PAIRIN Closes $2.1 Million Series B Funding and a $2M Line of Credit to Support Continued Expansion

DENVER, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAIRIN, the workforce journey company, today announced the official close of its Series B investment round of $2.1 million in investments and, separately, a $2M line of credit. The capital comes amid PAIRIN's growing footprint of client success across the nation, where the recession and lingering post-pandemic impacts on workforce and the economy have increased demand for PAIRIN's My Journey platform and change management expertise.

The funding will support PAIRIN's growth plans by adding software engineers as well as sales and marketing experts to its team, which now supports government organizations that are serving tens of millions of people across seven states. Sixteen existing investors supported the Series B round, including JFFLabs, Juvo Ventures, New Markets Venture Partners and Potencia Ventures.

"As the nation suffers increasingly high prices, job losses and the lingering effects of a pandemic, the need for connecting those most seriously impacted to the relevant services, programs and jobs that can help them along their journey has never been greater," said Michael Simpson, CEO of PAIRIN. "We are incredibly grateful to our investors for their continued support, so we can continue to build a team of experts who share our passion for helping workforce and government agencies and the tens of millions of people they serve. With an expanded team, PAIRIN will pursue a more aggressive growth strategy, taking learnings and knowledge from our successes in California, Colorado, Virginia, Florida and Washington D.C. to strengthen our work and expand to other states."

PAIRIN's My Journey platform changes the way workforce and education programs connect to foster a seamless, rewarding and relevant journey for students and career-seeking professionals. My Journey, with its no-code workflows, beneficiary records integration, customizable case management, and one-click reporting, is the most configurable case management platform in existence. It simplifies decision-making for beneficiaries, professionals and policymakers, and improves communication for the benefit of students and career-seeking professionals.

PAIRIN has seen significant growth in recent years, winning large projects for the states of Florida, Virginia and Colorado.

About PAIRIN

PAIRIN is a social impact technology company that is revolutionizing the way workforce and education intersect to foster a seamless, rewarding and relevant journey for students and career-seeking professionals. PAIRIN's science-based My Journey platform enables workforce programs, government and educational organizations to more effectively deliver training, career guidance, skills development and tailored community services through one easy-to-implement and simple-to-understand data integration and no-code workflow solution. PAIRIN was founded in 2012, is based in Denver, Colorado, and serves states, education and workforce programs across the nation. For more information, visit www.PAIRIN.com.

