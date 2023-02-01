Solésence Beauty Science to Debut “Beauty Now” Program, an Accelerated Path to Market for Brands, Alongside New SPF-Infused Cosmetics at Makeup in Los Angeles

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in minerals-based and scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories — with innovations that protect skin from environmental aggressors and aid in medical diagnostics — today announced that Solésence Beauty Science will make their debut as an exhibitor at MakeUp in Los Angeles on February 16-17, 2023, alongside the unveiling of “Beauty Now,” an accelerated launch program for brands.



MakeUp in Los Angeles is a “business facilitator” that “orchestrates a friendly and intimate BtoB event gathering the most dynamic and creative suppliers with the most successful skincare and makeup brands, in THE city embodying beauty: Los Angeles!” according to the event website. Solésence Beauty Science, a leader in inclusive, mineral-based beauty products for skincare and makeup brands, will be exhibiting at MakeUp in Los Angeles for the first time, following a successful exhibition at MakeUp in New York in 2022.

Solésence will debut Beauty Now, an accelerated path to market that enables brands to launch products on a faster timeline and get to market this summer. The program invites brands to choose from a curated selection of its white label, SPF-infused beauty products, including award-winning Multi-Cultural Magic SPF 50+, Lip Oil SPF 40+, One & Done SPF 40+, and Clean Mineral UV SPF 50+.

In addition to the new accelerated launch program, Solésence will showcase its full suite of market-ready, white label products that embrace self-expression, health care, and self-care, blurring skin care with color cosmetics while providing best-in-class UV and environmental protection. Two new cosmetic products will be revealed at MakeUp in Los Angeles, including a brand-new, bold hue of Lip Oil SPF 40+, and Soft Glow SPF 50+, a featherweight fluid that balances glowing skin with a streamlined beauty routine. Both new formulas feature Solésence award-winning Kleair™ technology and are available through the white label program.

“After an excellent experience at MakeUp in New York last Fall, we are excited to make our debut at MakeUp in Los Angeles to showcase our newest skin health products and programs. Our Solésence Beauty Now program is designed to help brands make an immediate impact in the market with some of our hottest white label skincare and makeup products – all featuring our patented technologies to deliver our core skin health benefits to the end consumer. Our team, led by our VP of Brand Partnerships, Ed Sieracki, our VP of Licensing and Retail Partnerships, Jennifer Bayon, and our Managing Director of Product and Component Development, Yoana Dvorzsak, looks forward to an inspiring event in LA as we all work together to drive the industry forward,” commented Kevin Cureton, Chief Operating Officer.

About Solésence Beauty Science

Solésence, LLC, www.solesence.com, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanophase Technologies, is changing the face of skin health with patented, mineral-based technology that is embraced by leading performance-driven and clean beauty brands alike. Our patented products for brands transform the way mineral actives look, feel and function — enabling textures never-before-seen in the mineral space and inclusivity never-before-seen in the sun care space. Solésence’s innovative formulations offer best-in-class UV protection, unparalleled free radical prevention to protect against pollution, and enhanced antioxidant performance.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), www.nanophase.com, is a leading innovator in minerals-based and scientifically driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, as well as other legacy advanced materials applications. Leveraging a platform of integrated, patented, and proprietary technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance, enhancing consumers’ health and wellbeing. We deliver commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients and as part of fully formulated products in a variety of formats.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains words such as “expects,” shall,” “will,” “believes,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements in this announcement are made based on the Company’s current beliefs, known events and circumstances at the time of publication, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s results of operations, performance, and achievements to differ materially from current expectations expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: a decision by a customer to cancel a purchase order or supply agreement in light of the Company’s dependence on a limited number of key customers; uncertain demand for, and acceptance of, the Company’s engineered materials, ingredients, and fully formulated products; the Company’s manufacturing capacity and product mix flexibility in light of customer demand; the Company’s limited marketing experience; changes in development and distribution relationships; the impact of competitive products and technologies; the Company’s dependence on patents and protection of proprietary information; the resolution of litigation in which the Company may become involved; the impact of any potential new government regulations that could be difficult to respond to or too costly to comply with while remaining financially viable; the ability of the Company to maintain an appropriate electronic trading venue; and other factors described in the Company’s Form 10-K filed March 31, 2022. In addition, the Company’s forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties, or other contingencies.

Media Contact:

Emma Harper

Email: eharper@solesence.com

Phone: (630) 686-1574





Investor Relations Contact:

Phone: (630) 771-6736