Borregaard ASA: Key information related to the cash dividend

2 February 2023: Borregaard ASA («Borregaard», OSE ticker: BRG)
At a meeting on 1 February 2023, the Board of Directors of Borregaard ASA decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting an ordinary dividend for 2022 of NOK 3.25 per share.
Dividend amount: 3.25 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 18 April 2023
Ex-date: 19 April 2023
Record date: 20 April 2023
Payment date: 27 April 2023
Date of approval: 18 April 2023
Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 2 February 2023
Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 – 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.