm, 196g Camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera

F2.2, FOV 120˚ 50MP Wide Camera

F1.8, FOV 85˚ 10MP Telephoto Camera

3x Optical Zoom, F2.4, FOV 36˚ 12MP Front Camera F2.2, FOV 80˚ AP Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Memory



8 + 512GB



8 + 256GB



8 + 128GB 8 + 512GB



8 + 256GB *Available storage capacity is subject to preloaded software.



*Memory option may vary by market. Battery



3,900mAh 4,700mAh *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory conditions. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 3,785mAh for Galaxy S23 and 4,563mAh for Galaxy S23+. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging







Wired Charging*: Up to 50% charge in around 30 mins with 25W Adapter** and 3A USB-C cable***



Fast Wireless Charging 2.0****



Wireless PowerShare***** Wired charging*: Up to 65% charge in around 30 mins with 45W Adapter** and 5A USB-C cable***



Fast Wireless Charging 2.0****



Wireless PowerShare***** *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC. **Power Adapter and data cable sold separately. Using the original Samsung 45W Power Adapter and data cable is recommended for Galaxy S23+ and the original Samsung 25W Power Adapter and data cable recommended for Galaxy S23. ***Results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 25W Travel Adapter connected to newly pre-released version of Galaxy S23 and 45W Travel Adapter connected to newly pre-released version of Galaxy S23+ while a device had 0% of power remaining, with all services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors. ****Wireless charging compatible with WPC. *****Limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+, S23, Z Fold 4, Z Flip4, S22 Series, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 Series, Z Fold2, Note20 Series, S20 Series, Z Flip, Note10, Note10+, S10e, S10, S10+, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE and Note5. Only available with certain Samsung Galaxy wearables such as Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices or some Samsung wearables. During PowerShare, it may affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. OS Android 13



One UI 5.1 Network and Connectivity

5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 6E***, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth® v 5.3 *5G services are only supported in 5G network enabled locations. Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.



**Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier.



*** Wi-Fi 6E network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 6E router. Security Samsung Knox, Samsung Knox Vault Water

Resistance

IP68 * IP68 Rating: Conducted under laboratory test conditions. Water resistant in up to 1.5 metres of fresh water for up to 30 minutes and protected from dust, dirt, and sand. Rinse residue/dry after wet. Not advised for beach or pool use. Water and dust resistance of your device is not permanent and may diminish over time.

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2022, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada’s “Most Reputable Companies” by Léger, named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers, and placed first on Forbes’ “The World’s Best Employers” list. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung’s award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.Samsung.ca.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, on Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

1 Compared to Galaxy S22 Ultra

2 49% more efficient in comparison to the Galaxy S22. Based on the NPU processor improvement.

3 Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy is optimized for Samsung and exclusive to Samsung as of February 1, 2023.

4 S pen support is only available on Galaxy S23 Ultra among Galaxy S23 Series.

5 Galaxy S23 Ultra uses recycled materials in 12 internal and external components (Galaxy S23+ and S23: 11 internal and external components), compared to six internal components in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

6 Compared to Galaxy S22 Ultra

7 Compared to Galaxy S22 Ultra

8 Compared to Galaxy S22 Ultra

9 Samsung’s updated pixel binning technology for Galaxy S23 Ultra provides 200MP, 50MP, and 12MP output options.

10 Compared to Galaxy S22 Ultra

11 Expert RAW must be downloaded separately from the Galaxy Store, for free, before use. Galaxy S23 Series users also can download Expert RAW within Samsung Camera app’s “More” tab. Expert RAW app is available on Galaxy S23 Series (S23 Ultra, S23+, S23), Z Fold4, Galaxy S22 Series (S22 Ultra/S22+/S22), Z Fold 3, S21 Ultra, S20 Ultra, Z Fold 2, and Note 20 Ultra.

12 Camera Controller app is preloaded on Galaxy S23 Series.

13 Compared to Galaxy S23 Ultra

14 8K videos can be played in 8K resolution only on devices supporting 8K resolution.

15 The feature will be available on Galaxy Buds2 Pro paired with a Galaxy smartphone running One UI 5.0 or above with LE Audio support, including the Galaxy S23 Series. Requires installation of the latest software versions on the Galaxy smartphone and Galaxy Buds devices. To activate the feature, go to the Samsung Camera app > tap Camera Settings after selecting Video mode > tap Advanced Video Options > turn on 360 Audio Recording.

