Stallion Discoveries Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Discoveries Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: SLLGF) announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 16,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of CAD $0.25 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $4,000,000 (the “Private Placement”).



Each Unit purchased will include one common share and one-half of one transferable warrant (each whole, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share for twelve (12) months at a price of $0.50 per share.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement towards exploration efforts across the Company’s projects as well as general working capital purposes. The Private Placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and all securities issued will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from issuance. Finders' fees may be payable in connection with the Private Placement, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Stallion Discoveries

Stallion Discoveries is an exploration company bred to pursue the exploration of large, underexplored land packages located in the best jurisdictions next to world class projects with the singular ambition of making significant discoveries. Stallion is using modern exploration techniques to explore historical and new mineral targets on its expansive land packages in Saskatchewan, Idaho and Nevada. Our leadership and advisory team are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties with highly prospective targets.

For more information visit Stalliondiscoveries.com

