ChampionX Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Revenue of $985.9 million in Q4’22, increased 20% year-over-year, and decreased 3% sequentially

Net income attributable to ChampionX of $67.9 million in Q4’22, increased 56% year-over-year, and 194% sequentially

Adjusted net income of $ 87.5 million in Q4’22, increased 61% year-over-year, and 29% sequentially

Adjusted EBITDA of $178.8 million in Q4’22, increased 34% year-over-year, and 8% sequentially

Cash from operating activities of $195.1 million and free cash flow of $168.6 million ( 17% of revenue) in Q4’22

Repurchased $80 million of common stock in Q4’22, and $180 million in full year 2022

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) today announced fourth quarter of 2022 and full year 2022 results. For the fourth quarter of 2022, revenue was $985.9 million, net income attributable to ChampionX was $67.9 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $178.8 million. Income before income taxes margin was 8.9%, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.1%. Cash provided by operating activities was $195.1 million, and free cash flow was $168.6 million.

CEO Commentary

“2022 was a year of strong momentum for ChampionX as we delivered robust performance on all key metrics, including revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, free cash flow generation, and capital returned to our shareholders. I am grateful to each of our employees around the world for their steadfast commitment to excellence in operations and our organizational purpose of improving lives,” ChampionX’s President and Chief Executive Officer Sivasankaran “Soma” Somasundaram said.

“During the fourth quarter of 2022, we achieved our targeted exit rate of 18% adjusted EBITDA margin and delivered solid results driven by healthy adjusted EBITDA margin improvement in our Chemical Technologies businesses. We generated revenue of $986 million, down 3% versus the third quarter, as we experienced normal seasonality in our North American businesses into the year-end holidays, weather impacts, and lower cross sales to Ecolab. Our Drilling Technologies revenue in the fourth quarter was impacted by temporary inventory destocking, as our customers focused on year-end working capital management, but sales began to rebound in January. Fourth quarter revenue in our Production Chemical Technologies and Production & Automation Technologies businesses were down modestly compared to the third quarter due to North American seasonality, partially offset by sequential growth in international revenue within Production & Automation Technologies and sequential growth in Middle East & Africa revenue within Production Chemical Technologies. We generated net income attributable to ChampionX of $68 million, which increased 56% year-over-year and 194% sequentially, and adjusted EBITDA of $179 million, which increased 34% year-over-year, and represented a sequential increase of 8%. Our income before income taxes margin improved by 518 basis point sequentially, and our adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by approximately 190 basis point sequentially in the fourth quarter, driven by increased pricing realization.

“We once again demonstrated our strong free cash flow profile as we generated free cash flow of $169 million during the fourth quarter, which represented 94% of our adjusted EBITDA for the period. We delivered $95 million of cash return to our shareholders in the fourth quarter, through our regular cash dividend of $15 million and $80 million of ChampionX share repurchases. For the full year 2022, we returned $226 million of cash to our shareholders, representing 69% of our free cash flow. We remain committed to return at least 60% of free cash flow to shareholders through-the-cycle. Our balance sheet remains strong and we ended the year with $889 million of liquidity, including $250 million of cash and approximately $638 million of available capacity on our revolving credit facility.

“As we look to the first quarter, we expect typical seasonal declines in our international operations, partially offset by a rebound in our North American businesses. On a consolidated basis, in the first quarter, we expect revenue to be between $952 million and $982 million. At the guidance midpoint, our first quarter 2023 revenue represents a 12% increase year-over-year. We expect adjusted EBITDA of $164 million to $172 million. At the guidance midpoint, our first quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA represents a 35% increase year-over-year. We are continuing to invest in talent and organizational capabilities in our emissions and digital businesses for future growth. We expect 2023 to be another year of solid growth driven by the constructive market environment, and we expect our adjusted EBITDA margin to progressively improve through the year, targeting an exit rate of 20% in the fourth quarter of this year. We expect our 2023 cash generation to be strong, converting at least 50% of our adjusted EBITDA to free cash flow, and we remain committed to returning at least 60% of our free cash flow to our shareholders during the year.