16 Qualcomm’s fastest Snapdragon claim true as of February 1, 2023.

17 Typical value tested under third-party laboratory conditions. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated capacity is 4855mAh for Galaxy S23 Ultra. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

18 Performance improvements are compared to the prior generation chipset. Actual performance will depend on user environment, conditions, and pre-installed software and applications.

19 Compared to Galaxy S22 Ultra

20 Display measurements are diagonal. Actual viewable area is less due to rounded corners and camera hole.

21 Recycled materials include plastic, glass and aluminum.

22 Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 is incorporated into front screen and back cover of Galaxy S23 Series.

23 Availability and timing of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates may vary by device model and market. Devices eligible for four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates currently include Galaxy S23 Series (S23 Ultra/S23+/S23), Galaxy S22 Series (S22/S22+/S22 Ultra), S21 Series (S21/S21+/S21 Ultra/S21 FE), Z Fold4, Z Flip4, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, and Tab S8 Series (Tab S8/Tab S8+/Tab S8 Ultra).

24 Terms and conditions apply. Samsung Care+ coverage, service type, and redemption may vary by market and deductibles (service fee) may apply. For detailed Samsung Care+ information, please www.samsung.com/samsung-care-plus/

25 Use of the Security and Privacy Dashboard and its features may not be available for all applications and programs.

26 Samsung Multi Control works on Galaxy tablets with One UI 4.1 or above, Galaxy phones with One UI 5.1 or above and Galaxy Book Series devices launched in 2021 or later with either Samsung Settings v1.5 (Intel) or Samsung Settings v3.3 (ARM). Some models may have limited feature support and both phone and PC must be signed into same Samsung account in order to use this feature.

27 Co-edit is currently available on Galaxy S23 Ultra.

28 Users are required to log into both their Samsung and google account to their device in order to use this feature.

29 Colour availability may vary by country and retailers.

30 Colour availability may vary by country and retailers.

31 Some conditions apply. Offer valid from February 1, 2023 to February 16, 2023 (the “Offer Period”). Offer available only online at www.samsung.com/ca and at Samsung Experience Stores in Canada.

On approved credit. Purchase an eligible Galaxy device (as set out below) during the Offer Period using a payment plan offered by PayBright by Affirm with a 12, 24 or 36-month terms and receive 0% APR for qualified customers. Applicants who are not approved for a 0% APR payment plan may be offered alternative payment plans at a greater cost of credit. Offer eligible to customers who pre-order an eligible S23 Series Smartphone during the Offer Period and then complete their purchase. All transactions are subject to approval by PayBright by Affirm. Financing offers may vary from time to time and may be amended or cancelled at any time. Financing offers may vary for customers in the Province of Quebec. See www.paybright.com/faq for more information. Eligible devices include: SM-S911WLGAXAC, SM-S911WLGEXAC, SM-S911WLIAXAC, SM-S911WLIEXAC, SM-S911WZAAXAC, SM-S911WZAEXAC, SM-S911WZEAXAC, SM-S911WZEEXAC, SM-S911WZGAXAC, SM-S911WZGEXAC, SM-S911WZKAXAC, SM-S911WZKEXAC, SM-S918WLBAXAC, SM-S918WLBFXAC, SM-S918WLBNXAC, SM-S918WLGAXAC, SM-S918WLGFXAC,SM-S918WLGNXAC, SM-S918WLIAXAC, SM-S918WLIFXAC, SM-S918WLINXAC, SM-S918WZAAXAC, SM-S918WZAFXAC, SM-S918WZANXAC, SM-S918WZEAXAC, SM-S918WZEFXAC, SM-S918WZENXAC, SM-S918WZGAXAC, SM-S918WZGFXAC, SM-S918WZGNXAC, SM-S918WZKAXAC, SM-S918WZKFXAC, SM-S918WZKNXAC, SM-S918WZRAXAC, SM-S918WZRFXAC, SM-S918WZRNXAC, SM-S916WLGAXAC, SM-S916WLGEXAC, SM-S916WLIAXAC, SM-S916WLIEXAC, SM-S916WZAAXAC, SM-S916WZAEXAC, SM-S916WZEAXAC, SM-S916WZEEXAC, SM-S916WZGAXAC,SM-S916WZGEXAC, SM-S916WZKAXAC, SM-S916WZKEXAC. While quantities last. Selection and availability may vary. No rain checks. Products may still be purchased using another payment method, and will not qualify for the promotion. Open to Canadian residents only. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer except where expressly permitted. © 2023 Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. All rights reserved. Samsung is a registered trademark of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. used with permission.

