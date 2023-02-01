Meritage Homes closes out 2022 with record fourth quarter results including a 29% increase in home closings, a 32% increase in home closing revenue and $7.09 of diluted EPS

| Source: Meritage Homes Corporation Meritage Homes Corporation

Dallas, Texas, UNITED STATES

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, today announced fourth quarter and full year results for the periods ended December 31, 2022.

Summary Operating Results (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2022   2021  % Chg  2022   2021  % Chg
Homes closed (units) 4,540   3,526  29%  14,106   12,801  10%
Home closing revenue$1,984,063  $1,498,813  32% $6,207,498  $5,094,873  22%
Average sales price - closings$437  $425  3% $440  $398  11%
Home orders (units) 1,808   3,367  (46)%  11,759   13,808  (15)%
Home order value$703,706  $1,459,060  (52)% $5,255,600  $5,796,813  (9)%
Average sales price - orders$389  $433  (10)% $447  $420  6%
Ending backlog (units)       3,332   5,679  (41)%
Ending backlog value      $1,524,775  $2,516,164  (39)%
Average sales price - backlog      $458  $443  3%
Earnings before income taxes$342,249  $311,497  10% $1,289,318  $954,834  35%
Net earnings$262,365  $237,460  10% $992,192  $737,444  35%
Diluted EPS$7.09  $6.25  13% $26.74  $19.29  39%
                      

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS
"As a result of the Meritage team's dedication and exceptional execution, we finished the year strong, delivering 29% more homes and 32% higher home closing revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to prior year. However, ongoing economic uncertainty continued to impact buyer psychology and undermine housing demand this quarter, generating a 46% decrease in fourth quarter orders," said Steven J. Hilton, executive chairman of Meritage Homes.

"Our closings of 4,540 homes this quarter drove our $2.0 billion fourth quarter 2022 home closing revenue," added Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes. "Combined with our home closing gross margin of 25.2% and our SG&A leverage of 8.4%, we generated a 13% year-over-year increase in our diluted EPS from $6.25 to $7.09 this quarter. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted fourth quarter 2022 home closing gross margin was 25.7% compared to 29.2% in 2021."

"The fourth quarter 2022 sales orders of 1,808 homes were 46% lower than prior year primarily due to elevated cancellations. The cancellation rate was 39% this quarter as we proactively and aggressively validated every home in our backlog to ensure we are entering 2023 only with buyers committed to close and re-deploying available homes back to the sales team. Quarterly gross sales orders declined a more moderate 22% year-over-year. Our fourth quarter 2022 average absorption pace was 2.2 per month, which was down from 4.5 per month in the fourth quarter of 2021, but gross sales pace was 3.6 per month—at our 3-4 monthly target, affirming that buyer demand is present at the right price in today's market," Mr. Lord continued. "While we are focused on prioritizing pace over price, we let our spec inventory in production reach near-completion before we reset pricing for our supply of available inventory, which coincided with us closing a large portion of our backlog."

"Although favorable demographics and the low supply of new and resale housing inventory should drive long-term demand, we believe they were overshadowed by the macroeconomic factors that drove the slower orders this quarter," said Mr. Lord. "Looking into 2023, we are starting the new year on the right foot. We believe we have the right level of completed and near-completed homes to sell in nearly all of our stores and we are working to find the market clearing price to get back to our target absorption pace of 3-4 net sales per month. As our strategy is centered on affordable, move-in ready product, we believe we can continue to capture market share over the coming year."

"We remain focused on balance sheet discipline, ending the year with over $860 million in cash. While increasing our liquidity, we grew our community count 5% year-over-year to 271 active communities at December 31, 2022, and we expect to continue to open new stores throughout the year and return to our 300 community target over the next several quarters. In the fourth quarter, we continued rightsizing our land positions and did not add any new lots under control while terminating underperforming land deals totaling roughly 3,700 lots with a corresponding $4.2 million in walk-away charges. We spent $351 million on land acquisition and development this quarter, bringing our full year total spend to $1.5 billion," said Mr. Lord. "We had nothing drawn under our credit facility and our net debt-to-capital was just 6.8% at December 31, 2022."