“We continue to see favorable demand tailwinds in our businesses that support a constructive multi-year outlook for our sector. We remain focused on delivering solid bottom-line growth, adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and strong cash generation. We are committed to creating value for our shareholders through a disciplined capital allocation framework, with clear priorities for our capital, including high-return investment and returning cash to shareholders. ChampionX is well positioned to help our customers maximize the value of their producing assets in sustainable and cost-effective ways, and I am humbled and honored to lead our remarkably motivated and talented team.”

Production Chemical Technologies

Production Chemical Technologies revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $636.5 million, a decrease of $7.1 million, or 1%, sequentially, due to lower North American volumes, offset partially by seasonally higher volumes in certain international markets.

Segment operating profit was $96.4 million and adjusted segment EBITDA was $121.1 million. Segment operating profit margin was 15.1%, an increase of 168 basis points, sequentially, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 19.0%, an increase of 304 basis points, sequentially, in each case due to higher pricing and favorable mix.

Production & Automation Technologies

Production & Automation Technologies revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $244.2 million, a decrease of $3.5 million, or 1%, sequentially, due to seasonality in our North American businesses into the year-end holidays.

Revenue from digital products was $54.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $4.4 million, or 9%, compared to $49.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Segment operating profit was $18.1 million, and adjusted segment EBITDA was $50.6 million. Segment operating profit margin was 7.4%, a decrease of 166 basis points, sequentially, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 20.7%, a decrease of 30 basis points, sequentially, in each case due to lower volumes seasonally.

Drilling Technologies

Drilling Technologies revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $53.8 million, a decrease of $7.2 million, or 12%, sequentially, due to end of year inventory destocking.

Segment operating profit was $9.4 million, and adjusted segment EBITDA was $11.0 million. Segment operating profit margin was 17.5%, a decrease of 685 basis points, sequentially, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 20.4%, a decrease of 666 basis points, sequentially, in each case due to lower cost absorption and costs associated with serving customers.

Reservoir Chemical Technologies

Reservoir Chemical Technologies revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $25.7 million, a decrease of $9.8 million, or 28%, sequentially, due to exiting certain product lines to improve the profitability of this business.

Segment operating loss was $16.9 million, and adjusted segment EBITDA was $3.4 million. Segment operating loss margin was 65.7%, as compared to 173.9% in the prior quarter, primarily due to a goodwill impairment charge totaling $39.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, partially offset by a reduction in restructuring charges as we favorably settled certain contracts related to the discontinued product lines. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 13.4%, an increase of 595 basis points, sequentially, due to better product mix from exiting certain product lines.

Other Business Highlights

ChampionX was named as ExxonMobil’s 2022 Supplier of the Year. This is the first time ExxonMobil has awarded this honor to one of its suppliers. The annual ExxonMobil award program, which launched in 2022, recognizes suppliers that achieve a high-performance standard to meet ExxonMobil’s business needs. Nominees are evaluated on a variety of criteria including on-time delivery, safety, responsiveness, service quality, innovation capabilities, and commitment to sustainability and diversity. ChampionX supports global ExxonMobil Upstream activities, including U.S. and Guyana operations.

ChampionX was recently chosen as the preferred supplier of specialty stimulation additives to a super major in the Permian basin due to our commitment to safety and operational excellence.

Our Chemical Technologies team in Canada gained competitively held treatment of the industry’s largest SAGD project, further solidifying our position as the industry leader in heavy oil technology and solutions.

Production & Automation Technologies’ XSPOC TM ESP analytics software offering continues to experience adoption growth in the market. Leveraging multivariate trend analytics and physics-based diagnostics, the software allowed an operator to make better decisions about their ESP operations to increase production and extend run time in a U.S. unconventional basin.

Production & Automation Technologies released well site camera monitoring and gallery functions in its XSPOC TM production optimization software. This new feature enables operators' remote visibility for their producing assets, which can be utilized for security surveillance, or for monitoring potential surface integrity issues remotely.

Production & Automation Technologies signed a multi-year contract with a large national oil company in Latin America to deliver high-pressure (10,000 psi) OilLift TM BOPs and support services for unconventional application that ensures safety protection during well servicing operations and also prevents adjacent well frac breakthroughs.

