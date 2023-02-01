EarlyBirds Assisting in Microelectronics Technology Innovation Efforts

Forde, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, an Australian firm that has created an open innovation ecosystem platform with services where early adopters, innovators, and subject matter experts (SMEs) can meet and team up to find ways to speed up technology advancement and adoption in an organisation, wants to emphasise they can assist companies in this particular field where innovations play an important role in the viability of the company. Microelectronics has to do with electronic circuits and components of a broad range of high-tech devices and services, such as those in biotechnology, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, digital networking, and more. Microelectronics companies who want faster innovation in their organisations are encouraged to become early adopters with EarlyBirds. More information about this can be obtained from https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.

It is also important to note that microelectronics plays a vital role in defense and national security. Microelectronics has been specifically mentioned by several countries to be a strategic necessity for national security and defense while the civilian populace needs such technologies for the daily necessities of life, such as computers, smartphones, and more. The result is that national governments are taking initiative in making sure that microelectronics companies have the necessary leadership to protect and secure the value chain from design to manufacture and then to distribution.

The speed with which microelectronics technology advances is affected substantially by the commercial sector supplying capabilities to the private sector and consumer goods to the community, while the defence and national security organisations and governments strive to keep up. The issue is exacerbated by offshore microelectronics manufacturing and extended supply chains that is not acceptable for several countries. Microelectronics serves as the backbone of the wider digital economy that enables a number of things such as safer transportation to more broadband access to more efficient electrical networks. It is easy to see that microelectronics plays a major role in the development of any country.

The microelectronics industry can actually be subdivided into several core themes and subthemes covering various topics, including physics, materials, chemistry, circuits and devices, applications, architecture, software, algorithms, and more. This makes it practically impossible to determine and keep tabs on who is developing the emerging and disruptive technologies across each of these thematic areas without taking a completely new approach. This is where EarlyBirds can come in because they have developed a novel and unique approach to comprehending and continuously tracking the global microelectronics industry through the use of its innovation maps.

An EarlyBirds microelectronics innovation map is for the government agencies and the commercial sector who have to gain insight into the global capabilities of the core themes and subthemes. The innovation map is updated regularly and will grow and change in shape as the microelectronics industry changes. This map has many applications, such as offering industry capability insights, securing innovators, developing sovereign capabilities and leveraging partner countries, solving a wicked problem, and speeding up the pace of technology adoption. Meanwhile, technology innovators can take part in the EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem and they can join through the web page: https://earlybirds.io/en/innovator. Innovators play an important role in these technology developments in microelectronics and they are an important participant in the EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem, along with early adopters and SMEs.

The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem has two main components. One it its platform with over 4.5 million innovators and its services. The services component includes the Explorer program that is designed to accelerate the technological innovation process for the entire organisation as a service. The Explorer program has a number of key features, including: quarterly and monthly innovation days; regular webinars to help stimulate innovation in the organisation; a focus on specific types of innovations; a platform enterprise license; and a nominated SME for the business. The other component is the Challenger program, which was developed for organisations who want to focus on just one particular issue at a time and reach an outcome in weeks.

Those who would like to know more about the EarlyBirds and how they can assist organisations in the microelectronics industry to speed up innovations can visit the EarlyBirds website at earlybirds.io.