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

  • Total sales orders of 1,808 homes for the fourth quarter of 2022 were 46% lower than prior year despite a 10% year-over-year increase in average community count. The average absorption pace decreased 51% to 2.2 per month from 4.5 in the prior year primarily due to an elevated cancellation rate of 39% this quarter. Gross sales orders of 2,979 homes declined 22% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Entry-level represented 89% of fourth quarter 2022 orders, compared to 82% in the prior year. Average sales price ("ASP") on orders decreased 10% year-over-year to $389,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased 8% sequentially from $422,000 in the third quarter of 2022.
  • The 32% year-over-year increase in home closing revenue to $2.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 was due to 29% greater home closing volume and 3% higher ASPs on closings compared to prior year.
  • The 380 bps deterioration in fourth quarter 2022 home closing gross margin to 25.2% from 29.0% a year ago was the result of greater incentives and higher direct costs as well as several nonrecurring items, including $10.9 million in warranty adjustments related to two specific cases and $4.2 million in terminated land deal walk-away charges, which were partially offset by $5.4 million in retroactive vendor rebates. The fourth quarter of 2021 included $2.5 million in terminated land deal walk-away charges. Excluding these nonrecurring items, adjusted fourth quarter 2022 home closing gross margin of 25.7% compared to adjusted fourth quarter 2021 home closing gross margin of 29.2%.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") were 8.4% of fourth quarter 2022 home closing revenue, a slight improvement over 8.5% in the prior year resulting from greater leverage of fixed expenses on higher home closing revenue, which was partially offset by higher commissions and advertising costs that reflect our response to the current sales environment. In addition, the fourth quarter of 2021 included a one-time exit payment of $3.6 million to an executive and $1.4 million of equity expense related to a change in the Company's retirement plan.
  • The fourth quarter effective income tax rate was 23.3% in 2022 compared to 23.8% in 2021. The 2022 rate benefited from earned eligible energy tax credits on qualifying homes under the Internal Revenue Code new energy-efficient homes credit from the Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA") enacted in August 2022. The 2021 rate similarly benefited from the Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act passed in December 2019 ("2019 Act").
  • Net earnings were $262.4 million ($7.09 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2022, a 10% increase over $237.5 million ($6.25 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2021. Strong earnings growth primarily reflected higher home closing volume, which combined with a lower outstanding share count in the current quarter, led to a 13% year-over-year improvement in earnings per diluted share.

YEAR TO DATE RESULTS

  • Total sales orders of 11,759 homes for the full year 2022 decreased 15% over prior year despite a 23% year-over-year increase in average community count. The full year 2022 average absorption pace declined 29%, primarily due to elevated cancellations in the second half of the year.
  • Home closing revenue increased 22% for the full year 2022 to $6.2 billion due to 11% higher ASPs on closings and 10% greater home closing volume.
  • The 80 bps improvement for home closing gross margin for the full year 2022 to 28.6% from 27.8% was primarily due to higher margins in the first half of the year and better leveraging of fixed costs on greater home closing revenue, which more than offset rising material and labor costs as well as higher incentives in the second half of the year. The full year 2022 home closing gross margin included nonrecurring items related to $15.8 million in terminated land deal walk-away charges and $10.9 million in warranty adjustments, which were partially offset by $5.4 million of retroactive vendor rebates. The full year 2021 home closing gross margin included $4.5 million in terminated land deal walk-away charges; there were no warranty adjustments or retroactive vendor rebates in the prior year.
  • SG&A as a percentage of home closing revenue improved 90 bps year-over-year to 8.3% from 9.2% in 2021, due to greater leverage of overhead expenses on higher home closing revenue and lower full year commissions and advertising costs as a percentage of home closing revenue. In addition, full year 2021 included a one-time exit payment of $3.6 million to an executive and $1.4 million of equity expense related to a change in the Company's retirement plan.
  • In 2021, we recognized a loss on the early extinguishment of debt of $18.2 million in connection with the early redemption in April 2021 of our 7.00% senior notes due 2022. There were no such transactions in 2022.
  • The effective tax rate for the full year 2022 was 23.0%, compared to 22.8% for the full year 2021. Tax credits were earned on qualifying energy-efficient homes in the current year under the 2022 IRA and in the prior year under the 2019 Act.
  • Net earnings were $992.2 million ($26.74 per diluted share) for the full year 2022, a 35% increase over $737.4 million ($19.29 per diluted share) for the full year 2021, primarily reflecting pricing power, expanded gross margin and greater overhead leverage in 2022, as well as a lower outstanding share count in 2022.