32 Some conditions apply. Offer valid from February 1 to February 16, 2023 (the “Offer Period”). Offer available only online at www.samsung.com/ca and at Samsung Experience Stores in Canada.

When you: (i) purchase an eligible Galaxy device (as set out below) during the Offer Period and complete your purchase and (ii) qualify for the 24 month PayBright financing plan at the time of checkout, Samsung will cover the cost of two of your monthly payments. Once your repayment term officially begins, you will be required to make the 24 monthly payments as indicated within the financing agreement provided by PayBright. Your Payment plan term will be reduced, at a point throughout the repayment term, to 22 months. This offer is available only when the 24 month PayBright financing plan is selected as the payment option at checkout, and once credit is approved. All transactions are subject to approval by PayBright by Affirm. Financing offers may vary from time to time and may be amended or cancelled at any time. Financing offers may vary for customers in the Province of Quebec. See www.paybright.com/faq for more information. Eligible devices include: SM-S911WLGAXAC, SM-S911WLGEXAC, SM-S911WLIAXAC, SM-S911WLIEXAC, SM-S911WZAAXAC, SM-S911WZAEXAC, SM-S911WZEAXAC, SM-S911WZEEXAC, SM-S911WZGAXAC, SM-S911WZGEXAC, SM-S911WZKAXAC, SM-S911WZKEXAC, SM-S918WLBAXAC, SM-S918WLBFXAC, SM-S918WLBNXAC, SM-S918WLGAXAC, SM-S918WLGFXAC,SM-S918WLGNXAC, SM-S918WLIAXAC, SM-S918WLIFXAC, SM-S918WLINXAC, SM-S918WZAAXAC, SM-S918WZAFXAC, SM-S918WZANXAC, SM-S918WZEAXAC, SM-S918WZEFXAC, SM-S918WZENXAC, SM-S918WZGAXAC, SM-S918WZGFXAC, SM-S918WZGNXAC, SM-S918WZKAXAC, SM-S918WZKFXAC, SM-S918WZKNXAC, SM-S918WZRAXAC, SM-S918WZRFXAC, SM-S918WZRNXAC, SM-S916WLGAXAC, SM-S916WLGEXAC, SM-S916WLIAXAC, SM-S916WLIEXAC, SM-S916WZAAXAC, SM-S916WZAEXAC, SM-S916WZEAXAC, SM-S916WZEEXAC, SM-S916WZGAXAC,SM-S916WZGEXAC, SM-S916WZKAXAC, SM-S916WZKEXAC. While quantities last. Selection and availability may vary. No rain checks. Products may still be purchased using another payment method, and will not qualify for the promotion. Open to Canadian residents only. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer except where expressly permitted. © 2023 Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. All rights reserved. Samsung is a registered trademark of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. used with permission.

33 Some conditions apply. Offer valid from February 1 to February 16, 2023 (the “Offer Period”). Offer available only online at www.samsung.com/ca and at Samsung Experience Stores in Canada.

