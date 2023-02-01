Sagely Partners with the Venture Accelerator at UCLA Anderson to Empower Early-Stage Startups

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagely, a startup building a performance maximizing platform for small businesses, announced a new partnership with the Venture Accelerator at UCLA Anderson to provide expanded advisory support to the accelerator’s early-stage founders.

Through this partnership, the program’s early-stage entrepreneurs can connect with experts (Sages) for personalized, on-demand advice at a discounted rate. Sages are industry-leading experts with diverse backgrounds: entrepreneurs, executives, attorneys, investors, and faculty at some of the leading companies, business schools, and accelerator programs across the country. They advise clients in core business areas, such as sales and marketing, strategy, operations and finance among others.

The Venture Accelerator at UCLA Anderson hosts cohort-based programs that equip entrepreneurs with access to industry leaders, connections with other founders, and mentorship from faculty, investors, and experts across industries. Their year-round programs extend tailored support to startups in a variety of stages from across the UCLA campus and the Los Angeles startup ecosystem as part of UCLA Anderson’s public mission to support the broader community. As of August 2022, over 200 startups have participated in this accelerator program.

According to Pitchbook, companies founded by women only received 2.4% of capital invested in venture-backed startups. Within the accelerator’s cohort last summer, 61% of companies were founded by traditionally underrepresented groups, and 51% of startups were founded by women.

Sagely Founder and CEO Michele Wang, a UCLA alumna, said that she is grateful for her alma mater’s support. “Trish Halamandaris and her team at the Venture Accelerator at UCLA Anderson are committed to supporting minority, women-led startups and the broader tech startup ecosystem in Los Angeles. We’re very excited about joining forces to help founders get further.”

Sagely’s subscription-based board advisory aims to democratize business knowledge and experience traditionally inaccessible to many small business owners and early-stage startups.

