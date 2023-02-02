Inter&Co Stock Liquidity Update

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter&Co (“Company”) (Nasdaq: INTR and B3: INBR32), the premier Super App in the Americas providing financial and digital commerce services to more than 25 million customers in Brazil and the US, informs that StoneCo announced today that it has sold 16,829,094 shares of Inter&Co, the totality of StoneCo's remaining stake in the Company, representing 4.20% of Inter&Co total shares. The sale of these shares in the open market may contribute to an increase in liquidity in Inter&Co shares.



About Inter&Co

Inter&Co is the holding company of Inter Group and indirectly holds all of Banco Inter’s shares. Inter is the premier Super App in the Americas providing financial and digital commerce services to more than 25 million customers in Brazil and the US. The features offered in the same digital ecosystem include a complete range of services in banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services, in addition to a marketplace that brings together the best retailers in Brazil and the United States.

DISCLAIMER

This press-release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Inter growth plans. Statements contained in this release that are not facts or historical information may be forward-looking statements under the terms of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may, among other things, beliefs related to the creation of value and any other statements regarding Inter. In some cases, terms such as “estimate”, “plan”, “aim”, “can”, “expectation”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “may”, “will/shall” and similar terms, or the negative of these expressions, may identify forward looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts:

Grayling

Lucia Domville / Fabiane Goldstein

M +1 646. 824.2856/ +1 945.625.4793

lucia.domville@grayling.com / fabiane.goldstein@grayling.com