BALANCE SHEET

  • Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2022 totaled $861.6 million, compared to $618.3 million at December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of reduced spend on land, development and home inventory. Real estate assets increased from $3.7 billion at December 31, 2021 to $4.4 billion at December 31, 2022.
  • A total of approximately 63,000 lots were owned or controlled as of December 31, 2022 compared to approximately 75,000 total lots at December 31, 2021.
  • Debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios were 22.6% and 6.8%, respectively, at December 31, 2022, which compared to 27.6% and 15.1%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.
  • The Company repurchased 1,166,040 shares of stock, or 3.1% of the outstanding balance as of the beginning of the year, for a total of $109.3 million during the full year 2022. There were no share repurchases during the fourth quarter. As of December 31, 2022, $244.1 million remained available to repurchase under our authorized share repurchase program.

CONFERENCE CALL
Management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 results at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The call will be webcast live with an accompanying slideshow available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com. Telephone participants will be able to join by dialing in to 1-877-407-6951 US toll free or 1-412-902-0046 on the day of the call.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) on February 2, 2023 and extending through February 16, 2023, at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Income Statements
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended December 31,
   2022   2021  Change $ Change %
Homebuilding:       
 Home closing revenue$1,984,063  $1,498,813  $485,250  32%
 Land closing revenue 7,328   12   7,316  N/M 
 Total closing revenue 1,991,391   1,498,825   492,566  33%
 Cost of home closings (1,484,071)  (1,064,068)  (420,003) 39%
 Cost of land closings (7,600)  (2,074)  (5,526) 266%
 Total cost of closings (1,491,671)  (1,066,142)  (425,529) 40%
 Home closing gross profit 499,992   434,745   65,247  15%
 Land closing gross loss (272)  (2,062)  1,790  (87)%
 Total closing gross profit 499,720   432,683   67,037  15%
Financial Services:        
 Revenue 7,357   5,583   1,774  32%
 Expense (3,236)  (2,336)  (900) 39%
 Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net 1,918   2,188   (270) (12)%
 Financial services profit 6,039   5,435   604  11%
Commissions and other sales costs (110,459)  (74,818)  (35,641) 48%
General and administrative expenses (56,614)  (53,152)  (3,462) 7%
Interest expense    (72)  72  N/M 
Other income, net 3,563   1,421   2,142  151%
Earnings before income taxes 342,249   311,497   30,752  10%
Provision for income taxes (79,884)  (74,037)  (5,847) 8%
Net earnings$262,365  $237,460  $24,905  10%
        
Earnings per common share:       
 Basic    Change $ or shares Change %
 Earnings per common share$7.17  $6.36  $0.81  13%
 Weighted average shares outstanding 36,571   37,334   (763) (2)%
 Diluted        
 Earnings per common share$7.09  $6.25  $0.84  13%
 Weighted average shares outstanding 37,009   37,993   (984) (3)%
               

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Income Statements
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Twelve Months Ended December 31,
   2022   2021  Change $ Change %
Homebuilding:       
 Home closing revenue$6,207,498  $5,094,873  $1,112,625  22%
 Land closing revenue 61,229   25,237   35,992  143%
 Total closing revenue 6,268,727   5,120,110   1,148,617  22%
 Cost of home closings (4,434,480)  (3,676,496)  (757,984) 21%
 Cost of land closings (49,646)  (26,320)  (23,326) 89%
 Total cost of closings (4,484,126)  (3,702,816)  (781,310) 21%
 Home closing gross profit 1,773,018   1,418,377   354,641  25%
 Land closing gross profit/(loss) 11,583   (1,083)  12,666  (1,170)%
 Total closing gross profit 1,784,601   1,417,294   367,307  26%
Financial Services:        
 Revenue 23,476   21,207   2,269  11%
 Expense (11,133)  (9,182)  (1,951) 21%
 Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net 5,951   6,009   (58) (1)%
 Financial services profit 18,294   18,034   260  1%
Commissions and other sales costs (323,266)  (285,403)  (37,863) 13%
General and administrative expenses (192,984)  (181,449)  (11,535) 6%
Interest expense (41)  (318)  277  (87)%
Other income, net 2,714   4,864   (2,150) (44)%
Loss on early extinguishment of debt    (18,188)  18,188  N/A 
Earnings before income taxes 1,289,318   954,834   334,484  35%
Provision for income taxes (297,126)  (217,390)  (79,736) 37%
Net earnings$992,192  $737,444  $254,748  35%
        
