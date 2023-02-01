ResGreen Provides Software-Controlled Outlets that Project Stop Signs for Stanley, a Leading Automotive Supplier

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI), a next-gen mobile robot and software solutions company, announced today it has engineered and installed 12 outlets that enable stop sign projections for Stanley, a leading automotive supplier. The stop signs are projected on the floor of Stanley’s facility in London, Ohio, at high-traffic intersections to alert fork truck drivers and employees that an Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) is approaching.



“Stanley was already using our BotWay software when it approached us about creating a new solution to improve safety at its plant,” said Parsh Patel, CEO at ResGreen. “Our experienced engineering team developed the outlets that connect to BotWay software, which turns the dynamic stop signs on when an AGV is close to an intersection.”

“We are impressed with ResGreen team’s ingenuity, drive and dedication to solving our unique challenges,” said Dan Bayer, Sr. Manager of Production Control, Production Planning and SNAP at Stanley. “From software to stop signs, ResGreen has proven itself to be a trusted partner in automating our material handling processes.”

BotWay is an open-architecture, advanced traffic management and monitoring software that controls AGVs AMRs, and industrial automation devices, such as the switches for the projection stop signs. BotWay can even interface with equipment from other manufacturers.

The outlets and BotWay use LoRa wireless technology to communicate with each other because static in the plant blocks WiFi signals. LoRa is often used in applications that require long range, low power consumption and the ability to pass through physical structures. LoRa does not require Internet connection and is one of the few options in facilities where WiFi doesn’t work.

The switches, along with ResGreen’s wireless pushbuttons, indictor lights and foot pedals, are also compatible with 2.4GHz and 5 GHz WiFi and Bluetooth.

About ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

ResGreen is a premier provider of automated material handling solutions, including interoperable software, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and industrial automation devices. Connectivity and collaboration are the cornerstones of ResGreen’s products, as well as Industry 4.0 and 5.0. ResGreen’s team of experienced engineers use the Internet of Things (IoT), MQTT protocol and Robot Operating System (ROS) to design technologies that interface with a wide variety of automated equipment, electronic components and software systems. For more information, visit resgreengroup.com.