Production & Automation Technologies has injected ProRod's recently commercialized ANX TM coiled rod on several initial wells with a major U.S. producer. This technology provides anodic protection of the rod and tubing strings for the entire length of the well for reciprocating rod installations.

Production & Automation Technologies achieved a new milestone, surpassing 400 installations during the fourth quarter with its award-winning HighRise TM ESP pumps that drive best-in-class lift per unit length of the pump, along with significant carbon footprint reduction benefits of approximately one ton CO2-equivalent per well installation.

ESP pumps that drive best-in-class lift per unit length of the pump, along with significant carbon footprint reduction benefits of approximately one ton CO2-equivalent per well installation. During 2022, 65% of Drilling Technologies revenue was generated from products that were less than three years old.

ChampionX Emissions Technologies received a large order from a major IOC to deploy our ground-based continuous methane detection and monitoring solution, SOOFIE TM , in the Permian basin.

, in the Permian basin. ChampionX Emissions Technologies soft-launched Aura OGI, a new MidWave InfraRed (MWIR) based handheld optical gas imaging camera, in January 2023. Full commercial launch is expected in the third quarter of this year.

ChampionX was recognized by ALLY Energy TM with a GRIT Award as one of the Best Energy Workplaces for the second year in a row, and two of our Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), ESSENCE and SEED, received recognition from ALLY as Best ERGs.

with a GRIT Award as one of the Best Energy Workplaces for the second year in a row, and two of our Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), ESSENCE and SEED, received recognition from ALLY as Best ERGs. In November 2022, ChampionX launched a collaborative solar power generation project at our site in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. We now provide 70% of the electricity needed to run the manufacturing operation and regional office with solar power.





CHAMPIONX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 985,855 $ 1,021,561 $ 822,145 $ 3,805,948 $ 3,074,990 Cost of goods and services 703,232 825,018 616,830 2,907,284 2,331,715 Gross profit 282,623 196,543 205,315 898,664 743,275 Selling, general and administrative expense 146,835 153,736 139,449 592,282 570,357 Goodwill impairment 39,617 — — 39,617 — Long-lived asset impairments and (gain) loss on disposal groups 1,978 (6,409 ) 1,746 18,493 (38,131 ) Interest expense, net 11,622 11,454 11,037 45,204 51,921 Other expense (income), net (4,706 ) 291 3,127 6,262 6,443 Income before income taxes 87,277 37,471 49,956 196,806 152,685 Provision for income taxes 21,008 14,246 6,190 40,243 38,445 Net income 66,269 23,225 43,766 156,563 114,240 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,588 ) 157 317 1,594 941 Net income attributable to ChampionX $ 67,857 $ 23,068 $ 43,449 $ 154,969 $ 113,299 Earnings per share attributable to ChampionX: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.11 $ 0.21 $ 0.77 $ 0.56 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.11 $ 0.21 $ 0.75 $ 0.54 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 199,232 201,421 202,320 201,740 201,579 Diluted 204,389 206,522 208,779 207,259 208,325

CHAMPIONX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 250,187 $ 251,678 Restricted cash — 3,500 Receivables, net 601,061 584,440 Inventories, net 542,543 542,910 Assets held for sale 29,334 7,217 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 75,456 71,155 Total current assets 1,498,581 1,460,900 Property, plant and equipment, net 734,810 776,813 Goodwill 679,488 702,867 Intangible assets, net 305,010 401,470 Other non-current assets 169,594 192,651 Total assets $ 3,387,483 $ 3,534,701 Liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 6,250 $ 26,850 Accounts payable 469,566 473,561 Other current liabilities 383,160 301,914 Total current liabilities 858,976 802,325 Long-term debt 621,702 697,657 Other long-term liabilities 229,590 280,412 Equity ChampionX stockholders’ equity 1,694,550 1,770,645 Noncontrolling interest (17,335 ) (16,338 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 3,387,483 $ 3,534,701

