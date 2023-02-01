ENERGAGE RECOGNIZES ENDEAVORS AS A 2023 TOP WORKPLACE USA

San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavors has announced it has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

"Being awarded a 2023 Top Workplaces USA is a big deal and we recognize that it’s only achievable because of our employees - the people who are the heart behind our organization," shared Jon Allman, CEO of Endeavors. “We are made up of people who know no limit to love. No matter who is in need, they reach out their arms to help.”

Endeavors is a service organization made up of over 1,800 in-person and remote employees based in Texas, Louisiana, Florida, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico. Endeavors ranked in the Top 4% for compensation, Top 14% for Benefits, Top 18% for Work-Life Flexibility, and Top 22% for Meaningful Work in the field of Human and Social Services.

“We are deeply grateful for the tremendous work Endeavors employees do each day,” Endeavors President and COO, Chip Fulghum added. “Our people are the heart and soul of our mission and we are incredibly blessed to have people who are so dedicated to compassionately serving those in need.”

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Energage surveyed over 650 Endeavors employees to get their feedback.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

“As a faith-based organization, our values drive our decisions and actions and allow us to engage with purpose in the communities in which we serve,” said Endeavors Chief Human Resources Officer, Danny Hernandez. “We value our employees and know that without them, our mission cannot be accomplished.”

###

About Endeavors

Headquartered in San Antonio, Endeavors is a national service organization that has been assisting vulnerable populations since 1969. Endeavors offers an array of services and programs supporting children, families, migrants, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters or emergencies. Endeavors serves people in crisis with personalized services. For more information, visit endeavors.org.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Attachments