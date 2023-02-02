MASS Group Recognized as a Top Semiconductor Tech Company by Semiconductor Review Magazine

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MASS Group Inc., a global leader in manufacturing automation and software systems, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of the Top 20 Semiconductor Tech Companies of 2022 by Semiconductor Review, an established industry magazine that provides comprehensive views of recent developments in the semiconductor arena. This award recognizes the most innovative and impactful companies in the semiconductor industry, and MASS Group is honored to be among this elite group.

This award from Semiconductor Review is a testament to MASS Group's commitment to providing innovative solutions that help manufacturing companies stay ahead of the curve. The company will continue to work hard to deliver the best products and services to its clients, and to make a positive impact on the semiconductor industry.

MASS Group's flagship product, Traceability Made Easy® (TME®), is a comprehensive solution that allows manufacturing companies to manage all aspects of their operations, including product management, equipment uptime, maintenance, warehouse inventory, quality, and traceability, from a single platform. With its real-time data collection, business analytics, and reporting capabilities, TME® has helped numerous semiconductor manufacturers achieve enhanced efficiency and cost savings.

The TME® suite is comprised of four components: manufacturing execution solution (MES), computerized maintenance management system (CMMS), inventory and warehouse management system (WMS), and quality control (SPC/QC). The solution seamlessly integrates with clients' ERP systems, accounting systems, and equipment to collect real-time data. It presents all the critical information through one single intuitive dashboard.

TME® offers numerous benefits to semiconductor fabrication plants, including complete traceability and genealogy from cradle to grave, hassle-free inventory management, and production management for on-time product delivery. Managers and analysts can have real-time visibility into all operations through an intuitive dashboard, enabling them to act on any issue at the right time. TME® also allows for real-time statistical process control (SPC), helping reduce scrap, waste, and defects and improve product quality.

Numerous semiconductor manufacturers have already adopted TME® for increased efficiency and cost savings, with typical results including a 5% increase in yield and a 7% reduction in scrap. For instance, Applied Materials, the largest semiconductor equipment manufacturer in the world, has implemented the product to process 400,000 work orders a year in its metrology lab. The company uses TME® to manage all the incoming orders and the data that the metrology lab produces, reducing queue time and becoming more productive.

"TME® levels the playing field for small and mid-sized fabrication plants by enabling them to be more efficient at a lower cost," says Gamal Balady, President and CEO of MASS Group. "We can have the system up and running for clients within 90 days, and we expect to craft many intriguing instances of client success with this flagship offering in the coming years."

