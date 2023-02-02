Borregaard ASA: Key information related to the cash dividend

2 February 2023: Borregaard ASA («Borregaard», OSE ticker: BRG)



At a meeting on 1 February 2023, the Board of Directors of Borregaard ASA decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting an ordinary dividend for 2022 of NOK 3.25 per share.

Dividend amount: 3.25 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 18 April 2023

Ex-date: 19 April 2023

Record date: 20 April 2023

Payment date: 27 April 2023

Date of approval: 18 April 2023

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 2 February 2023

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