Earnings per common share:       
 Basic    Change $ or shares Change %
 Earnings per common share$27.04  $19.61  $7.43  38%
 Weighted average shares outstanding 36,694   37,610   (916) (2)%
 Diluted        
 Earnings per common share$26.74  $19.29  $7.45  39%
 Weighted average shares outstanding 37,101   38,233   (1,132) (3)%
                

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(unaudited)

  December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
Assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $861,561  $618,335 
Other receivables  215,019   147,548 
Real estate (1)  4,358,263   3,734,408 
Real estate not owned     8,011 
Deposits on real estate under option or contract  76,729   90,679 
Investments in unconsolidated entities  11,753   5,764 
Property and equipment, net  38,635   37,340 
Deferred tax assets, net  45,452   40,672 
Prepaids, other assets and goodwill  164,689   124,776 
Total assets $5,772,101  $4,807,533 
Liabilities:    
Accounts payable $273,267  $216,009 
Accrued liabilities  360,615   337,277 
Home sale deposits  37,961   42,610 
Liabilities related to real estate not owned     7,210 
Loans payable and other borrowings  7,057   17,552 
Senior notes, net  1,143,590   1,142,486 
Total liabilities  1,822,490   1,763,144 
Stockholders' Equity:    
Preferred stock      
Common stock  366   373 
Additional paid-in capital  327,878   414,841 
Retained earnings  3,621,367   2,629,175 
Total stockholders’ equity  3,949,611   3,044,389 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $5,772,101  $4,807,533 
(1) Real estate – Allocated costs:    
Homes under contract under construction  822,428  $1,039,822 
Unsold homes, completed and under construction  1,155,543   484,999 
Model homes  97,198   81,049 
Finished home sites and home sites under development  2,283,094   2,128,538 
Total real estate $4,358,263  $3,734,408 
         


Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
(In thousands)
(unaudited)

  Twelve Months Ended December 31,
   2022   2021 
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net earnings $992,192  $737,444 
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization  24,748   26,245 
Stock-based compensation  22,333   20,069 
Loss on early extinguishment of debt     18,188 
Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities  (6,093)  (4,657)
Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities  5,900   4,951 
Other  10,863   (2,911)
Changes in assets and liabilities:    
Increase in real estate  (624,522)  (948,055)
Decrease/(increase) in deposits on real estate under option or contract  10,463   (31,946)
Increase receivables, prepaids and other assets  (102,950)  (65,114)
Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities  76,985   76,158 
(Decrease)/increase in home sale deposits  (4,649)  17,536 
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities  405,270   (152,092)
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Investments in unconsolidated entities  (5,796)  (1,708)
Purchases of property and equipment  (26,971)  (25,664)
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment  481   551 
Maturities/sales of investments and securities  1,032   2,795 
Payments to purchase investments and securities  (1,032)  (2,795)
Net cash used in investing activities  (32,286)  (26,821)
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings  (20,455)  (13,589)
Repayment of senior notes     (317,690)
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes     450,000 
Payment of debt issuance costs     (6,102)
Repurchase of shares  (109,303)  (60,992)
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities  (129,758)  51,627 
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  243,226   (127,286)
Beginning cash and cash equivalents  618,335   745,621 
Ending cash and cash equivalents $861,561  $618,335 
         


Supplemental Information (Dollars in thousands – unaudited):

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Depreciation and amortization$7,203  $6,353  $24,748  $26,245 
        
Summary of Capitalized Interest:       
Capitalized interest, beginning of period$62,090  $57,293  $56,253  $58,940 
Interest incurred 15,036   15,211   60,599   62,836 
Interest expensed    (72)  (41)  (318)
Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings (16,957)  (16,179)  (56,642)  (65,205)
Capitalized interest, end of period$60,169  $56,253  $60,169  $56,253 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information (Dollars in thousands – unaudited):

This press release and management’s comments and discussion about our operating results included in this press release reflect certain adjustments, including home closing gross profit, home closing gross margin, and debt-to-capital ratios. These are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operating results and may be helpful in comparing the Company with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. We encourage investors to understand the methods used by other companies in the homebuilding industry to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures and any adjustments thereto before comparing to our non-GAAP financial measures.

