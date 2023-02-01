Immutable Holdings Announces Listing on OTCQB in the United States

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO: HOLD; OTCQB: IHLDF) (“Immutable Holdings” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded blockchain holding company, is pleased to announce that after a successful application process, the Company's subordinated voting shares (the “Shares”) began trading on the OTCBQ® Venture Market (the “OTCQB”) at the opening of the market on February 1, 2023, under its current OTC Pink Market stock symbol "IHLDF”.



The OTCQB, which is a U.S. trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., offers investors transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and must undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Becoming an OTCQB-listed issuer introduces additional international compliance and disclosure standards for Immutable Holdings. The potential benefits of trading on the OTCQB include efficient market standards, as well as increased transparency, liquidity and visibility within the U.S. investment community.

Immutable Holdings Shares will continue to be listed and trade on the NEO Exchange under the symbol “HOLD”, and will continue to trade on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol “B8X0”. Existing United States shareholders are not required to exchange certificates representing their Shares or take any other action as the Shares which were previously quoted on the OTC Pink Open Market will now be quoted on the OTCQB.

Investors or other interested parties in the U.S. can obtain real-time quotes for Immutable Holdings, as well as access the Company’s most current news and information at www.otcmarkets.com.

About Immutable Holdings Inc.

Immutable Holdings is a collection of businesses within the digital assets ecosystem on a mission to build businesses and products that increase the awareness, access, and adoption of digital assets. Founded by Jordan Fried, a founding team member of multibillion dollar Hedera Hashgraph network, Immutable Holdings already boasts tens of millions under management and a portfolio of businesses and brands built on the blockchain ecosystem, including NFT.com, Immutable Asset Management, and 1-800-Bitcoin. For further information regarding Immutable Holdings, visit https://immutableholdings.com/ and see the Company’s disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

