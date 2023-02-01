Senti Bio to Present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio”), a biotechnology company innovating next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit technology platform, today announced that Tim Lu, MD, PhD, Senti’s Co-Founder and CEO, will present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference.



Event details:

SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference, February 13-16, 2023 (virtual)

Tim Lu, MD, PhD, Senti’s Co-Founder and CEO, will present on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 3:40 PM ET

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/svb8/snti/1638810

A live webcast of the presentation can also be accessed under the Events & Presentations section of the Senti Bio website under the Investors tab and will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Senti Bio

Our mission is to create a new generation of smarter medicines that outmaneuver complex diseases using novel and unprecedented approaches. To accomplish this, we are building a synthetic biology platform that may enable us to program next-generation cell and gene therapies with what we refer to as Gene Circuits. These novel and proprietary Gene Circuits are designed to reprogram cells with biological logic to sense inputs, compute decisions and respond to their cellular environments. We aim to design Gene Circuits to improve the intelligence of cell and gene therapies in order to enhance their therapeutic effectiveness, precision, and durability against a broad range of diseases that conventional medicines do not readily address.

Our synthetic biology platform utilizes off-the-shelf chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells, outfitted with Gene Circuit technologies, to target particularly challenging liquid and solid tumor oncology indications. Our lead product candidate is SENTI-202 for the treatment of CD33 and/or FLT3 expressing hematologic malignancies, such as AML and MDS. Additionally, our SENTI-401 program is being designed for the treatment of colorectal cancer (CRC) and other CEA-positive cancers. We have also demonstrated in preclinical studies the potential breadth of our Gene Circuits in other modalities, including T cells, AAVs and iPSCs, and diseases outside of oncology; and we have executed partnerships with Spark Therapeutics and BlueRock Therapeutics to advance these capabilities.