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
Home closing gross profit $499,992  $434,745  $1,773,018  $1,418,377 
Home closing gross margin  25.2%  29.0%  28.6%  27.8%
         
Add: Write-off of terminated land deals  4,203   2,453   15,811   4,478 
Add: Warranty adjustments  10,916      10,916    
Less: Retroactive vendor rebates  (5,446)     (5,446)   
Adjusted home closing gross profit $509,665  $437,198  $1,794,299  $1,422,855 
Adjusted home closing gross margin  25.7%  29.2%  28.9%  27.9%


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information, continued (Dollars in thousands – unaudited):

  December 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		    
Senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings $1,150,647  $1,160,038     
Stockholders' equity  3,949,611   3,044,389     
Total capital  5,100,258   4,204,427     
Debt-to-capital  22.6%  27.6%    
         
Senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings $1,150,647  $1,160,038     
Less: cash and cash equivalents  (861,561)  (618,335)    
Net debt  289,086   541,703     
Stockholders’ equity  3,949,611   3,044,389     
Total net capital $4,238,697  $3,586,092     
Net debt-to-capital  6.8%  15.1%    


Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
  Homes Value Homes Value
Homes Closed:        
Arizona 601 $250,048  760 $305,296 
California 413  289,379  352  228,774 
Colorado 203  123,153  166  96,091 
West Region 1,217  662,580  1,278  630,161 
Texas 1,417  565,630  1,036  395,253 
Central Region 1,417  565,630  1,036  395,253 
Florida 775  302,949  417  159,707 
Georgia 315  137,262  191  80,262 
North Carolina 425  174,754  390  156,721 
South Carolina 204  61,557  119  41,626 
Tennessee 187  79,331  95  35,083 
East Region 1,906  755,853  1,212  473,399 
Total 4,540 $1,984,063  3,526 $1,498,813 
         
Homes Ordered:        
Arizona 198 $61,632  559 $238,663 
California 246  153,997  242  168,688 
Colorado 18  7,853  193  112,344 
West Region 462  223,482  994  519,695 
Texas 614  208,309  1,127  452,712 
Central Region 614  208,309  1,127  452,712 
Florida 252  106,688  500  190,426 
Georgia 117  44,116  161  70,017 
North Carolina 182  64,046  345  140,339 
South Carolina 94  24,049  126  42,247 
Tennessee 87  33,016  114  43,624 
East Region 732  271,915  1,246  486,653 
Total 1,808 $703,706  3,367 $1,459,060 
             

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
  Homes Value Homes Value
Homes Closed:        
Arizona 2,200 $937,575  2,183 $802,401 
California 1,265  887,292  1,242  776,528 
Colorado 627  377,242  630  335,490 
West Region 4,092  2,202,109  4,055  1,914,419 
Texas 4,556  1,835,498  4,165  1,500,682 
Central Region 4,556  1,835,498  4,165  1,500,682 
Florida 2,076  806,769  1,663  600,554 
Georgia 738  328,031  647  249,882 
North Carolina 1,421  590,729  1,390  528,840 
South Carolina 604  194,412  377  129,367 
Tennessee 619  249,950  504  171,129 
East Region 5,458  2,169,891  4,581  1,679,772 
Total 14,106 $6,207,498  12,801 $5,094,873 
         
Homes Ordered:        
Arizona 1,540 $656,263  2,335 $951,730 
California 1,134  796,935  1,191  773,166 
Colorado 424  256,958  750  429,499 
West Region 3,098  1,710,156  4,276  2,154,395 
Texas 3,641  1,501,591  4,413  1,700,744 
Central Region 3,641  1,501,591  4,413  1,700,744 
Florida 2,040  830,897  1,981  738,132 
Georgia 737  324,126  694  283,649 
North Carolina 1,197  503,664  1,501  591,193 
South Carolina 529  170,149  390  132,779 
Tennessee 517  215,017  553  195,921 
East Region 5,020  2,043,853  5,119  1,941,674 
Total 11,759 $5,255,600  13,808 $5,796,813 
         
