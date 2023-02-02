Jameis Winston and Tom Brady’ TB12 Foundation Both Team Up To Support the Jill Kelley Foundation’s Wounded Warrior Gasparilla

TAMPA, FLORIDA, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kelleys, philanthropists and founders of SafeGuard Surgical, hosted the Wounded Warrior Gasparilla event on Saturday, January 28th, through the Jill Kelley Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit.





Photo: Celebrants at the event, held at the Kelley’s Bayshore home./TAMPA, FLORIDA





This year’s private event was made extra special with the attendance of NFL star, Jameis Winston, a former quarterback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now with the New Orleans Saints.





JKF’s Wounded Warrior Gasparilla was supported through the generosity of donors, sponsors, and silent auction participants, including this year, a donation by Tom Brady and his TB12 Foundation.





Photo: Jill Kelley and NFL Star Jameis Winston at the JKF’s event./TAMPA, Florida





The winning bidder was none other than Jameis Winston!





The former Bucs QB expressed sincere appreciation for the opportunity for a ‘win-win’: to support The Jill Kelley Foundation and also the chance to work out with Tom Brady’s team of trainers.





What an exciting opportunity to see the Heisman Trophy winner and the GOAT work out together to support Jill Kelley’s Wounded Warrior Gasparilla!





Photo: JKF’s Wounded Warrior Gasparilla Event at Kelley’s Tampa Home./TAMPA, Florida





The Jill Kelley Foundation sent a statement expressing gratitude to Jameis Winston and Tom Brady’s generous support of the Wounded Warriors Gasparilla. Brady & Winston’s contributions- along with the backing from the Bucs, Lightning, Rays, TGH, AECOM, Galati Yachts, WestGate Resorts, MOSS, SafeGuard Surgical, and other iconic institutions and establishments, will help ensure that these brave men and women who served our country will never be forgotten.





To learn more about The Jill Kelley Foundation, please visit www.thejillkelleyfoundation.com or reach out to Jill Kelley at contact@thejillkelleyfoundation.com , TB12 Foundation: Lisa Borges, Executive Director, info@tb12foundation.com, Jameis Dream Forever Foundation: Nadia, Nadia@jameiswinston.biz (859)448-3430, Bucs: communityrelations@buccaneers.NFL.com, Lightning: tampabaylightning@approveforgood.com, Rays: customerservice@raysbaseball.com, TGH: mkornfeld@tgh.org , Galati: (727) 334-0151, Westgate: sheri_barron@wgresorts.com, MOSS: info@mosscm.com, SafeGuard Surgical: Jill@safeguardsurgical.com