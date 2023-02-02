Agricultural Drones Market is projected to Reach US$ 6,029.86 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.68% during the forecast period 2022-2030, According to Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Agricultural Drones Market size was valued at USD 1,197.05 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6,029.86 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.68% from 2023 to 2030. Agricultural drones are unmanned aircraft used to enhance agricultural operations by improving crop production and monitoring crop growth. The digital photography capabilities of drones provide a more comprehensive picture of the fields, hence increasing farm productivity. It permits the settlement of problems including soil variations, irrigation, and fungal infestations. It is used to monitor animals, farming, and other activities. Unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, are small flying platforms weighing up to 20 kg (50 lbs). Due of their size, they cannot accommodate humans (yet).

Directly, with a human directing the car using a wireless remote, and autonomously, with the vehicle controlling itself and following a route determined by GPS or other sensors. In agricultural, drones reduce pollution.

Agricultural Drones Market Recent Developments:

In November 2021, DJI, a top producer of agricultural drones, announced the release of two new products, the T40 and T20P, which are designed specifically for agricultural tasks like applying pesticides and fertilizer to fruit plants.

In January 2021, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., a US-based manufacturer of drones, announced the purchase of MicaSense, Inc. from Parrot, a European consortium of drone manufacturers, for more than USD 23 million. Numerous top fixed-wing and multicopter drone manufacturers, including DraganFly, senseFly, Quantum-Systems, and Wingtra, have relationships with the acquired firm.

Agricultural Drones Market Segmentation Analysis:

Moreover, it is projected that the subsegment of rotary-wing aircraft will enjoy the greatest growth over the forecast period. Since they are easiest to control in terms of direction and height, rotary drones are the most common form. These unmanned aircraft provide the ideal balance of control, lift, manoeuvrability, and cost. DJI Technology Co., Ltd.'s DJI Matrice 200 series is a common example of a multi-propeller drone. For the vast majority of agricultural surveying applications, the DJI Matrice 210 RTK's payload of up to 2KG and range of up to 7KM are sufficient.

It is anticipated that this component will hold the biggest market share for agricultural drones in 2021. This market is growing due to the rising need for replacement, upgrading, and customization of drone hardware components to increase drone lifespan and performance and gain a competitive advantage.

In 2021, it is projected that the crop spray segment of the global agriculture drone market would increase at the quickest rate. In drone farming, rice paddies, small fields, and other waterlogged systems, as well as steep hills or difficult-to-access places, are made more productive by crop spray drones used for irrigation, fertiliser, and pesticide treatments. Such systems may be included into precision agriculture due to the fact that drones can be equipped with ultrasonic echoes, GPS, and lasers to maintain their altitude above the crop..

Regional Outlook:

During the projected period, the Asia-Pacific market for agricultural drones is anticipated to expand significantly. In order to accelerate the deployment of agricultural drones, countries in the region are rapidly boosting their R&D expenditures. Moreover, the increase in venture financing provided to UAV makers in the region has contributed to the growth of the industry. Numerous businesses in the region are creating low-cost, effective UAVs for a broader range of agricultural uses.

The North American continent dominates the agricultural drones market. Utilizing UAVs for jobs such as mowing and ploughing to increase efficiency is anticipated to impact the business's expansion.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 19.68% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 1,197.05 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 6,029.86 Million By Type Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing, Others By Component Hardware, (Frames, Control System, Propulsion System, Navigation System, Payload, Avionics, Others), Software, (Imaging Software, Data Management Software, Data Analytics Software, Others) By Applications Crop Monitoring, Soil & Field Analysis, Planting & Seeding, Crop Spray, Others By End User Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries, Hospitals and clinical diagnostic centers, University and research organizations By Companies DJI (China), 3DR (US), Ondas Networks (AMERICAN ROBOTICS) (US), ideaForge (India), DroneDeploy (US), MICRODRONES (Germany), PrecisionHawk, Inc. (US), Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. (US), AeroVironment, Inc. (US), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (US), ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES (Israel), Delair (France), senseFly (Switzerland), Sentera (US), Trimble Inc. (US), THANOS (India), and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Agricultural Drones Market Dynamics

Market Drivers:

In recent years, numerous technological advancements have had a significant impact on agricultural production. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are currently employed widely in agricultural operations with the aid of cutting-edge technology and software.

Market Challenges:

Due to the dearth of information among farmers, it is challenging for drone makers to engage potential consumers. In addition, because consumers lack the skills to utilise the tools (software programs) that assess and improve efficiency, they find it undesirable to purchase agriculture drones, which hinders the growth of the industry.

Market Opportunity:

Information and communication technologies (ICTs) are increasingly utilized by agriculture to address environmental concerns. To feed the world's expanding population, agricultural communities must be adaptable and resilient in the face of significant climate change-related challenges. Utilizing the development and transformative power of ICTs provides a fantastic platform not just for solving some of these concerns, but also for accelerating the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Agricultural Drones Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

DJI (China), 3DR (US), Ondas Networks (AMERICAN ROBOTICS) (US), ideaForge (India), DroneDeploy (US), MICRODRONES (Germany), PrecisionHawk, Inc. (US), Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. (US), AeroVironment, Inc. (US), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (US), ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES (Israel), Delair (France), senseFly (Switzerland), Sentera (US), Trimble Inc. (US), THANOS (India), and Others.

By Type

Fixed-Wing

Rotary-Wing

Others

By Component

Hardware Frames Control System Propulsion System Navigation System Payload Avionics Others

Software Imaging Software Data Management Software Data Analytics Software Others



By Application

Crop Monitoring

Soil & Field Analysis

Planting & Seeding

Crop Spray

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

