[Latest] Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Size/Share Worth USD 7.5 Billion by 2030 at a 6% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Trends, and Insights By Type (Imaging, Genomic Tests, Biopsy, Blood Tests, Others), By Product (Platform-based Products, Next-generation Sequencing, PCR, Microarrays, Others, Instrument-based Products, Biopsy, Imaging), By Application (Screening, Prognostic, Diagnostic and Predictive, Research), By End-use (Diagnostic Centers and Medical Laboratories, Hospitals & Clinics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 7.5 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Our research report offers a 360-degree view of the Breast Cancer detection market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with the impact they have on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Breast Cancer Diagnostics market.

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: Overview

One of the most prevalent cancers in the world and a major factor in the death of women is breast cancer. So, in order to treat breast cancer disorders, early detection is necessary. Due to their modern lifestyles, industrialized nations have a higher prevalence of breast cancer, while undeveloped nations have a higher incidence rate. According to the World Health Organization, 2.3 million women worldwide had a breast cancer diagnosis in 2020, and there were 685,000 breast cancer-related deaths.

Growth Factors

The growth of global breast cancer detection is largely due to the ageing population’s increased exposure to breast cancer risk, early detection, and growing public awareness of breast cancer.

The market expansion is aided by the advent of 3D mammography, also referred to as digital breast tomosynthesis, which is more accurate than 2D mammography. Compared to 2D mammography, this cutting-edge technology can detect 40.0% more tumours while requiring fewer patient recalls. In the anticipated period, the market is predicted to be driven in large part by the quick advancement of technology.

The expansion of the breast cancer Diagnostics market is responsible for the rising number of breast cancer cases in women around the world. Additionally, the market is expanding as a result of rising government initiatives, advantageous reimbursement policies, and growing technological use. Additionally, increasing public awareness has a favourable effect on the market.

Segmental Overview

The market for Breast Cancer Diagnostics is segmented into type, product, application, and end-use. In 2021, the imaging category, which accounted for the biggest revenue share of around 70%, dominated the market for breast cancer Diagnostics. The market is expected to be driven by factors including the high number of procedures, ease of accessibility, and improved efficacy. Mammography, ultrasound, and MRI are the three imaging techniques used most frequently for screening and diagnosis. In addition, the development of a number of cutting-edge imaging methods for the diagnosis of breast cancer, including breast tomosynthesis, molecular breast imaging (MBI), CT, and PET, are anticipated to transform the field of breast imaging.

The market for breast cancer Diagnostics was dominated by the hospitals and clinics sector in 2021, which also had the biggest revenue share of about 50.2%. The segment’s growth is anticipated to be fueled by rising patient hospitalization rates and the burden of disease. Patients receive a biopsy for confirmation testing in hospitals following the screening test. Additionally, PET, CT, and MRI are employed to monitor disease development and evaluate the efficacy of cancer treatment.

Regional Overview

Due to the rising incidence of breast cancer as well as the adoption of cutting-edge diagnostic methods, the market for breast cancer Diagnostics in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the greatest CAGR over the forecast period. Additionally, it is anticipated that expanding healthcare infrastructure and bettering reimbursement policies will promote market growth.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Breast Cancer Diagnostics market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Breast Cancer Diagnostics market forward?

What are the Breast Cancer Diagnostics Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Breast Cancer Diagnostics market sample report and company profiles?

Competitive Landscape

Companies are using strategies that let them use their resources to improve their supply chain and support the creation of new products.

2019: The acquisition of Genomic Health by Exact Sciences Corporation was made public, and it was anticipated that adding Genomic Health’s product line would strengthen the company’s market position and offerings.

Prominent Players

Hologic Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

BD

Genomic Health (Exact Sciences Corporation)

Danaher

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

QIAGEN

Myriad Genetics

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Argon Medical Devices Inc.

The global Breast Cancer Diagnostics market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Imaging

Genomic Tests

Biopsy

Blood Tests

Others

By Product

Platform-based Products Next-generation Sequencing PCR Microarrays Others

Instrument-based Products Biopsy Imaging



By Application

Screening

Prognostic

Diagnostic and Predictive

Research

By End-use

Diagnostic Centers and Medical Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