CHAMPIONX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

Years Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 156,563 $ 114,240 Depreciation and amortization 241,880 237,285 (Gain) loss on disposal groups 16,515 (38,131 ) Goodwill impairment 39,617 — Loss on debt extinguishment and modification 4,043 11,098 Deferred income taxes (45,282 ) (20,552 ) Receivables (23,988 ) (28,736 ) Inventories (52,426 ) (124,154 ) Accounts payable (13,366 ) 171,398 Leased assets (25,275 ) (5,151 ) Other 115,079 10,922 Net cash provided by operating activities 413,360 328,219 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (102,808 ) (84,464 ) Proceeds from disposal of business — 66,786 Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 18,017 5,236 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,198 ) (20,095 ) Purchase of investments — (4,874 ) Net cash used for investing activities (87,989 ) (37,411 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 995,038 — Repayment of long-term debt (1,092,950 ) (223,413 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (8,008 ) — Repurchases of common stock (180,142 ) — Dividends paid (45,594 ) — Other 6,851 (10,934 ) Net cash used for financing activities (324,805 ) (234,347 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,557 ) (2,704 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,991 ) 53,757 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 255,178 201,421 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 250,187 $ 255,178

CHAMPIONX CORPORATION

BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Segment revenue: Production Chemical Technologies $ 636,539 $ 643,604 $ 495,310 $ 2,347,526 $ 1,842,400 Production & Automation Technologies 244,181 247,717 202,880 954,646 762,371 Drilling Technologies 53,797 60,965 50,068 229,479 172,066 Reservoir Chemical Technologies 25,698 35,485 39,790 145,197 141,095 Corporate and other 25,640 33,790 34,097 129,100 157,058 Total revenue $ 985,855 $ 1,021,561 $ 822,145 $ 3,805,948 $ 3,074,990 Income (loss) before income taxes: Segment operating profit (loss): Production Chemical Technologies $ 96,418 $ 86,649 $ 55,539 $ 239,936 $ 165,463 Production & Automation Technologies 18,104 22,485 13,574 89,133 45,635 Drilling Technologies 9,426 14,856 9,010 54,512 30,409 Reservoir Chemical Technologies (16,884 ) (61,711 ) (1,667 ) (90,212 ) 30,311 Total segment operating profit 107,064 62,279 76,456 293,369 271,818 Corporate and other 8,165 13,354 15,463 51,359 67,212 Interest expense, net 11,622 11,454 11,037 45,204 51,921 Income before income taxes $ 87,277 $ 37,471 $ 49,956 $ 196,806 $ 152,685 Operating profit margin / income (loss) before income taxes margin: Production Chemical Technologies 15.1 % 13.5 % 11.2 % 10.2 % 9.0 % Production & Automation Technologies 7.4 % 9.1 % 6.7 % 9.3 % 6.0 % Drilling Technologies 17.5 % 24.4 % 18.0 % 23.8 % 17.7 % Reservoir Chemical Technologies (65.7 )% (173.9 )% (4.2 )% (62.1 )% 21.5 % ChampionX Consolidated 8.9 % 3.7 % 6.1 % 5.2 % 5.0 % Adjusted EBITDA Production Chemical Technologies $ 121,092 $ 102,848 $ 82,395 $ 369,054 $ 271,244 Production & Automation Technologies 50,620 52,101 39,332 196,261 152,734 Drilling Technologies 10,998 16,526 13,242 61,932 44,326 Reservoir Chemical Technologies 3,437 2,635 2,697 5,518 2,891 Corporate and other (7,311 ) (7,994 ) (4,553 ) (24,717 ) (14,903 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 178,836 $ 166,116 $ 133,113 $ 608,048 $ 456,292 Adjusted EBITDA margin Production Chemical Technologies 19.0 % 16.0 % 16.6 % 15.7 % 14.7 % Production & Automation Technologies 20.7 % 21.0 % 19.4 % 20.6 % 20.0 % Drilling Technologies 20.4 % 27.1 % 26.4 % 27.0 % 25.8 % Reservoir Chemical Technologies 13.4 % 7.4 % 6.8 % 3.8 % 2.0 % ChampionX Consolidated 18.1 % 16.3 % 16.2 % 16.0 % 14.8 %