When you: (i) purchase an eligible Galaxy device (as set out below) during the Offer Period and complete your purchase and (ii) qualify for the 36 month PayBright financing plan at the time of checkout, Samsung will cover the cost of three of your monthly payments. Once your repayment term officially begins, you will be required to make 36 monthly payments as indicated within the financing agreement provided by PayBright. Your payment plan term will be reduced, at a point throughout the repayment term, to 33 months. This offer is available only when the 36-month PayBright financing plan is selected as the payment option at checkout, and once credit is approved. ].. All transactions are subject to approval by PayBright by Affirm. Financing offers may vary from time to time and may be amended or cancelled at any time. Financing offers may vary for customers in the Province of Quebec. See www.paybright.com/faq for more information. Eligible devices include: SM-S911WLGAXAC, SM-S911WLGEXAC, SM-S911WLIAXAC, SM-S911WLIEXAC, SM-S911WZAAXAC, SM-S911WZAEXAC, SM-S911WZEAXAC, SM-S911WZEEXAC, SM-S911WZGAXAC, SM-S911WZGEXAC, SM-S911WZKAXAC, SM-S911WZKEXAC, SM-S918WLBAXAC, SM-S918WLBFXAC, SM-S918WLBNXAC, SM-S918WLGAXAC, SM-S918WLGFXAC,SM-S918WLGNXAC, SM-S918WLIAXAC, SM-S918WLIFXAC, SM-S918WLINXAC, SM-S918WZAAXAC, SM-S918WZAFXAC, SM-S918WZANXAC, SM-S918WZEAXAC, SM-S918WZEFXAC, SM-S918WZENXAC, SM-S918WZGAXAC, SM-S918WZGFXAC, SM-S918WZGNXAC, SM-S918WZKAXAC, SM-S918WZKFXAC, SM-S918WZKNXAC, SM-S918WZRAXAC, SM-S918WZRFXAC, SM-S918WZRNXAC, SM-S916WLGAXAC, SM-S916WLGEXAC, SM-S916WLIAXAC, SM-S916WLIEXAC, SM-S916WZAAXAC, SM-S916WZAEXAC, SM-S916WZEAXAC, SM-S916WZEEXAC, SM-S916WZGAXAC,SM-S916WZGEXAC, SM-S916WZKAXAC, SM-S916WZKEXAC. While quantities last. Selection and availability may vary. No rain checks. Products may still be purchased using another payment method, and will not qualify for the promotion. Open to Canadian residents only. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer except where expressly permitted. © 2023 Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. All rights reserved. Samsung is a registered trademark of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. used with permission.

34 Pre-order from February 1 to February 16, 2023 and complete your purchase by March 2, 2023 from a participating Canadian authorized retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at samsung.com/ca the following devices: (i) A Galaxy S23 256GB for the price of a Galaxy S23 128GB (a discount of $80 off of regular price) (ii) A Galaxy S23+ 512GB for the price of a Galaxy S23+ 256GB (a discount of $160 off of regular price); or (iii) A Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB for the price of a Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB (a discount of $240 off of regular price). Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice and is available to Canadian residents only. Participating Canadian authorized retailers and carriers may vary. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

35 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in promotional credit of up to $350, in addition to the trade-in value of your eligible old smartphone (the “Eligible Trade-In Product”), when you: (i) pre-order and complete your purchase of an eligible Galaxy S23 Series device between February 1st, 2023 and February 16th, 2023; or purchase an eligible Galaxy S23 Series device between February 17th, 2023 and April 3rd, 2023 (the “Offer Period”), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada, or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/; and (ii)complete the trade-in of your Eligible Trade-In Product by April 3rd, 2023; and (iii) ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 21 calendar days of receiving the waybill. Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. The minimum qualifying trade-in value of the “Eligible Trade-In Product” must be $25 as determined by the Service Provider’s device valuation software. $350 credit is based on completing the trade-in of an eligible Galaxy Note Series, Galaxy S Series, or Galaxy Z Series device and purchasing a Galaxy S23 Series device. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions. Please note: for trade-in transactions online at Samsung.com/ca if you do not send in your Eligible Trade-In Product within the prescribed time, or if the device condition differs materially from that which you have represented to be accurate using the Trade-In Tool, your trade-in transaction may be subject to a charge-back, in whole or in part, in accordance with the Trade-In Program Terms and Conditions of Use.

36 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in promotional credit of up to $800, in addition to the trade-in value of your eligible old smartphone, which must be a Galaxy Note Series, Galaxy S Series, or Galaxy Z Series device (the “Eligible Trade-In Product”), when you: (i) pre-order and complete your purchase of an eligible Galaxy S23 Series device between February 1 and February 16, 2023; or (ii) purchase an eligible Galaxy S23 Series device between February 17 and April 3, 2023 (the “Offer Period”), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada, or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/; and (i)complete the trade-in of your Eligible Trade-In Product by April 3, 2023, in the case of purchases made in-store; or (ii) ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 21 calendar days of receiving the waybill, in the case of purchases made online. Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. $800 credit is based on completing the trade-in of an eligible Galaxy Note Series, Galaxy S Series, or Galaxy Z Series device and purchasing a Galaxy S23 Series device. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions. Please note: for trade-in transactions online at Samsung.com/ca if you do not send in your Eligible Trade-In Product within the prescribed time, or if the device condition differs materially from that which you have represented to be accurate using the Trade-In Tool, your trade-in transaction may be subject to a charge-back, in whole or in part, in accordance with the Trade-In Program Terms and Conditions of Use.