Order Backlog:        
Arizona 485 $206,136  1,145 $493,575 
California 262  177,954  393  271,383 
Colorado 125  75,783  328  198,832 
West Region 872  459,873  1,866  963,790 
Texas 963  425,371  1,878  772,871 
Central Region 963  425,371  1,878  772,871 
Florida 832  371,505  868  352,584 
Georgia 202  84,575  203  91,781 
North Carolina 341  135,528  565  225,854 
South Carolina 58  19,198  133  44,673 
Tennessee 64  28,725  166  64,611 
East Region 1,497  639,531  1,935  779,503 
Total 3,332 $1,524,775  5,679 $2,516,164 
             

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
  Ending Average Ending Average
Active Communities:        
Arizona 46 49.0 39 38.5
California 31 31.5 22 20.0
Colorado 17 17.5 17 16.5
West Region 94 98.0 78 75.0
Texas 81 77.5 73 70.5
Central Region 81 77.5 73 70.5
Florida 29 29.5 41 39.5
Georgia 19 18.5 15 13.5
North Carolina 29 28.0 26 26.0
South Carolina 10 11.0 14 12.5
Tennessee 9 10.5 12 10.5
East Region 96 97.5 108 102.0
Total 271 273.0 259 247.5


  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
  Ending Average Ending Average
Active Communities:        
Arizona 46 46.6 39 36.2
California 31 28.0 22 19.0
Colorado 17 17.8 17 14.6
West Region 94 92.4 78 69.8
Texas 81 76.6 73 65.4
Central Region 81 76.6 73 65.4
Florida 29 36.4 41 34.8
Georgia 19 16.2 15 11.2
North Carolina 29 28.6 26 24.6
South Carolina 10 13.2 14 8.8
Tennessee 9 11.8 12 9.2
East Region 96 106.2 108 88.6
Total 271 275.2 259 223.8
         

ABOUT MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION
Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2021. The Company offers affordable, energy-efficient entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 165,000 homes in its 37-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, a nine-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ("EPA") ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy-efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA's 2022 Market Leader Award for Certified Homes as well as the EPA's 2022 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

The information included in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include expectations about the housing market in general; expectations about our future results; the level of our near-completed inventory; our ability to capture market share; our future community count; and projected 2023 home closings.

Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Company management and current market conditions, which are subject to significant uncertainties and fluctuations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in these expectations. Meritage's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company's stock and note prices may fluctuate dramatically. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: increases in mortgage interest rates, the availability and pricing of residential mortgages and the potential benefits of rate locks; inflation in the cost of materials used to develop communities and construct homes; supply chain and labor constraints; our ability to acquire and develop lots may be negatively impacted if we are unable to obtain performance and surety bonds; the ability of our potential buyers to sell their existing homes; legislation related to tariffs; the adverse effect of slow absorption rates; impairments of our real estate inventory; cancellation rates; competition; home warranty and construction defect claims; failures in health and safety performance; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; our level of indebtedness; our ability to obtain financing if our credit ratings are downgraded; our potential exposure to and impacts from natural disasters or severe weather conditions; the availability and cost of finished lots and undeveloped land; the success of our strategy to offer and market entry-level and first move-up homes; a change to the feasibility of projects under option or contract that could result in the write-down or write-off of earnest money or option deposits; our limited geographic diversification; the replication of our energy-efficient technologies by our competitors; shortages in the availability and cost of subcontract labor; our exposure to information technology failures and security breaches and the impact thereof; the loss of key personnel; changes in tax laws that adversely impact us or our homebuyers; our inability to prevail on contested tax positions; failure of our employees and representatives to comply with laws and regulations; our compliance with government regulations related to our financial services operations; negative publicity that affects our reputation; potential disruptions to our business by an epidemic or pandemic (such as COVID-19), and measures that federal, state and local governments and/or health authorities implement to address it; and other factors identified in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 under the caption "Risk Factors," which can be found on our website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

Contacts:  Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations and ESG
(480) 515-8979 (office)
investors@meritagehomes.com
   

Tags

analyst call