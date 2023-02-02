E-Prescribing Market Is Expected To Reach at USD 2.89 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR Of 26.8% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global E-Prescribing Market Size Was Estimated At USD 2.89 Billion In 2022 And It Is Anticipated To Witness A CAGR Of 26.8% During The Forecast Period. People are using electronic prescribing for controlled substances (EPSC) more, and the government is making rules that will help the market grow. In October 2018, Congress passed H.R. 6, the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act. This law says that by January 1, 2021, all controlled drugs that Medicare Part D covers must be prescribed electronically. People are also becoming more worried about patient safety, which is also expected to make the market grow. During the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and other healthcare facilities had to change how they did things to help stop the spread of infection among the general public and healthcare workers. E-prescribing solutions became more popular because they made it easier for people to get their prescription drugs and made things easier for patients. Despite the pandemic, the market grew a lot during that time. For example, in 2020, more than 1 million prescribers used e-Prescriptions through Surescripts.

Recent Developments:

In April 2020 , DrFirst (US) partnered with ID.me (US) to help users of the company’s e-prescribe app to verify their identities within a few minutes. This is expected to speed up the process for clinicians to prescribe drugs.

In July 2019, NextGen Healthcare(US) announced its partnership with Optimize Rx (US) to provide real-time access to critical financial information, allowing providers to help patients choose appropriate medication plans, as per their cover and budgets. This tool has been integrated with the company's ehr workflow.

Segment Analysis:

Product Insights

In 2022, the solutions segment was at the top of the market and made the most money all over the world. They have a big share of the market because their software is expensive and they are becoming more popular. There are also integrated solutions and solutions that work on their own within this segment. Integrated software is a group of two or more pieces of software that are made to work together on similar programmes. Standalone software is made to do one thing, like write a prescription for medicine for a patient.

Delivery Mode Insights

The market is split into two groups: web/cloud-based and on-premise. In 2022, the largest share of the market was in the web/cloud-based segment. One reason why cloud systems are becoming more popular is that they are cheaper than on-premise systems. Small clinics, doctor's offices, and independent practitioners who can't afford the high start-up costs of on-premise systems should use a cloud platform. It's also a good choice for small hospitals that don't have the money to buy expensive on-site systems. Cerner, Athenahealth, Allscripts, and eClinicalWorks are all health IT companies that offer cloud-based solutions to their users.

End-use Insights

The market is divided into hospitals, doctors' offices, and pharmacies, depending on where the drugs will be used. In 2022, hospitals made up more than 35% of the market. More and more people are using these facilities, which can explain the growth. E-prescription solutions are also less expensive to set up in hospitals than in pharmacies and doctors' offices, which also helps the market grow.

Usage Methods Insights

Based on how they are used, the market is divided into handheld devices and computer-based devices. In 2022, handhelds made up the biggest part of the world market. Prescribers can use handheld devices like PDAs, tablet computers, and smartphones to get clinical decision support information like a formulary, a patient's medication history, and other eligibility criteria for making treatment decisions.

Substances Insights

Based on what they are, the market is divided into controlled substances and non-controlled substances. In 2022, the market share for controlled substances was the largest. A controlled substance is a prescription drug that can be abused or could lead to drug dependence. EPCS technology can help stop people from abusing prescription drugs, which is becoming more and more common.

Specialties Insights

The different groups in the market include oncology, sports medicine, neurology, cardiology, and other specialties. In 2022, the sports medicine segment made up more than 20% of the market. Sports medicine is a field of medicine that focuses on preventing, diagnosing, and treating injuries that happen because of exercise. Most sports medicine teams have doctors, pharmacists, athletic trainers, physical therapists, and nurses on them.

Regional Outlook:

North America is where e-prescribing is used the most. In 2022, about 44% of the world's income came from North America. The main thing that has helped this area grow is the number of government programmes and incentives. Europe is the second largest market for e-prescription software. This is because there are strict rules in place in Europe to keep doctors from making mistakes. Also, EU projects are likely to lead to economic growth in the area.

Many countries don't accept e-prescriptions from other countries, but in 2019, the EU put out a circular saying that an e-prescription from a doctor in one EU country can be used at a pharmacy in another EU country. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the most, by about 30%, during the time frame of the forecast. This growth is happening because more people are using technology and more money is being made in the area.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 26.8% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 2.89 Billion By Product Solutions, Services, Others, Others By Specialties Oncology, Sports Medicine, Neurology, Cardiology, Others By Substances Controlled Substances, Non-controlled Substances, Others By End-use Hospital, Office-based Physicians, Pharmacy, Others By Usage Methods Handheld, Computer Based Devices, Others By Companies Cerner Corporation (Oracle), Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, DrFirst, Athenahealth, NXGN Management, LLC, McKesson Corporation, Surescripts, Change Healthcare, Practice Fusion, Inc., Networking Technology, Inc. Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Trends:

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Cerner Corporation (Oracle), Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, DrFirst, Athenahealth, NXGN Management, LLC, McKesson Corporation, Surescripts, Change Healthcare, Practice Fusion, Inc., Networking Technology, Inc., and others.

By Product

Solutions

Integrated Solutions

Standalone Solutions

Services

Support

Implementation

Training

Network

Other

By End-use

Hospital

Office-based Physicians

Pharmacy

Others

By Substances

Controlled Substances

Non-controlled Substances

Others

By Specialties

Oncology

Sports Medicine

Neurology

Cardiology

Others

By Usage Methods

Hospital

Office-based Physicians

Pharmacy

Other

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