37 This YouTube Premium 4 month trial promotion is open to participants in Canada who purchase and activate any Galaxy S23 Series between February 1, 2023 and March 1, 2024. Offer only available to customers who are not current YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium subscribers, have not been YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, or Google Play Music subscribers nor participated in a YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium or Google Play Music trial before. Offer must be redeemed by March 1, 2024 at 11:59pm PST. Valid form of payment required at sign-up, but you will not be charged until the promotion is complete. At the end of the promotion, you will be automatically charged the individual subscription price, currently $11.99/month, on a monthly recurring basis. You can cancel your trial at no charge at any time before the trial is over. No refunds for partial billing periods are available. Offer requires a Google account. Promoter: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., 129 Samsung-ro, Yeongtong-gu, Suwon-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea.

38Either (i) pre-order from February 1st, 2023 – February 16th, 2023 and complete your purchase, or (ii) purchase from February 17th, 2023 – April 3rd, 2023, a Galaxy S23 Series (each an “Eligible Galaxy device” as listed below) and you can receive: (i) One (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 50% off (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy S23 Series for $114.50 (Tier 3 Smartphone Samsung Care+ SKU P-GT-AXXCS0GV regular price - $229). Offer available at participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers, at Samsung Experience Stores in Canada, and online at Samsung.com/ca. While quantities last. No rain checks. Offer has no cash value, is not transferrable and cannot be switched once selected. Limit of one (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 50% off, as applicable, per Eligible Galaxy device purchased. Open to Canadian Residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers may vary. Samsung reserves the right to request a bill of sale to verify date and location of purchase. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice.

39 Either pre-order from February 1 and February 16, 2023 and complete your purchase, or purchase from February 17 to April 3, 2023, a Galaxy S23 Series (each an “Eligible Galaxy device” as listed below) and you can receive: One (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 50% off (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy S23 Series for $114.50 (Tier 3 Smartphone Samsung Care+ SKU P-GT-AXXCS0GV regular price - $229). Offer available at participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers, at Samsung Experience Stores in Canada, and online at Samsung.com/ca. While quantities last. No rain checks. Offer is not transferrable and cannot be switched once selected. Limit of one (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 50% off, as applicable, per Eligible Galaxy device purchased. Open to Canadian Residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers may vary. Samsung reserves the right to request a bill of sale to verify date and location of purchase. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. Full terms and conditions for the Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan are available at pages.samsung.com/ca/promotions/English/Samsung_careplus_terms_conditions_EN.pdf. Eligible devices include: SM-S911WLGAXAC, SM-S911WLGEXAC, SM-S911WLIAXAC, SM-S911WLIEXAC, SM-S911WZAAXAC, SM-S911WZAEXAC, SM-S911WZEAXAC, SM-S911WZEEXAC, SM-S911WZGAXAC, SM-S911WZGEXAC, SM-S911WZKAXAC, SM-S911WZKEXAC, SM-S918WLBAXAC, SM-S918WLBFXAC, SM-S918WLBNXAC, SM-S918WLGAXAC, SM-S918WLGFXAC,SM-S918WLGNXAC, SM-S918WLIAXAC, SM-S918WLIFXAC, SM-S918WLINXAC, SM-S918WZAAXAC, SM-S918WZAFXAC, SM-S918WZANXAC, SM-S918WZEAXAC, SM-S918WZEFXAC, SM-S918WZENXAC, SM-S918WZGAXAC, SM-S918WZGFXAC, SM-S918WZGNXAC, SM-S918WZKAXAC, SM-S918WZKFXAC, SM-S918WZKNXAC, SM-S918WZRAXAC, SM-S918WZRFXAC, SM-S918WZRNXAC, SM-S916WLGAXAC, SM-S916WLGEXAC, SM-S916WLIAXAC, SM-S916WLIEXAC, SM-S916WZAAXAC, SM-S916WZAEXAC, SM-S916WZEAXAC, SM-S916WZEEXAC, SM-S916WZGAXAC,SM-S916WZGEXAC, SM-S916WZKAXAC, SM-S916WZKEXAC.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a40e8b04-e03a-4fef-a1d7-37187c694ca8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16fbf08a-2535-4ffc-9ac7-c78bdff991ad

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f07c236-d7c1-41ad-a7de-4a89ed54a3cc

