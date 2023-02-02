Compagnie Financière Tradition: Adjusted revenue of CHF 1,028.6m in 2022, growth of 10.6% in constant currencies

English French German

Adjusted revenue of CHF 1,028.6m in 2022,

growth of 10.6% in constant currencies

Compagnie Financière Tradition activity grew in the year with reported consolidated revenue of CHF 947.4m compared with CHF 873.6m in 2021, up 10.5% in constant currencies. At current exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented an increase of 8.4%.

For the same period, the Group’s consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 1,028.6m, compared with CHF 950.8m in 2021, an increase of 10.6% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 10.4% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) was up 14.6%. At current exchange rates, consolidated adjusted revenue increased by 8.2%, with IDB up 8.5% and Non-IDB up 0.3% respectively, due to the weakening of the Japanese currency during the year.

After an increase of 7.7% in constant currencies during the first semester, the consolidated adjusted revenue was up 13.8% in constant currencies in the second half of the year compared with the equivalent period in 2021, with IDB up 13.9% and Non-IDB up 11.9%.

Finally, in the fourth quarter, reported consolidated revenue was CHF 231.1m compared with CHF 219.0m in the fourth quarter 2021, representing an increase of 8.9% in constant currencies. The Group’s consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 250.9m against CHF 239.3m in 2021, up 8.7% in constant currencies with IDB up 8.8% and Non-IDB up 5.9%. At current exchange rates, consolidated adjusted revenue increased by 4.8%, with IDB up 5.5% and Non-IDB down 11.4%.





Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.





Patrick Combes, President Rohan Sant Compagnie Financière Tradition SA Voxia communication +41 (0)21 343 52 87 +41 (0)22 591 22 63 actionnaire@tradition.ch rohan.sant@voxia.ch

