ZAGG Unveils Screen and Case Protection for the all-new Samsung Galaxy S23 Smartphone Lineup

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG, the global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced screen protection and cases that deliver 360-degree protection for the all-new Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones.



“ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protectors are your silent partner in adventure, preserving your phone’s screen so nothing slows you down,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG. “ZAGG Gear4 cases are more than just stylish accessories for your smartphone. They’re D3O® protected to safeguard your phone from life’s mishaps. Together, our screen protectors and cases mean 360-degree, front and back protection for the devices that help keep us connected to the things that matter most.”

The ZAGG product lineup for the new Samsung Galaxy S23 range of smartphones includes:

ZAGG InvisibleShield

Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+

Fusion ($49.99) – Fusion’s flexible hybrid material absorbs impacts and protects from scratches while feeling just like glass. This powerful screen protector is engineered to be compatible with biometric scanners.

– Fusion’s flexible hybrid material absorbs impacts and protects from scratches while feeling just like glass. This powerful screen protector is engineered to be compatible with biometric scanners. Fusion XTR2 Eco ($59.99) – Fusion XTR2 Eco is made with up to 50% post-consumer recycled materials and is the strongest ever hybrid screen protector from ZAGG InvisibleShield. We’ve incorporated Hexiom technology that includes an adhesive with a honeycomb-like structure for unbeatable strength. Fusion XTR2 Eco also improves your entire visual and screen protection experience with anti-reflective technology, an anti-dust adhesive, Eyesafe technology that filters 40% of intense blue light (435-440nm), advanced clarity and more.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Fusion Curve ($59.99) – Fusion Curve is made with a flexible polymer hybrid, and engineered to be unbreakable. Fusion Curve also includes biometric technology and high-definition clarity. With your screen protected, you’re ready to work and play, anywhere adventure takes you.

– Fusion Curve is made with a flexible polymer hybrid, and engineered to be unbreakable. Fusion Curve also includes biometric technology and high-definition clarity. With your screen protected, you’re ready to work and play, anywhere adventure takes you. Fusion XTR2 Eco Curve ($69.99) – Fusion XTR2 Eco Curve is also made with up to 50% post-consumer recycled material and includes Hexiom technology to disperse impact forces and protect your screen from scratches. It contains anti-reflective technology that enriches color on your screen, an anti-dust adhesive, and Eyesafe technology that filters intense blue light.

ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones have been certified to meet the performance standards of the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP) and are compatible with Samsung’s in-screen fingerprint scanner.1

They also include a coating that minimizes the appearance of smudges and fingerprint oils and an anti-microbial treatment to protect the screen protector.2 Our universal drop-in tray and alignment tabs make installation easier than ever.

ZAGG Gear4

Havana ($29.99) – Havana is more than just a pretty case. We’ve reinforced the top, bottom, and sides with D3O to give you 10 feet (3m) of drop protection. 3 And the case is constructed from D3O ® Bio, the world’s leading plant-based protection material. D3O Bio is made with up to 45% renewable resources, as opposed to fossil-based resources. 4 Havana is available in black, lilac (S23/S23+), and blue (S23 Ultra).

– Havana is more than just a pretty case. We’ve reinforced the top, bottom, and sides with D3O to give you 10 feet (3m) of drop protection. And the case is constructed from D3O Bio, the world’s leading plant-based protection material. D3O Bio is made with up to 45% renewable resources, as opposed to fossil-based resources. Havana is available in black, lilac (S23/S23+), and blue (S23 Ultra). Crystal Palace ($39.99) – The Crystal Palace case unites sleek, transparent design and unbeatable drop protection. It’s made with D3O ® Crystalex™ and protects your phone from drops up to 13 feet (4m). 3

– The Crystal Palace case unites sleek, transparent design and unbeatable drop protection. It’s made with D3O Crystalex™ and protects your phone from drops up to 13 feet (4m). Santa Cruz ($39.99) – The vibe in Santa Cruz, California is fun-loving, open, and proud of it. What you see is what you get—which perfectly describes the Santa Cruz case. It has a transparent, scratch-resistant surface that highlights the D3O impact protection material in the edges of the case. With up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection and an improved grip, Santa Cruz provides edge-to-edge protection you can count on. 3 Santa Cruz is available in black, blue (S23/S23+), and green (S23 Ultra).