CHAMPIONX CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to ChampionX $ 67,857 $ 23,068 $ 43,449 $ 154,969 $ 113,299 Pre-tax adjustments: (Gain) loss on disposal groups(1) 1,978 (6,409 ) 1,746 18,493 (38,131 ) Russia sanctions compliance and impacts(2) (2,909 ) (1,620 ) — 928 — Goodwill impairment 39,617 — — 39,617 — Loss on debt extinguishment and modification — — 2,391 6,070 11,098 Restructuring and other related charges (16,784 ) 67,533 4,505 65,158 14,624 Merger integration costs 1,001 652 6,033 10,759 35,233 Acquisition costs and related adjustments(3) (7,112 ) (3,512 ) (3,512 ) (17,648 ) (13,636 ) Intellectual property defense 27 15 2,477 781 6,622 Latin America tax matters — — — — (2,968 ) Separation and supplemental benefit costs — — — — 1,559 Tax impact of adjustments 3,848 (11,898 ) (2,864 ) (18,903 ) (3,024 ) Adjusted net income attributable to ChampionX 87,523 67,829 54,225 260,224 124,676 Tax impact of adjustments (3,848 ) 11,898 2,864 18,903 3,024 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,588 ) 157 317 1,594 941 Depreciation and amortization 64,119 60,532 58,480 241,880 237,285 Provision for income taxes 21,008 14,246 6,190 40,243 38,445 Interest expense, net 11,622 11,454 11,037 45,204 51,921 Adjusted EBITDA $ 178,836 $ 166,116 $ 133,113 $ 608,048 $ 456,292

_______________________

(1) For 2022, amounts represent the (gain)/loss recorded to properly adjust the carrying value of our CT Russia Business to the lower of carrying value or fair value less costs to sell. For 2021, amounts represent the gain on the associated with the sale of our chemical manufacturing plant in Corsicana, Texas.

(2) Includes charges incurred related to legal and professional fees to comply with, as well as additional foreign currency exchange losses associated with, the sanctions imposed in Russia.

(3) Includes revenue associated with the amortization of a liability established as part of the Merger, representing unfavorable terms under the Cross Supply Agreement.

Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Diluted earnings per share attributable to ChampionX $ 0.33 $ 0.11 $ 0.21 $ 0.75 $ 0.54 Per share adjustments: (Gain) loss on disposal groups 0.01 (0.03 ) 0.01 0.09 (0.18 ) Russia sanctions compliance and impacts (0.01 ) (0.01 ) — — — Goodwill impairment 0.19 — — 0.19 — Loss on debt extinguishment and modification — — 0.01 0.03 0.05 Restructuring and other related charges (0.08 ) 0.34 0.02 0.31 0.07 Merger integration costs — — 0.03 0.05 0.17 Acquisition costs and related adjustments (0.03 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.09 ) (0.07 ) Intellectual property defense — — 0.01 — 0.03 Latin America tax matters — — — — (0.01 ) Separation and supplemental benefit costs — — — — 0.01 Tax impact of adjustments 0.02 (0.06 ) (0.01 ) (0.07 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ChampionX $ 0.43 $ 0.33 $ 0.26 $ 1.26 $ 0.60

Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Free Cash Flow Cash provided by operating activities $ 195,093 $ 187,152 $ 88,419 $ 413,360 $ 328,219 Less: Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sale of fixed assets (26,463 ) (19,719 ) (17,092 ) (84,791 ) (79,228 ) Free cash flow $ 168,630 $ 167,433 $ 71,327 $ 328,569 $ 248,991 Cash From Operating Activities to Revenue Ratio Cash provided by operating activities $ 195,093 $ 187,152 $ 88,419 $ 413,360 $ 328,219 Revenue $ 985,855 $ 1,021,561 $ 822,145 $ 3,805,948 $ 3,074,990 Cash from operating activities to revenue ratio 20 % 18 % 11 % 11 % 11 % Free Cash Flow to Revenue Ratio Free cash flow $ 168,630 $ 167,433 $ 71,327 $ 328,569 $ 248,991 Revenue $ 985,855 $ 1,021,561 $ 822,145 $ 3,805,948 $ 3,074,990 Free cash flow to revenue ratio 17 % 16 % 9 % 9 % 8 % Free Cash Flow to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio Free cash flow $ 168,630 $ 167,433 $ 71,327 $ 328,569 $ 248,991 Adjusted EBITDA $ 178,836 $ 166,116 $ 133,113 $ 608,048 $ 456,292 Free cash flow to adjusted EBITDA ratio 94 % 101 % 54 % 54 % 55 %



