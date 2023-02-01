Gorilla Technology Group Names Lawrence Ng Head of Asia

LONDON, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (“Gorilla”) (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global provider of AI based edge video analytics, IoT technologies, and cybersecurity, today announced it has hired technology industry veteran Lawrence Ng as Head of Asia. In his new role, Ng will oversee the company’s expansion efforts in the Asia region. In addition, Gorilla announced the opening of its new Singapore office, which Ng will lead.



Ng brings more than 25 years of experience in information communications technology and sales, helping companies build roadmaps to deal with digital disruption. He joins Gorilla from Aspen Technology, where he served as Vice President of Sales for Asia-Pacific and Japan. Previously, Ng spent nearly five years at Oracle and more than seven years at Cisco in business development and sales leadership roles. He also spent 17 years in the Singapore Armed Forces, where he was CTO to senior decision makers to help leverage technology. Throughout his tenure, Ng served as a trusted advisor to senior leadership, as well as National Security and Defense decision makers across APAC, where he helped educate and implement cutting-edge technologies to support national initiatives.

“Lawrence’s experience in business development and sales, combined with his technological acumen, deep understanding of the regional tech landscape and his ability to build teams and nurture talent, make him a perfect fit to lead our operations and continue to drive our growth in Asia,” said Gorilla Chairman and CEO, Jay Chandan. “His expertise will be instrumental, as we continue to strengthen our commitment to expand in the Asian markets and propel Gorilla into a leading global cybersecurity provider.”

“Gorilla has tremendous opportunities to leverage its innovative technology and expand in Asia. I am excited to join the Gorilla team at this important stage in the company’s lifecycle and build off my deep expertise in successfully working with enterprise and government entities alike. I will be working closely with Jay, to build on his vision, to further elevate our Research & Development strategy, our product innovation initiatives and building on the pipeline of clients within the region,” said Ng.

Ng earned an MBA from the University at Buffalo School of Management and a Master of Science degree from Nanyang Technological University Singapore, as well as a Bachelor of Engineering degree (Hons) from National University of Singapore.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Gorilla, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a global solution provider in security intelligence, network intelligence, business intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla develops a wide range of solutions including Smart Cities, Smart Retail, Enterprise Security, and Smart Media. In addition, Gorilla provides a complete Security Convergence Platform to government institutions, telecom companies and private enterprises with network surveillance and cyber security.

Gorilla places an emphasis on offering leading technology, expert service, and precise delivery, and ensuring top-of-the-line, intelligent and strong edge AI solutions that enable clients to improve operational performance and efficiency. With continuous core technology development, Gorilla will deliver edge AI solutions to managed service providers, distributors, system integrators, and hardware manufacturers.

Gorilla-Technology.com

About SeeQuestor Limited

SeeQuestor Limited, headquartered in London, U.K., is a global leader in video analytics and harnesses world-leading AI technology and super-computing power to turn terabytes of CCTV video into actionable intelligence. iCCTV, SeeQuestor’s flagship real-time product, allows automatic monitoring of thousands of cameras in one unified platform for performing unified multi analytics.

seequestor.com

Important Information and Where to Find It

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on estimates, assumptions, and expectations. Actual results and performance could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Gorilla does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Jeff Fox

The Blueshirt Group for Gorilla

415-828-8298

jeff@blueshirtgroup.com