– The vibe in Santa Cruz, California is fun-loving, open, and proud of it. What you see is what you get—which perfectly describes the Santa Cruz case. It has a transparent, scratch-resistant surface that highlights the D3O impact protection material in the edges of the case. With up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection and an improved grip, Santa Cruz provides edge-to-edge protection you can count on. Santa Cruz is available in black, blue (S23/S23+), and green (S23 Ultra). Milan ($49.99) – Your phone is a work of art, so your case should be too. The gorgeous Milan case is made with transparent D3O Crystalex and provides up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection. 3 The inspired design has elegant ombre detailing in of-the-moment colors. A scratch-resistant, non-yellowing surface preserves the crystal clarity of the case. With Milan, your phone is always runway ready. Milan is available in two translucent color options - aurora and element.

– Your phone is a work of art, so your case should be too. The gorgeous Milan case is made with transparent D3O Crystalex and provides up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection. The inspired design has elegant ombre detailing in of-the-moment colors. A scratch-resistant, non-yellowing surface preserves the crystal clarity of the case. With Milan, your phone is always runway ready. Milan is available in two translucent color options - aurora and element. Denali ($49.99) – We named this case “Denali” in honor of the tough and enduring indomitable spirit of the mountain. The Denali case provides serious protection with a no-slip grip and a textured finish. This durable, hardback case uses D3O impact protection to surround the frame and back plate for 16ft (5m) of drop resistance. 3 Denali is available in black, burgundy (S23/S23+), and blue (S23 Ultra).

– We named this case “Denali” in honor of the tough and enduring indomitable spirit of the mountain. The Denali case provides serious protection with a no-slip grip and a textured finish. This durable, hardback case uses D3O impact protection to surround the frame and back plate for 16ft (5m) of drop resistance. Denali is available in black, burgundy (S23/S23+), and blue (S23 Ultra). Denali with Kickstand ($59.99) – Denali with Kickstand provides serious drop protection—16 feet (5m)—with a no-slip grip and a textured finish. 3 The entire back interior of the case is protected by D3O, so you know you’re getting superior protection. Denali with Kickstand is available in black, burgundy (S23/S23+), and blue (S23 Ultra).

– Denali with Kickstand provides serious drop protection—16 feet (5m)—with a no-slip grip and a textured finish. The entire back interior of the case is protected by D3O, so you know you’re getting superior protection. Denali with Kickstand is available in black, burgundy (S23/S23+), and blue (S23 Ultra). London ($59.99) – Strength and style unite in the London case. London is made with D3O Bio and protects your phone from drops up to 13 feet (4m). 3 It has sleek lines, metallic button covers, and a stain-resistant fabric exterior. The London case is inspired by the style and energy of the city. London is available in black, and blue patterns.

– Strength and style unite in the London case. London is made with D3O Bio and protects your phone from drops up to 13 feet (4m). It has sleek lines, metallic button covers, and a stain-resistant fabric exterior. The London case is inspired by the style and energy of the city. London is available in black, and blue patterns. Everest with Kickstand ($69.99) – The ultra-tough Everest with Kickstand case is inspired by the indomitable spirit of adventure and the determination to get to the top. This case provides up to 20 feet (6m) of drop protection.3 It has a reinforced backplate and frame as well as a textured exterior for a no-slip grip. Everest is made with D3O Bio and comes with a kickstand for hands-free viewing. With Everest, your phone is ready for anything. Everest with Kickstand is available in black, red (S23/S23+), and blue (S23 Ultra).

ZAGG Gear4 cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones have been certified to meet the performance standards of the SMAPP program.1

The entire range also includes an anti-microbial treatment to protect the cases against odor-causing bacteria and guard against degradation from microorganisms.2 ZAGG has also partnered with Eastman, a global specialty materials company, to create select Gear4 cases that contain Tritan™ Renew, which is made with 50% certified recycled content.

ZAGG accessories for the new Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are available beginning today on ZAGG.com and at Verizon and AT&T stores nationwide.

1Designed for Samsung is granted to third party manufacturers to design and produce Samsung Electronics Co. Limited compatible accessories. Samsung Electronics Co. Limited is not responsible for the design, manufacture, quality of this accessory for its operation or its compliance with safety and regulatory standards. Please contact the accessory manufacturer for any questions regarding the accessory. Fingerprint scanner performance may be impacted by additional glass or film as a screen protector.

2Contains an antimicrobial agent with properties built in to protect the screen protector or case by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms.

3Mil Std 810G 516

4Plant-based materials are preferable to petroleum in generating bio-plastics because plants grow at a faster rate than they are used.

Samsung Galaxy is a trademark of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. D3O and Crystalex are registered trademarks of Design Blue Limited. Eyesafe technology is a trademark of Eyesafe Inc. Tritan Renew is a trademark of Eastman. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection for the devices that connect people to their world. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 250 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

